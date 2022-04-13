Now Playing in Theaters: April 13-19 

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Jaap Buitendijk/Warner Brothers

Jude Law in Fantastic Beasts: Secrets of Dumbledore

new in theaters

FANTASTIC BEASTS: SECRETS OF DUMBLEDORE: The Harry Potter prequel saga continues as Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) sends Newt (Eddie Redmayne) on a mission. With Ezra Miller and Mads Mikkelsen. David Yates directed. (142 min, PG-13. Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Marquis, Paramount, Playhouse, Roxy, Star, Welden)

FATHER STU: Mark Wahlberg plays a hard-living boxer who becomes a Catholic priest after a disastrous accident in this inspirational biopic, also starring Mel Gibson. Rosalind Ross directed. (124 min, R. Capitol, Essex, Majestic)

PARIS, 13TH DISTRICT: Young people's friendships and romantic lives intertwine in this drama based on the comics of Adrian Tomine and directed by Jacques Audiard (Rust and Bone). With Lucie Zhang and Makita Samba. (105 min, R. Savoy)

currently playing

AMBULANCE ★★★ Director Michael Bay applies his over-the-top action-thriller style to this tale of two robbers fleeing from a failed heist in an ambulance. Jake Gyllenhaal and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II star. (136 min, R. Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Roxy, Star)

THE BATMAN ★★★1/2 Robert Pattinson plays yet another version of the Caped Crusader in this adventure that establishes a new Gotham City continuity, with Paul Dano as the murderous Riddler and Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman. Matt Reeves (Let Me In) directed. (175 min, PG-13. Essex [ends Thu], Majestic, Roxy)

CODA ★★★1/2 A hearing child of deaf adults (Emilia Jones) must decide whether to follow her passion or stay and help her family in this year's Best Picture winner. With Marlee Matlin and Troy Kotsur. Sian Heder directed. (111 min, PG-13. Roxy; reviewed 4/6)

DOG ★★★ Channing Tatum plays an Army Ranger whose road trip to the funeral of a fellow soldier is interrupted by the shenanigans of his canine companion in this comedy. (90 min, PG-13. Majestic)

EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE ★★★★★ Michelle Yeoh plays a woman who must travel the multiverse — including her own alternate lives — to save the world in a surreal adventure comedy from Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (Swiss Army Man). With Stephanie Hsu. (139 min, R. Essex [starts Fri], Roxy, Savoy [starts Fri]; reviewed 4/13)

INFINITE STORM ★★★ Two climbers meet on a mountain and must work together to survive a blizzard in this fact-based drama from director Malgorzata Szumowska (The Other Lamb). Naomi Watts, Billy Howle and Denis O'Hare star. (95 min, R. Savoy)

THE LOST CITY ★★★ A best-selling romance novelist (Sandra Bullock) and her cover model (Channing Tatum) get pulled into a real-life jungle adventure in this action comedy, also starring Brad Pitt and Daniel Radcliffe. (112 min, PG-13. Big Picture, Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Star, Stowe, Welden)

MORBIUS ★★ Jared Leto plays a biochemist turned vampire in this film based on a Marvel Comics character. With Michael Keaton and Adria Arjona. Daniel Espinosa directed. (104 min, PG-13. Big Picture, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Roxy, Stowe, Welden)

MOTHERING SUNDAY ★★★1/2 In this adaptation of Graham Swift's novel, a housekeeper (Odessa Young) in 1924 England uses a day off for a tryst with her wealthy lover. (104 min, R. Savoy)

RRR ★★★★1/2 Two revolutionaries fight British colonialists in the 1920s in this action epic from India, starring N.T. Rama Rao Jr. and Ram Charan and directed by S.S. Rajamouli. (187 min, R. Majestic)

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 2 ★★1/2 The villainous Dr. Robotnik returns to challenge the title character in this sequel to the animated family hit. With Ben Schwartz, Idris Elba and Jim Carrey. (122 min, PG. Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Marquis, Paramount, Star, Stowe, Welden)

UNCHARTED ★★1/2 Mismatched treasure hunters (Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg) seek Ferdinand Magellan's fortune in this action adventure. (116 min, PG-13. Bijou, Essex [ends Wed])

X ★★★★ In this horror flick from director Ti West, set in 1979, young filmmakers get more than they bargained for when they decide to shoot their adult movie on a remote Texas farmstead. (105 min, R. Roxy [ends Thu])

older films and special screenings

THE GUIDE: Oles Sanin's 2014 drama takes place in 1930s Soviet Ukraine, where an American boy is on the run after acquiring explosive evidence of political repression. Proceeds from screenings go toward Ukraine relief efforts. (122 min, NR. Marquis, Wed 13 only)

LUNANA: A YAK IN THE CLASSROOM (Savoy, Sun only)

open theaters

(* = upcoming schedule for theater was not available at press time)