Now Playing in Theaters: April 19-25 

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Mgm

Jake Gyllenhaal in Guy Ritchie's the Covenant

new in theaters

EVIL DEAD RISE: In the horror series' fifth installment, two estranged sisters (Lily Sullivan and Alyssa Sutherland) learn the true meaning of family by fighting off demons. Lee Cronin (The Hole in the Ground) directed. (97 min, R. Essex, Majestic, Palace, Star, Welden)

GUY RITCHIE'S THE COVENANT: An Afghan interpreter (Dar Salim) helps an injured American sergeant (Jake Gyllenhaal) survive a trek in this war thriller directed by Ritchie. (123 min, R. Essex, Majestic, Palace, Star)

SOMEWHERE IN QUEENS: Ray Romano directed this comedy in which he plays the overbearing dad of a high school basketball star. With Laurie Metcalf and Jacob Ward. (106 min, R. Capitol, Essex, Palace)

currently playing

AIR ★★★1/2 Matt Damon plays the salesman who made history by convincing then-rookie Michael Jordan to wear Nikes in this drama directed by Ben Affleck. (112 min, R. Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Marquis, Palace, Playhouse, Roxy, Stowe)

COCAINE BEAR ★★1/2 Elizabeth Banks directed this comedy-thriller about a bear that terrorizes the countryside after going on a coke binge. (95 min, R. Sunset; reviewed 3/8)

DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: HONOR AMONG THIEVES ★★★1/2 Chris Pine and Michelle Rodriguez play adventurers in the world of the fantasy role-playing game. (134 min, PG-13. Big Picture, Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Palace, Playhouse [ends Thu], Roxy, Star, Sunset, Welden)

HOW TO BLOW UP A PIPELINE ★★★★ Environmental activists plot to disrupt the flow of oil in this thriller from Daniel Goldhaber (Cam), starring Ariela Barer and Kristine Froseth. (103 min, R. Savoy)

INSIDE ★★1/2 Willem Dafoe plays a thief who finds himself trapped in a penthouse with priceless artworks after his heist goes awry in this thriller from Vasilis Katsoupis. (105 min, R. Savoy)

JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 4 ★★★★ Keanu Reeves once again plays a hit man battling a global organization in Chad Stahelski's stylized action flick. (169 min, R. Big Picture, Bijou, Essex, Majestic, Stowe)

THE LOST KING ★★★ Sally Hawkins plays a woman who becomes obsessed with finding the grave of King Richard III in Stephen Frears' comedy-drama based on real events. (108 min, PG-13. Savoy)

MAFIA MAMMA ★★ A soccer mom (Toni Collette) discovers that she's the heir to an Italian mafia family in this fish-out-of-water comedy. (101 min, R. Capitol, Majestic, Palace, Welden)

PAINT ★★1/2 Owen Wilson plays "Vermont's No. 1 public television painter" facing a new rival in this comedy from Brit McAdams (Triviatown). (96 min, PG-13. Catamount, Roxy, Savoy; reviewed 4/12)

THE POPE'S EXORCIST ★★ Russell Crowe plays the Vatican's chief exorcist in this horror flick inspired by real case files. Julius Avery directed. (103 min, R. Essex, Majestic, Palace, Paramount)

RENFIELD ★★1/2 Dracula's henchman (Nicholas Hoult) tries to get out from under the thumb of his master (Nicolas Cage) in this horror comedy. (93 min, R. Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Palace, Roxy, Sunset)

THE SUPER MARIO BROS. MOVIE ★★1/2 Chris Pratt voices a Brooklyn plumber in the Mushroom Kingdom in this animated adaptation of the Nintendo game. (92 min, PG. Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Marquis, Palace, Paramount, Roxy, Star, Stowe, Sunset, Welden)

SUZUME ★★★★1/2 In this animated adventure from Makoto Shinkai (Your Name.), two young people try to close mysterious doors that are unleashing disasters on Japan. (122 min, PG. Essex, Majestic, Palace, Roxy; reviewed 4/19)

SWEETWATER: Former Vermonter Martin Guigui directed this biopic of Nat "Sweetwater" Clifton (Everett Osborne), the first Black player to sign an NBA contract. (114 min, PG-13. Essex)

older films and special screenings

BACKLASH: MISOGYNY IN THE DIGITAL AGE (Marquis, Wed 19 only)

FROZEN II (Catamount, Tue only)

POETIC JUSTICE (Catamount, Wed 19 only)

open theaters

(* = upcoming schedule for theater was not available at press time)

*BIG PICTURE THEATER: 48 Carroll Rd., Waitsfield, 496-8994, bigpicturetheater.info

*BIJOU CINEPLEX 4: 107 Portland St., Morrisville, 888-3293, bijou4.com

CAPITOL SHOWPLACE: 93 State St., Montpelier, 229-0343, fgbtheaters.com

CATAMOUNT ARTS: 115 Eastern Ave., St. Johnsbury, 748-2600, catamountarts.org

*ESSEX CINEMAS & T-REX THEATER: 21 Essex Way, Suite 300, Essex, 879-6543, essexcinemas.com

MAJESTIC 10: 190 Boxwood St., Williston, 878-2010, majestic10.com

MARQUIS THEATER: 65 Main St., Middlebury, 388-4841, middleburymarquis.com

*MERRILL'S ROXY CINEMAS: 222 College St., Burlington, 864-3456, merrilltheatres.net

PALACE 9 CINEMAS: 10 Fayette Dr., South Burlington, 864-5610, palace9.com

PARAMOUNT TWIN CINEMA: 241 N. Main St., Barre, 479-9621, fgbtheaters.com

PLAYHOUSE MOVIE THEATRE: 11 S. Main St., Randolph, 728-4012, playhouseflicks.com

SAVOY THEATER: 26 Main St., Montpelier, 229-0598, savoytheater.com

STAR THEATRE: 17 Eastern Ave., St. Johnsbury, 748-9511, stjaytheatre.com

*STOWE CINEMA 3PLEX: 454 Mountain Rd., Stowe, 253-4678, stowecinema.com

SUNSET DRIVE-IN: 155 Porters Point Rd., Colchester, 862-1800, sunsetdrivein.com

WELDEN THEATRE: 104 N. Main St., St. Albans, 527-7888, weldentheatre.com

Note: These capsule descriptions are not intended as reviews. Star ratings come from Metacritic unless we reviewed the film (noted at the end of the description). Find reviews written by Seven Days critic Margot Harrison at sevendaysvt.com/onscreen-reviews.