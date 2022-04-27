Now Playing in Theaters: April 27-May 3 

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Herkki-Erich Merila/Roadside Attractions

Tom Prior and Oleg Zagorodnii in Firebird

new in theaters

FIREBIRD: Set on a Soviet air base in the 1970s, Peeter Rebane's drama explores the secret affair between a soldier and a fighter pilot. Tom Prior and Oleg Zagorodnii star. (107 min, R. Roxy)

THE GIRL AND THE SPIDER: As two roommates prepare to separate, tensions threaten their ambiguous relationship in this festival favorite from Ramon and Silvan Zürcher (The Strange Little Cat). Henriette Confurius and Liliane Amuat star. (98 min, NR. Savoy)

HEROPANTI 2: A vigilante runs into trouble on a government mission in this romantic action thriller starring Tiger Shroff and directed by Ahmed Khan. (145 min, NR. Majestic)

MEMORY: Liam Neeson plays an assassin experiencing memory loss who becomes a target in this remake of the Belgian thriller The Memory of a Killer. With Monica Bellucci, Guy Pearce and Ray Stevenson. Martin Campbell (The Protégé) directed. (114 min, R. Essex, Majestic)

currently playing

ALINE ★★1/2 Valérie Lemercier directed and stars in this fictionalized account of the life of Céline Dion, from her humble beginnings in Québec to international pop superstardom. With Sylvain Marcel. (126 min, PG-13. Roxy)

AMBULANCE ★★★ Director Michael Bay applies his over-the-top action-thriller style to this tale of two robbers fleeing from a failed heist in an ambulance. Jake Gyllenhaal and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II star. (136 min, R. Majestic)

THE BAD GUYS ★★★ A crew of animal outlaws tries to convince the world they've reformed in this animated comedy from director Pierre Perifel, featuring Sam Rockwell and Awkwafina. (100 min, PG. Bijou, Essex, Majestic, Marquis, Paramount, Star, Stowe, Sunset, Welden)

THE BATMAN ★★★1/2 Robert Pattinson plays yet another version of the Caped Crusader in this adventure that establishes a new Gotham City continuity, with Paul Dano as the murderous Riddler and Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman. Matt Reeves (Let Me In) directed. (175 min, PG-13. Roxy)

CODA ★★★1/2 A hearing Child of Deaf Adults (Emilia Jones) must decide whether to follow her passion or stay and help her family in this year's Best Picture winner. With Marlee Matlin and Troy Kotsur. Sian Heder directed. (111 min, PG-13. Roxy; reviewed 4/6)

EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE ★★★★★ Michelle Yeoh plays a woman who must travel the multiverse — including her own alternate lives — to save the world in a surreal adventure comedy from Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (Swiss Army Man). With Stephanie Hsu. (139 min, R. Essex, Majestic, Playhouse, Roxy, Savoy, Welden; reviewed 4/13)

FANTASTIC BEASTS: SECRETS OF DUMBLEDORE ★★1/2 The Harry Potter prequel saga continues as Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) sends Newt (Eddie Redmayne) on a mission. David Yates directed. (142 min, PG-13. Big Picture, Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Marquis, Paramount, Playhouse, Roxy, Star, Stowe, Sunset, Welden)

FATHER STU ★★ Mark Wahlberg plays a hard-living boxer who becomes a Catholic priest after a disastrous accident in this inspirational biopic, also starring Mel Gibson. Rosalind Ross directed. (124 min, R. Capitol, Welden)

THE LOST CITY ★★★ A best-selling romance novelist (Sandra Bullock) and her cover model (Channing Tatum) get pulled into a real-life jungle adventure in this action comedy, also starring Brad Pitt and Daniel Radcliffe. (112 min, PG-13. Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Sunset)

MORBIUS ★★ Jared Leto plays a biochemist turned vampire in this film based on a Marvel Comics character. With Michael Keaton and Adria Arjona. (104 min, PG-13. Big Picture, Sunset)

THE NORTHMAN ★★★★ A Viking prince (Alexander Skarsgård) sets out to rescue his mother (Nicole Kidman) and avenge his father in a historical epic from Robert Eggers (The Witch). (136 min, R. Essex, Majestic, Roxy, Savoy; reviewed 4/27)

PARIS, 13TH DISTRICT ★★★★ Young people's friendships and romantic lives intertwine in this drama based on the comics of Adrian Tomine and directed by Jacques Audiard (Rust and Bone). With Lucie Zhang and Makita Samba. (105 min, R. Roxy)

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 2 ★★1/2 The villainous Dr. Robotnik returns to challenge the title character in this sequel to the animated family hit. With Ben Schwartz, Idris Elba and Jim Carrey. (122 min, PG. Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Star, Sunset, Welden)

THE UNBEARABLE WEIGHT OF MASSIVE TALENT ★★★1/2 Nicolas Cage goofs on his own image in this action comedy about a cash-poor actor doing a paid appearance at a fan's party. With Tiffany Haddish. Tom Gormican directed. (107 min, R. Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Star, Stowe, Sunset)

older films and special screenings

MOONFALL (Sunset)

UNCHARTED (Sunset)

VCFA GUEST AND FACULTY SCREENINGS (Savoy, Wed & Thu only)

open theaters

(* = upcoming schedule for theater was not available at press time)