Now Playing in Theaters: April 5-11 

new in theaters

AIR: Matt Damon plays the salesman who made history by convincing then-rookie Michael Jordan to wear Nikes in this drama directed by Ben Affleck, also starring Jason Bateman and Viola Davis. (112 min, R. Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Palace, Star)

BHOLAA: An ex-con struggles to meet his daughter in this Hindi action flick starring and directed by Ajay Devgn. (144 min, NR. Majestic)

THE LOST KING: Sally Hawkins plays a woman who becomes obsessed with finding the grave of King Richard III in Stephen Frears' comedy-drama based on real events. (108 min, PG-13. Savoy)

PAINT: Another movie set in Vermont and filmed elsewhere! Owen Wilson plays the state's "No. 1 public television painter" facing a new rival in this comedy from Brit McAdams (Triviatown). (96 min, PG-13. Roxy; check website for confirmation)

THE SUPER MARIO BROS. MOVIE: The classic Nintendo game becomes a family animation in which Chris Pratt voices a Brooklyn plumber trying to rescue his brother in the Mushroom Kingdom. Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic directed. (92 min, PG. Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Marquis, Palace, Paramount, Star, Stowe, Sunset, Welden)

currently playing

THE BLUE CAFTAN ★★★★1/2 In this Moroccan nominee for the Queer Palm at the Cannes Film Festival, the arrival of a new apprentice alters the relationship between a shopkeeping couple. (122 min, NR. Savoy)

CHAMPIONS ★★1/2 Woody Harrelson plays a basketball coach who is court ordered to manage a team of players with intellectual disabilities in this comedy featuring Vermonter Casey Metcalfe. (123 min, PG-13. Big Picture, Essex, Palace)

COCAINE BEAR ★★1/2 Elizabeth Banks directed this comedy-thriller about a bear that terrorizes the countryside after going on a coke binge. (95 min, R. Essex, Roxy, Sunset; reviewed 3/8)

CREED III ★★★1/2 In this sequel directed by star Michael B. Jordan, the boxing champion faces a new rival. Tessa Thompson and Jonathan Majors also star. (116 min, PG-13. Majestic)

DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: HONOR AMONG THIEVES ★★★1/2 Chris Pine and Michelle Rodriguez play adventurers in the world of the fantasy role-playing game. (134 min, PG-13. Big Picture, Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Marquis, Palace, Paramount, Playhouse, Roxy, Star, Stowe, Sunset, Welden)

EMILY ★★★★ Emma Mackey plays Wuthering Heights author Emily Brontë; Frances O'Connor directed. (130 min, R. Catamount)

A GOOD PERSON ★★1/2 A grieving father (Morgan Freeman) and the young woman (Florence Pugh) responsible for his loss find friendship in this drama from Zach Braff. (128 min, R. Roxy)

HIS ONLY SON: God tests the faith of Abraham (Nicolas Mouawad) in this biblical drama from director David Helling. (106 min, PG-13. Essex, Palace)

JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 4 ★★★★ Keanu Reeves once again plays a hit man battling a global organization in Chad Stahelski's stylized action flick. (169 min, R. Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Palace, Roxy, Star, Stowe, Welden)

MOVING ON ★★★ Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin play estranged friends who team up to get revenge on the man who wronged them (Malcolm McDowell) in this comedy. (85 min, R. Palace)

THE QUIET GIRL ★★★★1/2 A shy 9-year-old (Catherine Clinch) blossoms when she's sent to spend the summer with relatives in Colm Bairéad's Oscar-nominated drama. (95 min, PG-13. Roxy, Savoy; reviewed 2/15)

RETURN TO SEOUL ★★★★1/2 A French woman (Park Ji-min) travels to her native South Korea hoping to find her biological parents in this award-winning drama from Davy Chou. (115 min, R. Roxy, Savoy)

SCREAM VI ★★★ Can a move to New York save the survivors of the Ghostface killings in this horror sequel? (123 min, R. Essex, Majestic, Sunset)

SHAZAM! FURY OF THE GODS ★★1/2 Billy Batson assumes his superhero alter ego (Zachary Levi) to foil a trio of rogue gods. (130 min, PG-13. Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Palace)

SPINNING GOLD ★★ Jeremy Jordan plays 1970s record producer Neil Bogart in this biopic directed by Timothy Scott Bogart. (137 min, R. Roxy)

A THOUSAND AND ONE ★★★★ A previously incarcerated mom (Teyana Taylor) kidnaps her son from the foster care system in this drama from A.V. Rockwell. (117 min, R. Savoy)

older films and special screenings

EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE ★★★★★ (Roxy, Savoy)

THE JOURNEY: A MUSIC SPECIAL FROM ANDREA BOCELLI (Essex, Thu & Sat & Sun only)

THE QUARRY PROJECT (Savoy, Thu only)

THE WORDS (Catamount, Wed 5 only)

open theaters

*BIG PICTURE THEATER: 48 Carroll Rd., Waitsfield, 496-8994, bigpicturetheater.info

*BIJOU CINEPLEX 4: 107 Portland St., Morrisville, 888-3293, bijou4.com

CAPITOL SHOWPLACE: 93 State St., Montpelier, 229-0343, fgbtheaters.com

CATAMOUNT ARTS: 115 Eastern Ave., St. Johnsbury, 748-2600, catamountarts.org

ESSEX CINEMAS & T-REX THEATER: 21 Essex Way, Suite 300, Essex, 879-6543, essexcinemas.com

MAJESTIC 10: 190 Boxwood St., Williston, 878-2010, majestic10.com

MARQUIS THEATER: 65 Main St., Middlebury, 388-4841, middleburymarquis.com

*MERRILL'S ROXY CINEMAS: 222 College St., Burlington, 864-3456, merrilltheatres.net

PALACE 9 CINEMAS: 10 Fayette Dr., South Burlington, 864-5610, palace9.com

PARAMOUNT TWIN CINEMA: 241 N. Main St., Barre, 479-9621, fgbtheaters.com

PLAYHOUSE MOVIE THEATRE: 11 S. Main St., Randolph, 728-4012, playhouseflicks.com

SAVOY THEATER: 26 Main St., Montpelier, 229-0598, savoytheater.com

STAR THEATRE: 17 Eastern Ave., St. Johnsbury, 748-9511, stjaytheatre.com

STOWE CINEMA 3PLEX: 454 Mountain Rd., Stowe, 253-4678, stowecinema.com

SUNSET DRIVE-IN: 155 Porters Point Rd., Colchester, 862-1800, sunsetdrivein.com

WELDEN THEATRE: 104 N. Main St., St. Albans, 527-7888, weldentheatre.com

