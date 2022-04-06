Now Playing in Theaters: April 6-12 

click to enlarge Courtesy Of A24 Press/Allyson Riggs

Stephanie Hsu in Everything Everywhere All at Once

new in theaters

AMBULANCE: Director Michael Bay applies his over-the-top action-thriller style to this tale of two robbers fleeing from a failed heist in an ambulance. Jake Gyllenhaal and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II star. (136 min, R. Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Roxy, Star)

EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE: Michelle Yeoh plays a woman who must travel the multiverse — including her own alternate lives — to save the world in a surreal adventure comedy from Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (Swiss Army Man). With Stephanie Hsu and Jamie Lee Curtis. (139 min, R. Roxy)

MOTHERING SUNDAY: In this adaptation of Graham Swift's novel, a housekeeper (Odessa Young) in 1924 England uses a day off for a tryst with her wealthy lover. (104 min, R. Savoy)

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 2: The villainous Dr. Robotnik returns to challenge the title character in this sequel to the animated family hit. With Ben Schwartz, Idris Elba and Jim Carrey. Jeff Fowler directed. (122 min, PG. Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Marquis, Paramount, Star, Stowe, Welden)

YOU WON'T BE ALONE: Transformed into a witch, a young woman uses disturbing means to regain her humanity in this folk horror drama set in 19th-century Macedonia, starring Noomi Rapace and Anamaria Marinca. Goran Stolevski directed. (108 min, R. Savoy)

currently playing

THE BATMAN ★★★1/2 Robert Pattinson plays yet another version of the Caped Crusader in this adventure that establishes a new Gotham City continuity, with Paul Dano as the murderous Riddler and Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman. Matt Reeves (Let Me In) directed. (175 min, PG-13. Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Roxy)

CODA ★★★1/2 A hearing child of deaf adults (Emilia Jones) must decide whether to follow her passion or stay and help her family in this year's Best Picture winner. With Marlee Matlin and Troy Kotsur. Sian Heder directed. (111 min, PG-13. Roxy; reviewed 4/6)

DEAR MR. BRODY ★★★★ This documentary from Keith Maitland (Tower) looks at the aftermath of a "hippie millionaire"'s unusual philanthropic gesture. (97 min, NR. Savoy)

DOG ★★★ Channing Tatum plays an Army Ranger whose road trip to the funeral of a fellow soldier is interrupted by the shenanigans of his canine companion in this comedy. (90 min, PG-13. Majestic)

INFINITE STORM ★★★ Two climbers meet on a mountain and must work together to survive a blizzard in this fact-based drama from director Malgorzata Szumowska (The Other Lamb). Naomi Watts, Billy Howle and Denis O'Hare star. (95 min, R. Roxy, Savoy)

JUJUTSU KAISEN 0: THE MOVIE ★★★1/2 In this spin-off of the anime series, a boy with dangerous powers enrolls in a sorcerer-controlled high school. Seong-Hu Park directed. (105 min, PG-13. Essex [dubbed and subtitled], Roxy [dubbed and subtitled])

THE LOST CITY ★★★ A best-selling romance novelist (Sandra Bullock) and her cover model (Channing Tatum) get pulled into a real-life jungle adventure in this action comedy, also starring Brad Pitt and Daniel Radcliffe. (112 min, PG-13. Big Picture, Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Roxy, Star, Stowe, Welden)

MORBIUS ★★ Jared Leto plays a biochemist turned vampire in this film based on a Marvel Comics character. With Michael Keaton and Adria Arjona. Daniel Espinosa directed. (104 min, PG-13. Big Picture, Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Marquis, Paramount, Playhouse, Roxy, Star, Stowe, Welden)

RRR: Two revolutionaries fight British colonialists in the 1920s in this action epic from India, starring N.T. Rama Rao Jr. and Ram Charan and directed by S.S. Rajamouli. (187 min, R. Majestic)

UNCHARTED ★★1/2 Mismatched treasure hunters (Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg) seek Ferdinand Magellan's fortune in this action adventure. (116 min, PG-13. Bijou, Essex, Majestic)

THE WORST PERSON IN THE WORLD ★★★★ Two Oscar nominations went to this brisk Norwegian comedy-drama about a thirtysomething (Renate Reinsve) who's still trying to figure out who she is. Joachim Trier (Thelma) directed. (128 min, R. Roxy; reviewed 10/13)

X ★★★★ In this horror flick from director Ti West, set in 1979, young filmmakers get more than they bargained for when they decide to shoot their adult movie on a remote Texas farmstead. Mia Goth and Jenny Ortega star. (105 min, R. Roxy)

older films and special screenings

LUNANA: A YAK IN THE CLASSROOM (Savoy, Sat-Mon only)

TCM BIG SCREEN CLASSICS PRESENTS SINGIN' IN THE RAIN 70TH ANNIVERSARY (Essex, Sun only)

open theaters

(* = upcoming schedule for theater was not available at press time)