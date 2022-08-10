Now Playing in Theaters: August 10-16 

click to enlarge Courteys Of A24 Films

Pete Davidson in Bodies Bodies Bodies

new in theaters

BODIES BODIES BODIES: A group of young friends' hurricane party goes very wrong when they play the titular game in this horror-comedy from director Halina Reijn. With Amandla Stenberg and Maria Bakalova. (95 min, R. Savoy)

FALL: Two young women set out to climb a 2,000-foot radio tower in this vertigo-inducing thriller from director Scott Mann. Grace Caroline Currey and Virginia Gardner star. (107 min, PG-13. Essex, Star)

MACK & RITA: After a wild bachelorette weekend, a young woman (Elizabeth Lail) wakes up transformed into the 70-year-old version of herself (Diane Keaton) in Katie Aselton's comedy. (95 min, PG-13. Capitol, Palace)

currently playing

BULLET TRAIN ★★1/2 In this action flick from David Leitch (Atomic Blonde), a bullet train leaves Tokyo carrying five assassins. With Brad Pitt, Joey King and Aaron Taylor-Johnson. (126 min, R. Big Picture, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Marquis, Palace, Paramount, Playhouse, Roxy, Star, Stowe, Sunset, Welden)

DC LEAGUE OF SUPER-PETS ★★★ Krypto the Super-Dog assembles a band of crime-fighting critters to rescue Superman in this animated adventure. (106 min, PG. Big Picture, Bijou, Essex, Majestic, Palace, Roxy, Star, Stowe, Sunset, Welden)

EASTER SUNDAY ★★ A Filipino American family gathers for a weekly meal in a comedy inspired by the life of standup luminary Jo Koy, who stars with Lydia Gaston and Brandon Wardell. Jay Chandrasekhar directed. (96 min, PG-13. Essex, Majestic, Palace)

ELVIS ★★★ Austin Butler plays the rock icon and Tom Hanks plays Colonel Tom Parker in Baz Luhrmann's biopic, also starring Olivia DeJonge. (159 min, PG-13. Majestic, Marquis, Paramount, Star, Sunset)

FIRE OF LOVE ★★★★ Sara Dosa's documentary explores the life of a scientist couple, Katia and Maurice Krafft, who died doing what they loved: investigating volcanos. Miranda July narrates. (98 min, PG. Savoy)

JURASSIC WORLD: DOMINION ★★ Dinosaurs compete with humans for space on Earth in the latest installment of the action franchise. (146 min, PG-13. Sunset)

LAAL SINGH CHADDHA: Aamir Khan stars in an Indian reimagining of Forrest Gump. (159 min, PG-13. Majestic)

MARCEL THE SHELL WITH SHOES ON ★★★★1/2 A YouTube star comes to the big screen in this all-ages mockumentary about a filmmaker (director Dean Fleischer-Camp) who befriends tiny, non-human creatures living in an Airbnb. With the voices of Jenny Slate and Isabella Rossellini. (90 min, PG. Roxy, Savoy; reviewed 6/22)

MINIONS: THE RISE OF GRU ★★★ Kyle Balda's animated comedy charts how 12-year-old Gru (Steve Carell) aimed to become the world's greatest supervillain. (87 min, PG. Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Palace, Star, Sunset, Welden)

MRS. HARRIS GOES TO PARIS ★★★1/2 In this new film adaptation of the 1958 comic novel, Lesley Manville plays a widowed cleaning lady obsessed with getting herself a Dior gown. Jason Isaacs and Isabelle Huppert costar. (115 min, PG. Savoy)

NOPE ★★★1/2 Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer play siblings dealing with otherworldly occurrences on their remote California ranch in the latest sci-fi/horror film from writer-director Jordan Peele (Get Out). (135 min, R. Capitol, Majestic, Palace, Roxy, Sunset; reviewed 8/3)

THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER ★★★ Taika Waititi returns as director of this Marvel sequel in which Thor's attempt at retirement is interrupted by a new threat. Chris Hemsworth, Christian Bale, Tessa Thompson and Natalie Portman star. (Bethel, Essex, Majestic, Palace, Roxy)

TOP GUN: MAVERICK ★★★★ Thirty-six years after the original action hit, Tom Cruise's daredevil Navy pilot character is older but still flying test flights in this sequel directed by Joseph Kosinski (Oblivion). With Jennifer Connelly. (131 min, PG-13. Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Palace, Sunset, Welden)

VENGEANCE ★★★1/2 B.J. Novak wrote, directed and starred in this drama about a big-city radio host trying to solve the murder of a rural girl he hooked up with. With Boyd Holbrook and Issa Rae. (107 min, R. Roxy)

WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING ★★1/2 A wild child (Daisy Edgar-Jones) raised in the marshes of North Carolina becomes a murder suspect in this adaptation of the best-selling novel. Olivia Newman directed. (125 min, PG-13. Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Palace, Roxy, Stowe, Sunset, Welden; reviewed 7/20)

older films and special screenings

CORALINE (FATHOM EVENTS) (Essex, Mon only)

DIRTY DANCING 35TH ANNIVERSARY (Essex, Sun & Wed 17 only)

DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS (Bethel)

open theaters

(* = upcoming schedule for theater was not available at press time)