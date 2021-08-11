Now Playing in Theaters: August 11-17 

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Warner Bros. Pictures

Space Jam: A New Legacy

new in theaters

DON'T BREATHE 2: Years after the events of the original horror flick, a resourceful blind man (Stephen Lang) with a dark side must defend himself and the kid he's raised from a home invasion. With Madelyn Grace and Brendan Sexton III. Rodo Sayagues directed. (98 min, R. Essex, Majestic)

FREE GUY: In this action comedy, a mild-mannered bank teller (Ryan Reynolds) learns that he's actually just an AI in a violent video game and sets out to control his own destiny. With Jodie Comer and Taika Waititi. Shawn Levy (Night at the Museum) directed. (115 min, PG-13. Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Fairlee, Majestic, Marquis, Roxy, Star, Welden)

THE MEANING OF HITLER: Inspired by Sebastian Haffner's 1978 book, this documentary from Petra Epperlein and Michael Tupper examines our cultural preoccupation with Nazism in light of recent political trends. (92 min, NR. Roxy)

RESPECT: Jennifer Hudson plays Aretha Franklin in this bio drama about the iconic R&B singer from director Liesl Tommy. With Forest Whitaker and Audra McDonald. (145 min, PG-13. Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Playhouse, Roxy, Savoy, Star, Welden)

now playing

ANNETTE ★★★1/2 Looking for something tunefully offbeat? Leos Carax (the surreal Holy Motors) directed this rock musical starring Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard as a show biz couple. (139 min, R. Savoy)

BLACK WIDOW ★★★1/2 The Marvel Universe returns to the big screen with a showcase for the titular superhero (Scarlett Johansson). With Florence Pugh and Rachel Weisz. Cate Shortland directed. (133 min, PG-13. Capitol, Majestic, Sunset)

THE GREEN KNIGHT ★★★★1/2 Director David Lowery (Ghost Story) adapted this version of the Arthurian legend in which Sir Gawain (Dev Patel) undertakes a deadly quest. With Alicia Vikander and Joel Edgerton. (125 min, R. Majestic, Roxy, Savoy; reviewed 8/4)

JUNGLE CRUISE ★★1/2 The theme park ride becomes a Disney adventure set on a riverboat on the Amazon, starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt. Jaume Collet-Serra directed. (127 min, PG-13. Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Fairlee, Majestic, Star, Stowe, Sunset)

NINE DAYS ★★★1/2 In this Independent Spirit Awards nominee, souls must audition for a chance to be born. Winston Duke, Zazie Beetz and Benedict Wong star; Edson Oda wrote and directed the supernatural drama. (124 min, R. Savoy)

OLD ★★1/2 A secluded beach accelerates the aging of a family of vacationers in this thriller from M. Night Shyamalan, starring Gael García Bernal, Vicky Krieps and Rufus Sewell. (108 min, PG-13. Majestic)

SNAKE EYES ★★ The titular commando (Henry Golding) takes center stage in this action adventure set in the G.I. Joe universe. With Andrew Koji and Samara Weaving. Robert Schwentke directed. (121 min, PG-13. Stowe)

SPACE JAM: A NEW LEGACY ★★ Basketball stars and Looney Tunes characters mingle once more in a belated sequel. (115 min, PG. Majestic, Sunset)

STILLWATER ★★★ Matt Damon plays a regular Joe who travels to France to try to exonerate his daughter (Abigail Breslin) of murder in this drama directed by Tom McCarthy (Spotlight). (140 min, R. Big Picture, Bijou, Essex, Roxy)

THE SUICIDE SQUAD ★★★1/2 This stand-alone sequel to 2016's Suicide Squad finds an unruly team of captured supervillains tasked by the U.S. government with invading an island nation. With Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena and Sylvester Stallone. James Gunn directed. (132 min, R. Bethel, Big Picture, Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Marquis, Roxy, Star, Stowe, Sunset, Welden)

older films

THE BOSS BABY: FAMILY BUSINESS (Majestic)

THE CONJURING: THE DEVIL MADE ME DO IT (Sunset)

CRUELLA (Sunset)

THE FOREVER PURGE (Majestic)

PETER RABBIT 2: THE RUNAWAY (Bijou)

open theaters