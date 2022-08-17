Now Playing in Theaters: August 17-23 

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Lionsgate

Grace Caroline Currey and Virginia Gardner in Fall

new in theaters

BEAST: Idris Elba plays a widowed dad who must defend his two teenage daughters from an enormous lion on a South African game reserve in Baltasar Kormákur's horror drama. (93 min, R. Essex, Paramount, Star, Sunset)

BEAST (TELUGU): A former intelligence agent sets out to save a mall full of hostages in this Tamil-language action-comedy. Nelson directed. (155 min, NR. Majestic)

DRAGON BALL SUPER: SUPER HERO: Martial arts warrior Goku and his friends face a new threat from the Red Ribbon Army in this animated adventure. Tetsuro Kodama directed. (100 min, PG-13. Essex [dubbed and subtitled], Majestic, Roxy)

currently playing

BODIES BODIES BODIES ★★★1/2 A group of young friends' hurricane party goes very wrong in this horror-comedy from director Halina Reijn. With Amandla Stenberg and Maria Bakalova. (95 min, R. Essex, Majestic, Roxy, Savoy, Sunset)

BULLET TRAIN ★★1/2 In this action flick from David Leitch (Atomic Blonde), a bullet train leaves Tokyo carrying five assassins. With Brad Pitt, Joey King and Aaron Taylor-Johnson. (126 min, R. Bethel, Big Picture, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Marquis, Palace, Roxy, Star, Stowe, Sunset, Welden)

DC LEAGUE OF SUPER-PETS ★★★ Krypto the Super-Dog assembles a band of crime-fighting critters to rescue Superman in this animated adventure. (106 min, PG. Big Picture, Bijou, Essex, Majestic, Palace, Paramount, Star, Stowe, Welden)

EASTER SUNDAY ★★ A Filipino American family gathers for a weekly meal in a comedy inspired by the life of standup luminary Jo Koy, who stars with with Lydia Gaston. (96 min, PG-13. Palace)

ELVIS ★★★ Austin Butler plays the rock icon and Tom Hanks plays Colonel Tom Parker in Baz Luhrmann's biopic. (159 min, PG-13. Capitol, Majestic, Marquis, Paramount, Star, Sunset)

EMILY THE CRIMINAL ★★★★ Aubrey Plaza plays a young woman who addresses her debt problem by getting involved in a credit card scam in John Patton Ford's crime drama. (93 min, R. Roxy, Savoy)

FALL ★★★ Two young women set out to climb a 2,000-foot radio tower in this vertigo-inducing thriller from director Scott Mann. Grace Caroline Currey and Virginia Gardner star. (107 min, PG-13. Essex, Star, Sunset)

LAAL SINGH CHADDHA: Aamir Khan stars in an Indian reimagining of Forrest Gump. (159 min, PG-13. Majestic)

MACK & RITA ★★1/2 After a wild bachelorette weekend, a young woman (Elizabeth Lail) wakes up transformed into the 70-year-old version of herself (Diane Keaton) in Katie Aselton's comedy. (95 min, PG-13. Majestic, Palace)

MARCEL THE SHELL WITH SHOES ON ★★★★1/2 A YouTube star comes to the big screen in this all-ages mockumentary about tiny, non-human creatures living in an Airbnb. (90 min, PG. Roxy, Savoy; reviewed 6/22)

MINIONS: THE RISE OF GRU ★★★ Kyle Balda's animated comedy charts how 12-year-old Gru (Steve Carell) aimed to become the world's greatest supervillain. (87 min, PG. Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Palace, Sunset)

NOPE ★★★1/2 Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer play siblings dealing with otherworldly occurrences on their remote California ranch in the latest sci-fi/horror film from writer-director Jordan Peele (Get Out). (135 min, R. Capitol, Majestic, Palace, Playhouse, Roxy; reviewed 8/3)

THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER ★★★ Taika Waititi returns as director of this Marvel sequel in which Thor's attempt at retirement is interrupted by a new threat. (118 min, PG-13. Palace)

TOP GUN: MAVERICK ★★★★ Tom Cruise's daredevil Navy pilot character is older but still flying test flights in this sequel directed by Joseph Kosinski (Oblivion). With Jennifer Connelly. (131 min, PG-13. Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Palace, Sunset, Welden)

VENGEANCE ★★★1/2 B.J. Novak wrote, directed and starred in this drama about a big-city radio host trying to solve the murder of a rural girl he hooked up with. With Boyd Holbrook and Issa Rae. (107 min, R. Savoy)

WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING ★★1/2 A wild child (Daisy Edgar-Jones) raised in the marshes of North Carolina becomes a murder suspect in this adaptation of the best-selling novel. Olivia Newman directed. (125 min, PG-13. Bethel, Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Palace, Roxy, Stowe, Welden; reviewed 7/20)

older films and special screenings

DR. NO 60TH ANNIVERSARY (Essex, Sun only)

E.T. THE EXTRA-TERRESTRIAL (Welden)

HALLELUJAH: LEONARD COHEN, A JOURNEY, A SONG (Savoy)

JURASSIC WORLD: DOMINION ★★ (Sunset)

open theaters

(* = upcoming schedule for theater was not available at press time)