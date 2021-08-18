Now Playing in Theaters: August 18-24 

click to enlarge Courtesy of Simon Varsano/Lionsgate

new in theaters

AILEY: Jamila Wignot directed this documentary profile of the dance pioneer, featuring a new production inspired by his life. (82 min, PG-13. Savoy)

CAN YOU BRING IT: BILL T. JONES AND D-MAN IN THE WATERS: In 1989, Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Company produced a searing dance piece in response to the AIDS crisis. Jones revisits the work with modern students in this documentary from Tom Hurwitz and Rosalynde LeBlanc Loo. (90 min, NR. Savoy)

THE NIGHT HOUSE: A recent widow begins to feel she's being haunted in this psychological horror film starring Rebecca Hall and Sarah Goldberg. David Bruckner directed. (108 min, R. Essex)

PAW PATROL: THE MOVIE: A team of search-and-rescue dogs must save their city from evil Mayor Humdinger in this adaptation of the kids' animated series. With the voices of Iain Armitage and Will Brisbin. Cal Brunker (The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature) directed. (88 min, G. Essex, Star)

THE PROTÉGÉ: Maggie Q plays an assassin who heads to Vietnam to avenge her slain mentor (Samuel L. Jackson) in this action thriller from director Martin Campbell (Casino Royale). Michael Keaton costars. (120 min, R. Essex)

REMINISCENCE: Hugh Jackman plays a scientist who discovers a way to relive the past and (natch) uses it to search for an elusive love interest (Rebecca Ferguson) in this sci-fi thriller written and directed by Lisa Joy of "Westworld." (148 min, PG-13. Bethel, Capitol, Essex, Stowe, Welden)

now playing

ANNETTE ★★★1/2 Looking for something tunefully offbeat? Leos Carax (the surreal Holy Motors) directed this rock musical starring Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard as a show biz couple. (139 min, R. Savoy)

BLACK WIDOW ★★★1/2 The Marvel Universe returns to the big screen with a showcase for the titular superhero (Scarlett Johansson). With Florence Pugh and Rachel Weisz. Cate Shortland directed. (133 min, PG-13. Capitol, Majestic, Sunset)

DON'T BREATHE 2 ★★1/2 A resourceful blind man (Stephen Lang) with a dark side must defend himself and the kid he's raised from a home invasion in this horror flick. With Madelyn Grace and Brendan Sexton III. Rodo Sayagues directed. (98 min, R. Essex, Majestic, Sunset)

FREE GUY ★★★ In this action comedy, a mild-mannered bank teller (Ryan Reynolds) learns that he's actually just an AI in a violent video game . With Jodie Comer and Taika Waititi. Shawn Levy directed. (115 min, PG-13. Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Fairlee, Majestic, Marquis, Roxy, Star, Stowe, Sunset, Welden)

THE GREEN KNIGHT ★★★★1/2 Director David Lowery (Ghost Story) adapted this version of the Arthurian legend in which Sir Gawain (Dev Patel) undertakes a deadly quest. With Alicia Vikander and Joel Edgerton. (125 min, R. Majestic, Roxy, Savoy; reviewed 8/4)

JUNGLE CRUISE ★★1/2 The theme park ride becomes a Disney adventure set on a riverboat on the Amazon, starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt. Jaume Collet-Serra directed. (127 min, PG-13. Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Fairlee, Majestic, Star, Stowe, Sunset)

THE MEANING OF HITLER ★★★★ Inspired by Sebastian Haffner's 1978 book, this documentary from Petra Epperlein and Michael Tupper examines our cultural preoccupation with Nazism in light of recent political trends. (92 min, NR. Roxy)

NINE DAYS ★★★1/2 In this Independent Spirit Awards nominee, souls must audition for a chance to be born. Winston Duke, Zazie Beetz and Benedict Wong star; Edson Oda wrote and directed the supernatural drama. (124 min, R. Savoy)

OLD ★★1/2 A secluded beach accelerates the aging of a family of vacationers in this thriller from M. Night Shyamalan, starring Gael García Bernal, Vicky Krieps and Rufus Sewell. (108 min, PG-13. Majestic)

RESPECT ★★★ Jennifer Hudson plays Aretha Franklin in this bio drama from director Liesl Tommy. With Forest Whitaker and Audra McDonald. (145 min, PG-13. Big Picture, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Playhouse, Roxy, Savoy, Star, Welden)

SPACE JAM: A NEW LEGACY ★★ Basketball stars and Looney Tunes characters mingle once more in a belated sequel. (115 min, PG. Majestic, Sunset)

STILLWATER ★★★ Matt Damon plays a regular Joe who travels to France to try to exonerate his daughter (Abigail Breslin) of murder in this drama directed by Tom McCarthy (Spotlight). (140 min, R. Bijou, Roxy)

THE SUICIDE SQUAD ★★★1/2 This standalone sequel to 2016's Suicide Squad finds an unruly team of captured supervillains tasked by the U.S. government with invading an island nation. With Margot Robbie and Idris Elba. James Gunn directed. (132 min, R. Big Picture, Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Marquis, Roxy, Star, Sunset)

SUMMER OF SOUL (... OR, WHEN THE REVOLUTION COULD NOT BE TELEVISED) ★★★★★ Questlove directed this documentary about the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival and its celebration of Black culture, which won two major Sundance Film Festival awards. (117 min, PG-13. Savoy)

older films and special screenings

THE BOSS BABY: FAMILY BUSINESS (Majestic)

THE CONJURING: THE DEVIL MADE ME DO IT (Sunset)

CRUELLA (Sunset)

ESCAPE ROOM: TOURNAMENT OF CHAMPIONS (Sunset)

THE FOREVER PURGE (Majestic)

PETER RABBIT 2: THE RUNAWAY (Bijou)

STAR TREK IV: THE VOYAGE HOME 35TH ANNIVERSARY REMASTERED (Essex, Sun only)

