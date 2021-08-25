Now Playing in Theaters: August 25-31 

click to enlarge Courtesy

new in theaters

CANDYMAN: Jordan Peele cowrote this "spiritual sequel" to the urban legend-based horror series that began in 1992. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Teyonah Parris star. Nia DaCosta (Little Woods) directed. (91 min, R. Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Roxy, Star, Sunset, Welden)

EMA: Pablo Larraín (Jackie) directed this Chilean film about a fiery dancer (Mariana Di Girolamo) struggling with the decision to give up her pyromaniac adopted child. With Gael García Bernal. (107 min, R. Savoy)

THE LOST LEONARDO: Andreas Koefoed's documentary investigates the mystery of the Salvator Mundi, the most expensive painting ever sold at public auction. (96 min, PG-13. Playhouse)

TOGETHER: James McAvoy and Sharon Horgan play a couple trying to survive the 2020 lockdown with their relationship intact in this comedy from director Stephen Daldry (The Hours). (91 min, R. Roxy)

now playing

AILEY ★★★★ Jamila Wignot directed this documentary profile of the dance pioneer, featuring a new production inspired by his life. (82 min, PG-13. Savoy)

BLACK WIDOW ★★★1/2 The Marvel Universe returns to the big screen with a showcase for the titular superhero (Scarlett Johansson). With Florence Pugh and Rachel Weisz. Cate Shortland directed. (133 min, PG-13. Sunset)

CAN YOU BRING IT: BILL T. JONES AND D-MAN IN THE WATERS ★★★★1/2 Bill T. Jones revisits his searing dance piece produced in response to the AIDS crisis in this documentary from Tom Hurwitz and Rosalynde LeBlanc Loo. (90 min, NR. Savoy)

DON'T BREATHE 2 ★★1/2 A resourceful blind man (Stephen Lang) with a dark side must defend himself and the kid he's raised from a home invasion in this horror sequel. Rodo Sayagues directed. (98 min, R. Essex, Majestic, Sunset)

FREE GUY ★★★ In this action comedy, a mild-mannered bank teller (Ryan Reynolds) learns that he's actually just an AI in a violent video game. Shawn Levy directed. (115 min, PG-13. Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Roxy, Star, Stowe, Sunset, Welden)

THE GREEN KNIGHT ★★★★1/2 Director David Lowery (Ghost Story) adapted this version of the Arthurian legend in which Sir Gawain (Dev Patel) undertakes a deadly quest. With Alicia Vikander and Joel Edgerton. (125 min, R. Roxy, Savoy, Star; reviewed 8/4)

JUNGLE CRUISE ★★1/2 The theme park ride becomes a Disney adventure set on a riverboat on the Amazon, starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt. Jaume Collet-Serra directed. (127 min, PG-13. Big Picture, Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Star, Stowe, Sunset)

THE NIGHT HOUSE ★★★1/2 A recent widow begins to feel she's being haunted in this psychological horror film starring Rebecca Hall and Sarah Goldberg. David Bruckner directed. (108 min, R. Essex, Majestic, Roxy)

NINE DAYS ★★★1/2 In this Independent Spirit Awards nominee, souls must audition for a chance to be born. Winston Duke, Zazie Beetz and Benedict Wong star; Edson Oda wrote and directed the supernatural drama. (124 min, R. Savoy)

PAW PATROL: THE MOVIE ★★1/2 A team of search-and-rescue dogs must save their city in this adaptation of the kids' animated series. Cal Brunker (The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature) directed. (88 min, G. Essex, Majestic, Star, Sunset)

THE PROTÉGÉ ★★1/2 Maggie Q plays an assassin who heads to Vietnam to avenge her slain mentor (Samuel L. Jackson) in this action thriller from director Martin Campbell (Casino Royale). Michael Keaton costars. (120 min, R. Essex, Majestic)

REMINISCENCE ★★1/2 Hugh Jackman plays a war vet who operates a machine that allows people to relive their memories in this sci-fi thriller written and directed by Lisa Joy. With Rebecca Ferguson and Thandiwe Newton. (148 min, PG-13. Bethel, Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Roxy, Stowe, Sunset, Welden; reviewed 8/25)

RESPECT ★★★ Jennifer Hudson plays Aretha Franklin in this bio drama from director Liesl Tommy. With Forest Whitaker and Audra McDonald. (145 min, PG-13. Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Roxy, Welden)

ROADRUNNER: A FILM ABOUT ANTHONY BOURDAIN ★★★★ Morgan Neville (Won't You Be My Neighbor?) directed this documentary about the beloved late chef and writer. (118 min, R. Big Picture)

SPACE JAM: A NEW LEGACY ★★ Basketball stars and Looney Tunes characters mingle once more in a belated sequel. (115 min, PG. Fairlee)

THE SUICIDE SQUAD ★★★1/2 This standalone sequel to 2016's Suicide Squad finds an unruly team of captured supervillains tasked by the U.S. government with invading an island nation. With Margot Robbie and Idris Elba. James Gunn directed. (132 min, R. Capitol, Fairlee, Majestic, Roxy, Sunset)

SUMMER OF SOUL (... OR, WHEN THE REVOLUTION COULD NOT BE TELEVISED) ★★★★★ Questlove directed this documentary about the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival and its celebration of Black culture, which won two major Sundance Film Festival awards. (117 min, PG-13. Savoy)

older films and special screenings

THE BOSS BABY: FAMILY BUSINESS (Majestic)

CRUELLA (Sunset)

HARRY POTTER AND THE SORCERER'S STONE (Bethel)

open theaters

(* = upcoming schedule for theater was not available at press time)