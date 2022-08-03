Now Playing in Theaters: August 3-9 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Brad Pitt in Bullet Train

new in theaters

BULLET TRAIN: In this action flick from David Leitch (Atomic Blonde), a bullet train leaves Tokyo carrying five assassins who soon learn they have related missions on board. Brad Pitt, Joey King and Aaron Taylor-Johnson lead the ensemble cast. (126 min, R. Big Picture, Capitol, Essex, Marquis, Palace, Paramount, Playhouse, Roxy, Star, Sunset, Welden)

EASTER SUNDAY: A Filipino American family gathers for a weekly meal in a comedy inspired by the life of standup luminary Jo Koy, who stars with Lydia Gaston and Brandon Wardell. Jay Chandrasekhar directed. (96 min, PG-13. Essex, Palace, Roxy)

FIRE OF LOVE: Sara Dosa's documentary explores the life of a scientist couple, Katia and Maurice Krafft, who died doing what they loved: investigating volcanos. Miranda July narrates. (98 min, PG. Savoy)

WALK WITH ME: A young mother leaves her husband and embarks on a tentative romance with another woman in this drama written and directed by Isabel de Rosal. (112 min, NR. Savoy)

currently playing

THE BLACK PHONE ★★★ Locked in a basement by a serial killer (Ethan Hawke), a kid (Mason Thames) starts receiving phone calls from previous victims in this horror flick from Scott Derrickson (Sinister). (102 min, R. Majestic)

DC LEAGUE OF SUPER-PETS ★★★ Krypto the Super-Dog assembles a band of crime-fighting critters to rescue Superman in this animated adventure. With the voices of Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart and Vanessa Bayer. Jared Stern and Sam Levine directed. (106 min, PG. Bethel, Big Picture, Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Marquis, Palace, Paramount, Roxy, Star, Sunset, Welden)

ELVIS ★★★ Austin Butler plays the rock icon and Tom Hanks plays Colonel Tom Parker in Baz Luhrmann's biopic, also starring Olivia DeJonge. (159 min, PG-13. Majestic, Star, Sunset)

JURASSIC WORLD: DOMINION ★★ Dinosaurs compete with humans for space on Earth in the latest installment of the action franchise. (146 min, PG-13. Sunset)

MARCEL THE SHELL WITH SHOES ON ★★★★1/2 A YouTube star comes to the big screen in this all-ages mockumentary about a filmmaker (director Dean Fleischer-Camp) who befriends tiny, nonhuman creatures living in an Airbnb. With the voices of Jenny Slate and Isabella Rossellini. (90 min, PG. Roxy, Savoy; reviewed 6/22)

MINIONS: THE RISE OF GRU ★★★ Kyle Balda's animated comedy charts how 12-year-old Gru (Steve Carell) aimed to become the world's greatest supervillain. (87 min, PG. Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Palace, Star, Sunset, Welden)

MRS. HARRIS GOES TO PARIS ★★★1/2 In this new film adaptation of the 1958 comic novel, Lesley Manville plays a widowed cleaning lady obsessed with getting herself a Dior gown. Jason Isaacs and Isabelle Huppert costar. Anthony Fabian directed. (115 min, PG. Savoy)

NOPE ★★★1/2 Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer play siblings dealing with otherworldly occurrences on their remote California ranch in the latest sci-fi/horror film from writer-director Jordan Peele (Get Out). (135 min, R. Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Palace, Roxy, Sunset, Welden; reviewed 8/3)

PAWS OF FURY: THE LEGEND OF HANK ★★1/2 Samuel L. Jackson voices a tuxedo cat who trains a bumbling dog (Michael Cera) to become a samurai in this animated comedy directed by Chris Bailey, Mark Koetsier and Rob Minkoff. (97 min, PG. Majestic)

THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER ★★★ Taika Waititi returns as director of this Marvel sequel in which Thor's attempt at retirement is interrupted by a new threat. Chris Hemsworth, Christian Bale, Tessa Thompson and Natalie Portman star. (Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Palace, Paramount (Wed 3 only), Roxy)

TOP GUN: MAVERICK ★★★★ Thirty-six years after the original action hit, Tom Cruise's daredevil Navy pilot character is older but still flying test flights in this sequel directed by Joseph Kosinski (Oblivion). With Jennifer Connelly. (131 min, PG-13. Bijou, Essex, Majestic, Sunset)

VENGEANCE ★★★1/2 B.J. Novak wrote, directed and starred in this drama about a big-city radio host trying to solve the murder of a rural girl he hooked up with. With Boyd Holbrook and Issa Rae. (107 min, R. Roxy)

WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING ★★1/2 A wild child (Daisy Edgar-Jones) raised in the marshes of North Carolina becomes a murder suspect in this adaptation of the best-selling novel. Olivia Newman directed. (125 min, PG-13. Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Roxy, Star, Sunset, Welden; reviewed 7/20)

older films and special screenings

CHARLIE LOVES OUR BAND (Savoy, Thu 8/4 only)

SUPERMAN (1978) (Bethel)

open theaters

