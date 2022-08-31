Now Playing in Theaters: August 31-September 6 

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Roadside Attractions/vertical Entertainment

Aubrey Plaza in Emily the Criminal

new in theaters

GIGI & NATE: A young man who is quadriplegic bonds with his service animal — a capuchin monkey — in this family drama from Nick Hamm. Charlie Rowe and Marcia Gay Harden star. (114 min, PG-13. Capitol, Essex, Star)

A LOVE SONG: Two former lovers (Dale Dickey and Wes Studi) reunite in a desolate desert campground in the debut feature from Max Walker-Silverman. (81 min, PG. Savoy)

THREE MINUTES: A LENGTHENING: Bianca Stigter's documentary examines a home movie that reveals rich details of Jewish people's lives in Poland shortly before the Holocaust. (69 min, PG. Playhouse)

currently playing

BEAST ★★1/2 Idris Elba plays a widowed dad who must defend his two teenage daughters from an enormous lion on a South African game reserve in Baltasar Kormákur's horror drama. (93 min, R. Big Picture, Majestic, Palace, Roxy, Star)

BODIES BODIES BODIES ★★★1/2 A group of young friends' hurricane party goes very wrong in this horror-comedy from director Halina Reijn. With Amandla Stenberg and Maria Bakalova. (95 min, R. Essex, Majestic, Roxy, Stowe, Sunset)

BULLET TRAIN ★★1/2 In this action flick from David Leitch (Atomic Blonde), a bullet train leaves Tokyo carrying five assassins. With Brad Pitt, Joey King and Aaron Taylor-Johnson. (126 min, R. Essex, Majestic, Palace, Stowe, Sunset)

DC LEAGUE OF SUPER-PETS ★★★ Krypto the Super-Dog assembles a band of crime-fighting critters to rescue Superman in this animated adventure. (106 min, PG. Bijou, Capitol, Majestic, Palace, Star, Welden)

DRAGON BALL SUPER: SUPER HERO ★★★1/2 Martial arts warrior Goku and his friends face a new threat from the Red Ribbon Army in this animated adventure. Tetsuro Kodama directed. (100 min, PG-13. Majestic, Palace, Roxy)

ELVIS ★★★ Austin Butler plays the rock icon and Tom Hanks plays Colonel Tom Parker in Baz Luhrmann's biopic, also starring Olivia DeJonge. (159 min, PG-13. Capitol, Majestic, Sunset)

EMILY THE CRIMINAL ★★★★ Aubrey Plaza plays a young woman who addresses her debt problem by getting involved in a credit card scam in John Patton Ford's crime drama. (93 min, R. Roxy, Savoy)

FALL ★★★ Two young women set out to climb a 2,000-foot radio tower in this vertigo-inducing thriller from director Scott Mann. Grace Caroline Currey and Virginia Gardner star. (107 min, PG-13. Sunset)

FIRE OF LOVE ★★★★ Sara Dosa's documentary explores the life of a scientist couple, Katia and Maurice Krafft, who died doing what they loved: investigating volcanos. Miranda July narrates. (98 min, PG. Roxy)

HALLELUJAH: LEONARD COHEN, A JOURNEY, A SONG This documentary from Daniel Geller and Dayna Goldfine looks at the singer-songwriter through the lens of one of his most beloved songs. (118 min, PG-13. Savoy)

THE INVITATION ★★1/2 A bereaved young woman (Nathalie Emmanuel) finds romance and terror at the English country estate of her recently rediscovered relatives in this gothic thriller. (104 min, PG-13. Essex, Majestic, Palace, Paramount)

MARCEL THE SHELL WITH SHOES ON ★★★★1/2 A YouTube star comes to the big screen in this all-ages mockumentary. (90 min, PG. Roxy; reviewed 6/22)

MINIONS: THE RISE OF GRU ★★★ Kyle Balda's animated comedy charts how 12-year-old Gru (Steve Carell) aimed to become the world's greatest supervillain. (87 min, PG. Bethel, Bijou, Essex, Majestic, Paramount, Star, Sunset)

NOPE ★★★1/2 Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer play siblings dealing with otherworldly occurrences in the latest sci-fi/horror film from writer-director Jordan Peele (Get Out). (135 min, R. Bethel, Majestic, Palace, Roxy; reviewed 8/3)

SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME ★★★1/2 This re-release of the 2021 Marvel flick is billed as the "more fun stuff version." (157 min, PG-13. Big Picture, Capitol, Essex, Paramount, Roxy, Star, Welden)

THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER ★★★ Taika Waititi returns as director of this Marvel sequel in which Thor's attempt at retirement is interrupted by a new threat. (118 min, PG-13. Palace)

THREE THOUSAND YEARS OF LONGING ★★★ George Miller (Mad Max: Fury Road) directed this modern fable in which a scholar (Tilda Swinton) meets a Djinn (Idris Elba) who offers her three wishes, based on a short story by A.S. Byatt. (108 min, R. Essex, Majestic, Savoy)

TOP GUN: MAVERICK ★★★★ Tom Cruise's daredevil Navy pilot character is older but still flying test flights in this sequel. (131 min, PG-13. Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Palace, Star, Stowe, Sunset, Welden)

WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING ★★1/2 A wild child (Daisy Edgar-Jones) raised in the marshes of North Carolina becomes a murder suspect in this adaptation of the best-selling novel. Olivia Newman directed. (125 min, PG-13. Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Palace, Star, Welden; reviewed 7/20)

older films and special screenings

E.T. THE EXTRA-TERRESTRIAL (1982) (Welden)

FRIDAY THE 13TH (1980) & FRIDAY THE 13TH PART II (1981) (Sunset)

JURASSIC WORLD: DOMINION ★★ (Welden)

TCM BIG SCREEN CLASSICS PRESENTS: STAR TREK II: THE WRATH OF KHAN 40TH ANNIVERSARY (Essex, Sun & Mon only)

open theaters

(* = upcoming schedule for theater was not available at press time)