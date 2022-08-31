Now Playing in Theaters: August 31-September 6 

click to enlarge
Courtesy Of Roadside Attractions/vertical Entertainment
Aubrey Plaza in Emily the Criminal
new in theaters
GIGI & NATE: A young man who is quadriplegic bonds with his service animal — a capuchin monkey — in this family drama from Nick Hamm. Charlie Rowe and Marcia Gay Harden star. (114 min, PG-13. Capitol, Essex, Star)
A LOVE SONG: Two former lovers (Dale Dickey and Wes Studi) reunite in a desolate desert campground in the debut feature from Max Walker-Silverman. (81 min, PG. Savoy)
THREE MINUTES: A LENGTHENING: Bianca Stigter's documentary examines a home movie that reveals rich details of Jewish people's lives in Poland shortly before the Holocaust. (69 min, PG. Playhouse)
currently playing
BEAST ★★1/2 Idris Elba plays a widowed dad who must defend his two teenage daughters from an enormous lion on a South African game reserve in Baltasar Kormákur's horror drama. (93 min, R. Big Picture, Majestic, Palace, Roxy, Star)
BODIES BODIES BODIES ★★★1/2 A group of young friends' hurricane party goes very wrong in this horror-comedy from director Halina Reijn. With Amandla Stenberg and Maria Bakalova. (95 min, R. Essex, Majestic, Roxy, Stowe, Sunset)
BULLET TRAIN ★★1/2 In this action flick from David Leitch (Atomic Blonde), a bullet train leaves Tokyo carrying five assassins. With Brad Pitt, Joey King and Aaron Taylor-Johnson. (126 min, R. Essex, Majestic, Palace, Stowe, Sunset)
DC LEAGUE OF SUPER-PETS ★★★ Krypto the Super-Dog assembles a band of crime-fighting critters to rescue Superman in this animated adventure. (106 min, PG. Bijou, Capitol, Majestic, Palace, Star, Welden)
DRAGON BALL SUPER: SUPER HERO ★★★1/2 Martial arts warrior Goku and his friends face a new threat from the Red Ribbon Army in this animated adventure. Tetsuro Kodama directed. (100 min, PG-13. Majestic, Palace, Roxy)
ELVIS ★★★ Austin Butler plays the rock icon and Tom Hanks plays Colonel Tom Parker in Baz Luhrmann's biopic, also starring Olivia DeJonge. (159 min, PG-13. Capitol, Majestic, Sunset)
EMILY THE CRIMINAL ★★★★ Aubrey Plaza plays a young woman who addresses her debt problem by getting involved in a credit card scam in John Patton Ford's crime drama. (93 min, R. Roxy, Savoy)
FALL ★★★ Two young women set out to climb a 2,000-foot radio tower in this vertigo-inducing thriller from director Scott Mann. Grace Caroline Currey and Virginia Gardner star. (107 min, PG-13. Sunset)
FIRE OF LOVE ★★★★ Sara Dosa's documentary explores the life of a scientist couple, Katia and Maurice Krafft, who died doing what they loved: investigating volcanos. Miranda July narrates. (98 min, PG. Roxy)
HALLELUJAH: LEONARD COHEN, A JOURNEY, A SONG This documentary from Daniel Geller and Dayna Goldfine looks at the singer-songwriter through the lens of one of his most beloved songs. (118 min, PG-13. Savoy)
THE INVITATION ★★1/2 A bereaved young woman (Nathalie Emmanuel) finds romance and terror at the English country estate of her recently rediscovered relatives in this gothic thriller. (104 min, PG-13. Essex, Majestic, Palace, Paramount)
MARCEL THE SHELL WITH SHOES ON ★★★★1/2 A YouTube star comes to the big screen in this all-ages mockumentary. (90 min, PG. Roxy; reviewed 6/22)
MINIONS: THE RISE OF GRU ★★★ Kyle Balda's animated comedy charts how 12-year-old Gru (Steve Carell) aimed to become the world's greatest supervillain. (87 min, PG. Bethel, Bijou, Essex, Majestic, Paramount, Star, Sunset)
NOPE ★★★1/2 Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer play siblings dealing with otherworldly occurrences in the latest sci-fi/horror film from writer-director Jordan Peele (Get Out). (135 min, R. Bethel, Majestic, Palace, Roxy; reviewed 8/3)
SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME ★★★1/2 This re-release of the 2021 Marvel flick is billed as the "more fun stuff version." (157 min, PG-13. Big Picture, Capitol, Essex, Paramount, Roxy, Star, Welden)
THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER ★★★ Taika Waititi returns as director of this Marvel sequel in which Thor's attempt at retirement is interrupted by a new threat. (118 min, PG-13. Palace)
THREE THOUSAND YEARS OF LONGING ★★★ George Miller (Mad Max: Fury Road) directed this modern fable in which a scholar (Tilda Swinton) meets a Djinn (Idris Elba) who offers her three wishes, based on a short story by A.S. Byatt. (108 min, R. Essex, Majestic, Savoy)
TOP GUN: MAVERICK ★★★★ Tom Cruise's daredevil Navy pilot character is older but still flying test flights in this sequel. (131 min, PG-13. Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Palace, Star, Stowe, Sunset, Welden)
WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING ★★1/2 A wild child (Daisy Edgar-Jones) raised in the marshes of North Carolina becomes a murder suspect in this adaptation of the best-selling novel. Olivia Newman directed. (125 min, PG-13. Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Palace, Star, Welden; reviewed 7/20)
older films and special screenings
E.T. THE EXTRA-TERRESTRIAL (1982) (Welden)
FRIDAY THE 13TH (1980) & FRIDAY THE 13TH PART II (1981) (Sunset)
JURASSIC WORLD: DOMINION ★★ (Welden)
TCM BIG SCREEN CLASSICS PRESENTS: STAR TREK II: THE WRATH OF KHAN 40TH ANNIVERSARY (Essex, Sun & Mon only)
open theaters
(* = upcoming schedule for theater was not available at press time)
- BETHEL DRIVE-IN: 36 Bethel Dr., Bethel, 728-3740, betheldrivein.com
- BIG PICTURE THEATER: 48 Carroll Rd., Waitsfield, 496-8994, bigpicturetheater.info
- *BIJOU CINEPLEX 4: 107 Portland St., Morrisville, 888-3293, bijou4.com
- CAPITOL SHOWPLACE: 93 State St., Montpelier, 229-0343, fgbtheaters.com
- ESSEX CINEMAS & T-REX THEATER: 21 Essex Way, Suite 300, Essex, 879-6543, essexcinemas.com
- *MAJESTIC 10: 190 Boxwood St., Williston, 878-2010, majestic10.com
- MARQUIS THEATER: 65 Main St., Middlebury, 388-4841, middleburymarquis.com
- *MERRILL'S ROXY CINEMAS: 222 College St., Burlington, 864-3456, merrilltheatres.net
- *PALACE 9 CINEMAS: 10 Fayette Dr., South Burlington, 864-5610, palace9.com
- PARAMOUNT TWIN CINEMA: 241 N. Main St., Barre, 479-9621, fgbtheaters.com
- PLAYHOUSE MOVIE THEATRE: 11 S. Main St., Randolph, 728-4012, playhouseflicks.com
- SAVOY THEATER: 26 Main St., Montpelier, 229-0598, savoytheater.com
- STAR THEATRE: 17 Eastern Ave., St. Johnsbury, 748-9511, stjaytheatre.com
- *STOWE CINEMA 3PLEX: 454 Mountain Rd., Stowe, 253-4678, stowecinema.com
- SUNSET DRIVE-IN: 155 Porters Point Rd., Colchester, 862-1800, sunsetdrivein.com
- WELDEN THEATRE: 104 N. Main St., St. Albans, 527-7888, weldentheatre.com