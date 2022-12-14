Now Playing in Theaters: December 14-20 

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Universal Pictures

David Harbour in Violent Night

new in theaters

2ND CHANCE: This documentary from Ramin Bahrani (The White Tiger) tells the story of the man who invented the modern bulletproof vest — by testing it on himself. (89 min, NR. Savoy)

AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER: Director James Cameron returns to Pandora for this reportedly visually stunning sequel in which Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and his family face a new threat. With Zoe Saldana and Sigourney Weaver. (192 min, PG-13. Big Picture, Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Marquis, Palace, Paramount, Playhouse, Roxy, Star, Welden)

HOLY SPIDER: An Iranian journalist (Zar Amir-Ebrahimi) hunts a serial killer who targets sex workers in this acclaimed fact-inspired thriller from Ali Abbasi. (116 min, NR. Savoy)

currently playing

AFTERSUN ★★★★★ A woman tries to reconcile memories of a childhood vacation with her dad with what she knows about him now in Charlotte Wells' acclaimed debut feature. (102 min, R. Catamount; reviewed 11/16)

ALL THAT BREATHES ★★★★1/2 Two brothers in Delhi devote themselves to protecting a bird species in Shaunak Sen's documentary, winner of a slew of prestigious festival awards. (97 min, NR. Savoy)

THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN ★★★★1/2 The end of a long friendship has unintended consequences in this drama from writer-director Martin McDonagh. (114 min, R. Palace, Savoy)

BLACK ADAM ★★ The villain (Dwayne Johnson) of the D.C. Comics film Shazam! gets center stage in this showcase for his antiheroism. (124 min, PG-13. Majestic)

BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER ★★★1/2 In Marvel Comics' fictional African kingdom, the Wakandans mourn King T'Challa and protect their nation from new threats. (161 min, PG-13. Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Palace, Welden)

BONES AND ALL ★★★1/2 Taylor Russell and Timothée Chalamet play two cannibal lovers on a road trip in the latest from Luca Guadagnino (Call Me by Your Name). (130 min, R. Majestic, Roxy; reviewed 11/30)

DEVOTION ★★★1/2 This fact-based drama tells the story of the friendship between two U.S. Navy fighter pilots (Glen Powell and Jonathan Majors) during the Korean War. (138 min, PG-13. Essex, Stowe)

THE FABELMANS ★★★★ A teen in midcentury Arizona sets out to become a filmmaker in Steven Spielberg's acclaimed autobiographical drama, starring Michelle Williams and Gabriel LaBelle. (151 min, PG-13. Roxy; reviewed 12/14)

THE MENU ★★★1/2 A culinary adventure goes awry in Mark Mylod's horror comedy. Anya Taylor-Joy and Ralph Fiennes star. (106 min, R. Majestic, Palace, Roxy)

SHE SAID ★★★1/2 Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan play the New York Times reporters who broke the story of Harvey Weinstein's sexual misconduct in Maria Schrader's fact-based drama. (128 min, R. Big Picture, Savoy)

SPOILER ALERT ★★★ A terminal cancer diagnosis changes everything for two life partners (Jim Parsons and Ben Aldridge) in this comedy-drama based on Michael Ausiello's memoir. (112 min, PG-13. Capitol, Roxy)

STRANGE WORLD ★★★1/2 A family of explorers ventures into an alien landscape in this Disney family animation. With the voices of Jake Gyllenhaal and Jaboukie Young-White. (102 min, PG. Bijou, Essex, Majestic, Palace, Roxy, Stowe)

TICKET TO PARADISE ★★1/2 Julia Roberts and George Clooney play a divorced couple who join forces to sabotage their daughter's wedding. Ol Parker directed. (104 min, PG-13. Essex)

TILL ★★★★ The mother (Danielle Deadwyler) of murdered teen Emmett Till fights entrenched racism to bring his killers to justice in this historical drama. (130 min, PG-13. Savoy)

TO THE END ★★★ Rachel Lears' documentary follows the efforts of four young women who have played key roles in the fight for the Green New Deal. (95 min, R. Roxy)

UTAMA ★★★1/2 Alejandro Loayza Grisi's drama depicts an elderly Quechua pair fighting to survive in the Bolivian highlands. (87 min, NR. Savoy)

VIOLENT NIGHT ★★★ Santa Claus (David Harbour) defends a rich family from a gang of mercenaries in this holiday action comedy. (101 min, R. Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Palace, Roxy, Star, Stowe, Welden)

older films and special screenings

AND LIFE GOES ON (Catamount, Wed 14 only)

ELF (Savoy, Sun only)

TCM BIG SCREEN CLASSICS PRESENTS: IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE, CELEBRATING 75 YEARS (Essex, Sun & Wed 21 only)

THROUGH THE OLIVE TREES (Catamount, Wed 21 only)

TOP GUN: MAVERICK (Majestic)

open theaters

(* = upcoming schedule for theater was not available at press time)