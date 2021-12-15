Now Playing in Theaters: December 15-21 

new in theaters

NIGHTMARE ALLEY: In Guillermo del Toro's remake of the classic noir set in a 1940s traveling carnival, Bradley Cooper plays a carnie con man who teams up with a scheming psychiatrist (Cate Blanchett). With Toni Collette and Willem Dafoe. (150 min, R. Capitol, Majestic, Roxy)

SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME: Peter Parker (Tom Holland) seeks the help of Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and finds himself tackling interdimensional foes in the latest installment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Jon Watts returns as director. (148 min, PG-13. Big Picture, Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Marquis, Paramount, Playhouse, Roxy, Star, Stowe, Sunset, Welden)

starts Tue 21

THE KING'S MAN: In this prequel to the Kingsman action-comedy series, set early in the 20th century, Ralph Fiennes plays a spy who organizes a team to defeat an evil cabal. With Gemma Arterton and Rhys Ifans. Matthew Vaughn again directed. (131 min, R. Essex, Majestic, other theaters to come)

now playing

BEING THE RICARDOS ★★★ Aaron Sorkin wrote and directed this dishy drama about midcentury pop culture power couple Lucille Ball (Nicole Kidman) and Desi Arnaz (Javier Bardem). With J.K. Simmons and Nina Arianda. (125 min, R. Roxy, Savoy)

BELFAST ★★★★ Kenneth Branagh wrote and directed this semi-autobiographical film about coming of age in the turbulent Northern Ireland of the 1960s. With Jude Hill, Caitriona Balfe and Judi Dench. (98 min, PG-13. Big Picture, Roxy, Savoy)

BENEDETTA ★★★★1/2 Two nuns fall in love in 17th-century Italy in this drama from Paul Verhoeven (Elle), starring Virginie Efira, Charlotte Rampling and Daphne Patakia. (131 min, R. Savoy; reviewed 12/15)

CLIFFORD THE BIG RED DOG ★★★ The children's books about a beloved giant pet come to the screen in a semi-live-action adventure. Walt Becker directed. (97 min, PG. Majestic, Star [Wed & Thu only])

C'MON C'MON ★★★★ Joaquin Phoenix plays a traveling radio journalist who finds himself becoming his young nephew's guardian in this indie drama from writer-director Mike Mills (20th Century Women). (108 min, R. Roxy, Savoy)

DUNE ★★★1/2 Director Denis Villeneuve (Blade Runner 2049) takes on the first half of Frank Herbert's epic sci-fi novel. Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson and Oscar Isaac star. (155 min, PG-13. Majestic; reviewed 10/27)

ENCANTO ★★★★ A young girl living in a charmed Colombian enclave sets out to discover her own magical powers in the latest Disney animation, cowritten by Lin-Manuel Miranda. (99 min, PG. Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Marquis [Wed. only], Star, Sunset, Welden)

ETERNALS ★★1/2 The latest Marvel adventure introduces a new group of heroes who are literally gods, played by Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Angelina Jolie, Kumail Najiani and others. Chloé Zhao (Nomadland) directed. (157 min, PG-13. Majestic, Sunset)

THE FRENCH DISPATCH ★★★1/2 Wes Anderson's latest is a love letter to the vintage New Yorker. With Benicio Del Toro, Adrien Brody, Tilda Swinton, Frances McDormand and Bill Murray. (108 min, R. Roxy)

GHOSTBUSTERS: AFTERLIFE ★★1/2 A new generation of Ghostbusters emerges as two teens (Finn Wolfhard and Mckenna Grace) discover their grandpa's spooky legacy. Jason Reitman directed. (124 min, PG-13. Bijou, Essex, Majestic, Paramount, Star, Sunset, Welden)

HOUSE OF GUCCI ★★★ Lady Gaga plays a newcomer to the storied fashion family in this biographical crime drama from director Ridley Scott, also starring Adam Driver and Jared Leto. (157 min, R. Majestic, Marquis, Roxy, Star [Wed. only], Stowe)

KING RICHARD ★★★★ Will Smith plays the father and coach of tennis superstars Venus and Serena Williams in this biopic, also starring Aujanue Ellis. (138 min, PG-13. Stowe)

RESIDENT EVIL: WELCOME TO RACCOON CITY ★★1/2 This prequel to the action-horror saga based on a video-game series unveils the mysteries of Spencer Mansion. Kaya Scodelario and Robbie Amell star. (107 min, R. Star [Wed & Thu only])

WEST SIDE STORY ★★★★1/2 Steven Spielberg directed this new adaptation of the Leonard Bernstein musical in which two young people from opposite sides of a gang war fall in love. Ansel Elgort, Rachel Zegler and Ariana DeBose star. (156 min, PG-13. Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Roxy)

older films and special screenings

DR. SEUSS' HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS (Paramount, Sun. only)

ELF (Savoy, Sat. only)

IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE (Savoy, Sun. only)

NATIONAL LAMPOON'S CHRISTMAS VACATION (Capitol, Sat. only)

open theaters

