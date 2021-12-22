Now Playing in Theaters: December 22-28 

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Melinda Sue Gordoncopyright/metro-goldwyn-mayer

Cooper Hoffman (left) and Alana Haim in Licorice Pizza

new in theaters on December 22

THE KING'S MAN: In this prequel to the Kingsman action-comedy series, Ralph Fiennes plays a spy who organizes a team to defeat an evil cabal. With Gemma Arterton and Rhys Ifans. Matthew Vaughn again directed. (131 min, R. Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Stowe)

THE MATRIX RESURRECTIONS: The reality-bending action franchise that popularized the phrase "red pill" gets a new entry, again starring Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss. Lana Wachowski directed; novelist David Mitchell coscripted. (148 min, R. Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Roxy, Star, Sunset, Welden)

SING 2: Show biz-loving critters return in this sequel to the animated hit, featuring the voices of Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon and Bono as a reclusive rock star. Garth Jennings directed. (112 min, PG. Bijou, Essex, Majestic, Marquis, Paramount, Star, Stowe, Sunset, Welden)

THE TENDER BAR: George Clooney directed this literary adaptation about a fatherless Long Island boy (Daniel Ranieri) finding role models at his uncle's bar. With Ben Affleck and Tye Sheridan. (106 min, R. Savoy)

starts December 24 or 25

AMERICAN UNDERDOG: This sports biopic tells the story of NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner (Zachary Levi) With Anna Paquin. Andrew and Jon Erwin (I Can Only Imagine) directed. (112 min, PG. Essex, Majestic, Star)

BAD LUCK BANGING OR LOONY PORN: In this award-winning satire from Romania, a teacher (Katia Pascariu) posts her amateur sex tape online and faces spiraling consequences. Radu Jude wrote and directed. (106 min, NR. Savoy)

A JOURNAL FOR JORDAN: Denzel Washington directed this fact-based drama about a U.S. soldier (Michael B. Jordan) who pens a book of guidance for his son to follow in the event of his death. (131 min, PG-13. Essex, Majestic)

LICORICE PIZZA: A teenager (Cooper Hoffman) pursues a woman (Alana Haim) 10 years his senior in this acclaimed coming-of-age comedy from Paul Thomas Anderson, set in 1973 Los Angeles. With Sean Penn and Tom Waits. (133 min, R. Savoy)

now playing

BELFAST ★★★★ Kenneth Branagh wrote and directed this semi-autobiographical film about coming of age in the turbulent Northern Ireland of the 1960s. With Jude Hill, Caitriona Balfe and Judi Dench. (98 min, PG-13. Big Picture, Savoy [ends Thu 23])

BENEDETTA ★★★★1/2 Two nuns fall in love in 17th-century Italy in this drama from Paul Verhoeven (Elle), starring Virginie Efira, Charlotte Rampling and Daphne Patakia. (131 min, R. Savoy [Thu 23 only]; reviewed 12/15)

C'MON C'MON ★★★★ Joaquin Phoenix plays a traveling radio journalist who finds himself becoming his young nephew's guardian in this indie drama from writer-director Mike Mills (20th Century Women). (108 min, R. Savoy [ends Thu 23])

ENCANTO ★★★★ A young girl living in a charmed Colombian enclave sets out to discover her own magical powers in the latest Disney animation, cowritten by Lin-Manuel Miranda. (99 min, PG. Essex [except Wed 22 & Mon 27], Majestic)

GHOSTBUSTERS: AFTERLIFE ★★1/2 A new generation of Ghostbusters emerges as two teens (Finn Wolfhard and Mckenna Grace) discover their grandpa's spooky legacy. Jason Reitman directed. (124 min, PG-13. Star [ends Fri 24])

NIGHTMARE ALLEY ★★★ In Guillermo del Toro's adaptation of the 1946 noir novel, Bradley Cooper plays a carny con man who teams up with a scheming psychiatrist (Cate Blanchett). (150 min, R. Capitol, Majestic, Roxy; reviewed 12/22)

SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME ★★★1/2 Peter Parker (Tom Holland) seeks the help of Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) in the latest installment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Jon Watts returns as director. (148 min, PG-13. Big Picture, Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Marquis, Paramount, Playhouse, Roxy, Star, Stowe, Sunset, Welden)

WEST SIDE STORY ★★★★1/2 Steven Spielberg directed this new adaptation of the Leonard Bernstein musical in which two young people from opposite sides of a gang war fall in love. (156 min, PG-13. Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Roxy)

older films and special screenings

A CHRISTMAS STORY (Sunset)

THE POLAR EXPRESS (Sunset)

open theaters

(* = upcoming schedule for theater was not available at press time)