Now Playing in Theaters: December 7-13 

new in theaters

ALL THAT BREATHES: Two brothers in Delhi devote themselves to protecting a bird species called the black kite in Shaunak Sen's documentary, winner of a slew of prestigious festival awards. (97 min, NR. Savoy)

SPOILER ALERT: A terminal cancer diagnosis changes everything for two life partners (Jim Parsons and Ben Aldridge) in this comedy-drama based on the memoir by Michael Ausiello. Michael Showalter (The Eyes of Tammy Faye) directed. (112 min, PG-13. Capitol)

currently playing

AN ACTION HERO: A star of kinetic flicks (Ayushmann Khurrana) retreats into hiding after an accident in this action film from India. Anirudh Iyer directed. (130 min, NR. Majestic)

AFTERSUN ★★★★★ A woman tries to reconcile memories of a childhood vacation with her dad with what she knows about him now in Charlotte Wells' acclaimed debut feature. With Paul Mescal and Frankie Corio. (102 min, R. Catamount; reviewed 11/16)

THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN ★★★★1/2 The end of a long friendship between two men (Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson) has unintended consequences in this drama from writer-director Martin McDonagh (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri). (114 min, R. Roxy, Savoy)

BHEDIYA: A young man transforms into a werewolf in this Hindi-language horror comedy from Amar Kaushik. Varun Dhawan stars. (156 min, NR. Majestic)

BLACK ADAM ★★ The villain (Dwayne Johnson) of the D.C. Comics film Shazam! gets center stage in this showcase for his antiheroism. Jaume Collet-Serra directed. (124 min, PG-13. Essex, Majestic, Palace)

BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER ★★★1/2 In Marvel Comics' fictional African kingdom, the Wakandans mourn King T'Challa and protect their nation from new threats. Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong'o and Danai Gurira star; Ryan Coogler again directed. (161 min, PG-13. Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Palace, Roxy, Star, Stowe, Welden)

BONES AND ALL ★★★1/2 Taylor Russell and Timothée Chalamet play two cannibal lovers on a road trip in the latest from Luca Guadagnino (Call Me by Your Name). (130 min, R. Essex, Majestic, Palace, Roxy; reviewed 11/30)

DEVOTION ★★★1/2 This fact-based drama tells the story of the friendship between two U.S. Navy fighter pilots (Glen Powell and Jonathan Majors) during the Korean War. J.D. Dillard directed. (138 min, PG-13. Bijou, Essex, Majestic, Palace, Roxy, Stowe)

GOOD NIGHT OPPY ★★★1/2 This documentary from Ryan White ("The Keepers") tells the story of how NASA's Mars Rover Opportunity roamed the planet for nearly 15 years, defying expectations. Angela Bassett narrates. (105 min, PG. Savoy)

THE MENU ★★★1/2 A culinary adventure goes awry in Mark Mylod's horror comedy about a young couple who pay for an exclusive tasting menu experience. Anya Taylor-Joy and Ralph Fiennes star. (106 min, R. Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Palace, Roxy)

RRR #ENCORRRE ★★★★ Two revolutionaries fight British colonialists in the 1920s in this action epic from India, starring N.T. Rama Rao Jr. and Ram Charan and directed by S.S. Rajamouli. (187 min, R. Playhouse)

SHE SAID ★★★1/2 Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan play the New York Times reporters who broke the story of Harvey Weinstein's sexual misconduct in Maria Schrader's fact-based drama. (128 min, R. Big Picture, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Palace, Savoy)

SPIRITED ★★★ Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds star in a musical version of A Christmas Carol. Sean Anders directed. (127 min, PG-13. Star)

STRANGE WORLD ★★★1/2 A family of explorers ventures into an alien landscape in this Disney family animation. With the voices of Jake Gyllenhaal and Jaboukie Young-White. (102 min, PG. Big Picture, Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Marquis, Palace, Paramount, Roxy, Star, Stowe, Welden)

TAR ★★★★★ The Venice Film Festival honored Cate Blanchett for her performance as Lydia Tár, a prominent conductor with dark secrets, in this drama from Todd Field (Little Children). (158 min, R. Palace; reviewed 11/2)

TICKET TO PARADISE ★★1/2 Julia Roberts and George Clooney play a divorced couple who join forces to sabotage their daughter's wedding. Ol Parker directed. (104 min, PG-13. Essex, Palace)

TILL ★★★★ The mother (Danielle Deadwyler) of murdered teen Emmett Till fights entrenched racism to bring his killers to justice in this historical drama from Chinonye Chukwu (Clemency). (130 min, PG-13. Savoy)

UTAMA ★★★1/2 A Grand Jury Prize at the Sundance Film Festival went to Alejandro Loayza Grisi's drama about an elderly Quechua pair fighting to survive a drought in the Bolivian highlands. José Calcina and Luisa Quispe star. (87 min, NR. Savoy)

VIOLENT NIGHT ★★★ Santa Claus (David Harbour) steps in to save a rich family from a gang of mercenaries in this holiday action comedy from Tommy Wirkola. With John Leguizamo and Beverly D'Angelo. (101 min, R. Bijou, Essex, Majestic, Marquis, Palace, Paramount, Roxy, Star, Welden)

older films and special screenings

open theaters

