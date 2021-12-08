Now Playing in Theaters: December 8-14 

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Glen Wilson/Amazon Content Services Llc

Javier Bardem in Being the Ricardos

new in theaters

BEING THE RICARDOS: Aaron Sorkin wrote and directed this dishy drama about midcentury pop culture power couple Lucille Ball (Nicole Kidman) and Desi Arnaz (Javier Bardem). With J.K. Simmons and Nina Arianda. (125 min, R. Essex, Savoy)

BENEDETTA: Two nuns fall in love in 17th-century Italy in this drama from Paul Verhoeven (Elle), starring Virginie Efira, Charlotte Rampling and Daphne Patakia. (131 min, R. Savoy)

WEST SIDE STORY: Steven Spielberg directed this new adaptation of the Leonard Bernstein musical in which two young people from opposite sides of a gang war fall in love. Ansel Elgort, Rachel Zegler and Ariana DeBose star. (156 min, PG-13. Capitol, Essex, Majestic)

now playing

BELFAST ★★★★ Kenneth Branagh wrote and directed this semi-autobiographical film about coming of age in the turbulent Northern Ireland of the 1960s. With Jude Hill, Caitriona Balfe and Judi Dench. (98 min, PG-13. Playhouse, Roxy, Savoy, Welden)

CLIFFORD THE BIG RED DOG ★★★ The children's books about a beloved giant pet come to the screen in a semi-live-action adventure. Walt Becker directed. (97 min, PG. Bijou, Essex, Majestic, Star)

C'MON C'MON ★★★★ Joaquin Phoenix plays a traveling radio journalist who finds himself becoming his young nephew's guardian in this indie drama from writer-director Mike Mills (20th Century Women). (108 min, R. Essex, Roxy, Savoy)

DUNE ★★★1/2 Director Denis Villeneuve (Blade Runner 2049) takes on the first half of Frank Herbert's epic sci-fi novel. Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson and Oscar Isaac star. (155 min, PG-13. Bijou, Majestic; reviewed 10/27)

ENCANTO ★★★★ A young girl living in a charmed Colombian enclave sets out to discover her own magical powers in the latest Disney animation, cowritten by Lin-Manuel Miranda. (99 min, PG. Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Marquis, Paramount, Star, Stowe, Sunset, Welden)

ETERNALS ★★1/2 The latest Marvel adventure introduces a new group of heroes who are literally gods, played by Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Angelina Jolie, Kumail Najiani and others. Chloé Zhao (Nomadland) directed. (157 min, PG-13. Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Sunset)

THE FRENCH DISPATCH ★★★1/2 Wes Anderson's latest is a love letter to the vintage New Yorker. With Benicio Del Toro, Adrien Brody, Tilda Swinton, and Bill Murray. (108 min, R. Big Picture, Roxy)

GHOSTBUSTERS: AFTERLIFE ★★1/2 A new generation of Ghostbusters emerges as two teens (Finn Wolfhard and Mckenna Grace) discover their grandpa's spooky legacy. Jason Reitman directed. (124 min, PG-13. Big Picture, Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Paramount, Roxy, Star, Sunset, Welden)

HOUSE OF GUCCI ★★★ Lady Gaga plays a newcomer to the storied fashion family in this biographical crime drama from director Ridley Scott, also starring Adam Driver and Jared Leto. (157 min, R. Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Marquis, Roxy, Star, Stowe, Welden)

JULIA ★★★1/2 Directors Julie Cohen and Betsy West (RBG) tell the story of Julia Child in this documentary. (95 min, PG-13. Roxy)

KING RICHARD ★★★★ Will Smith plays the father and coach of tennis superstars Venus and Serena Williams in this biopic, also starring Aujanue Ellis. (138 min, PG-13. Roxy, Stowe)

NO TIME TO DIE ★★★1/2 James Bond returns from retirement to tackle a villain (Rami Malek) who targets people's DNA in Daniel Craig's swan song as the super-spy. Cary Joji Fukunaga directed. (163 min, PG-13. Majestic)

RESIDENT EVIL: WELCOME TO RACCOON CITY ★★1/2 This prequel to the action-horror saga based on a video-game series unveils the mysteries of Spencer Mansion. Kaya Scodelario and Robbie Amell star. (107 min, R. Majestic, Star, Sunset)

SPENCER ★★★★ Pablo Larraín (Jackie) does his arty-biopic magic on Princess Diana (Kristen Stewart), depicting her decision to leave Prince Charles (Jack Farthing) over a family holiday. (111 min, R. Roxy; reviewed 11/10)

older films and special screenings

ANTLERS (Sunset)

CHRISTMAS WITH THE CHOSEN: THE MESSENGERS (Essex, Wed 15 only)

DR. SEUSS' HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS (Sunset)

ELF (Paramount, Sun only; Sunset)

THE POLAR EXPRESS (Capitol, Sat only)

TCM BIG SCREEN CLASSICS PRESENTS ON GOLDEN POND 40TH ANNIVERSARY (Essex, Sun only)

VENOM: LET THERE BE CARNAGE (Sunset)

open theaters

(* = upcoming schedule for theater was not available at press time)