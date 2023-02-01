Now Playing in Theaters: February 1-7 

click to enlarge Courtesy of Orion Pictures

Danielle Deadwyler and Jalyn Hall in Till

new in theaters

80 FOR BRADY: Sally Field, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno and Lily Tomlin play four friends determined to meet Tom Brady at the SuperBowl in this sports comedy directed by Kyle Marvin. (98 min, PG-13. Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Palace, Welden)

THE AMAZING MAURICE: A clever cat (voice of Hugh Laurie), a young piper (Himesh Patel) and a band of rats plot to scam an unsuspecting town in this animation based on a Terry Pratchett novel. Toby Genkel and Florian Westermann directed. (93 min, PG. Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Palace, Star)

KNOCK AT THE CABIN: M. Night Shyamalan directed this adaptation of Paul Tremblay's horror novel about a vacationing family who encounter an apocalypse cult. With Dave Bautista and Jonathan Groff. (100 min, R. Bijou, Essex, Majestic, Palace, Paramount, Star, Welden)

currently playing

ALL THE BEAUTY AND THE BLOODSHED ★★★★1/2 Laura Poitras' acclaimed documentary profiles artist Nan Goldin, from her underground beginnings to her recent activism against major art donors the Sackler family. (122 min, NR. Savoy)

AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER ★★★1/2 Director James Cameron returns to Pandora for this sequel in which Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and his family face a new threat. (192 min, PG-13. Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Palace, Roxy, Stowe)

BROKER ★★★★ In South Korea, two men take advantage of a church drop-off for unwanted babies to sell the children for adoption in this acclaimed drama from Hirokazu Koreeda. (129 min, R. Roxy; reviewed 1/25)

EO ★★★★1/2 This Oscar nominee from director Jerzy Skolimowski explores modern Europe from the point of view of a donkey. With Sandra Drzymalska and Isabelle Huppert. (86 min, NR. Savoy)

EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE ★★★★★ Michelle Yeoh plays a woman who travels the multiverse to save the world in this surreal adventure comedy. (139 min, R. Palace, Roxy; reviewed 4/13/22)

THE FABELMANS ★★★★ A teen in midcentury Arizona sets out to become a filmmaker in Steven Spielberg's acclaimed autobiographical drama, starring Michelle Williams and Gabriel LaBelle. (151 min, PG-13. Big Picture, Palace, Savoy; reviewed 12/14/22)

INFINITY POOL ★★★1/2 A couple's seaside vacation turns into a surreal nightmare in the latest horror flick from Brandon Cronenberg, starring Alexander Skarsgård, Mia Goth and Cleopatra Coleman. (117 min, R. Essex, Majestic, Roxy; reviewed 2/1)

LIVING ★★★★ Bill Nighy received an Oscar nomination for his performance as a civil servant in 1950s England who changes his life after receiving disturbing news. Oliver Hermanus directed. (102 min, PG-13. Savoy)

A MAN CALLED OTTO ★★1/2 In the American adaptation of Fredrik Backman's bestseller A Man Called Ove, Tom Hanks plays a widower in need of a new lease on life. Marc Forster directed. (126 min, PG-13. Big Picture, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Palace, Star, Stowe, Welden)

M3GAN ★★★1/2 A robotics engineer (Allison Williams) makes the bad decision to introduce her young niece to her new life-like creation in this viral horror flick. (102 min, PG-13. Essex, Majestic, Roxy, Star, Stowe)

MISSING ★★★1/2 Storm Reid plays a girl who must use digital sleuthing to find her mom (Nia Long), who disappeared on a Colombian vacation, in this thriller from Nicholas D. Johnson and Will Merrick. (111 min, PG-13. Majestic, Palace)

PATHAAN: An Indian spy (Shah Rukh Khan) defends his homeland in this action thriller from director Siddharth Anand. (146 min, NR. Majestic)

PLANE ★★★ Gerard Butler plays a pilot who makes a successful crash landing only to find more trouble on the ground in this action thriller from Jean-François Richet. (107 min, R. Bijou, Essex, Majestic)

PUSS IN BOOTS: THE LAST WISH ★★★★ Antonio Banderas again voices the titular cool cat in this animated adventure in which Puss seeks to restore his nine lives. (100 min, PG. Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Palace, Paramount, Star)

TÁR ★★★★★ Cate Blanchett plays a prominent classical composer with dark secrets in Todd Field's drama. (158 min, R. Roxy; reviewed 11/2/22)

TILL ★★★★ The mother (Danielle Deadwyler) of murdered teen Emmett Till fights entrenched racism to bring his killers to justice in this historical drama. (130 min, PG-13. Playhouse)

THE WHALE ★★★ Brendan Fraser plays an obese, shut-in English teacher at a critical life juncture in this drama directed by Darren Aronofksky. (117 min, R. Catamount, Roxy, Savoy; reviewed 1/18)

WHEN YOU FINISH SAVING THE WORLD ★★★ Jesse Eisenberg makes his directorial debut with this comedy-drama in which Julianne Moore and Finn Wolfhard play a mother and teenage son. (88 min, R. Roxy)

older films and special screenings

THE CHOSEN SEASON 3 FINALE (Essex, Thu-Mon only)

FATHOM'S BIG SCREEN CLASSICS: GROUNDHOG DAY 30TH ANNIVERSARY (Essex, Thu & Sun only)

GASLIGHT (Catamount, Wed 8 only)

KING RICHARD (Catamount, Wed 1 only)

TANTURA (Savoy, Fri only)

open theaters

(* = upcoming schedule for theater was not available at press time)

BIG PICTURE THEATER: 48 Carroll Rd., Waitsfield, 496-8994, bigpicturetheater.info

BIJOU CINEPLEX 4: 107 Portland St., Morrisville, 888-3293, bijou4.com

CAPITOL SHOWPLACE: 93 State St., Montpelier, 229-0343, fgbtheaters.com

CATAMOUNT ARTS: 115 Eastern Ave., St. Johnsbury, 748-2600, catamountarts.org

ESSEX CINEMAS & T-REX THEATER: 21 Essex Way, Suite 300, Essex, 879-6543, essexcinemas.com

MAJESTIC 10: 190 Boxwood St., Williston, 878-2010, majestic10.com

*MARQUIS THEATER: 65 Main St., Middlebury, 388-4841, middleburymarquis.com

*MERRILL'S ROXY CINEMAS: 222 College St., Burlington, 864-3456, merrilltheatres.net

PALACE 9 CINEMAS: 10 Fayette Dr., South Burlington, 864-5610, palace9.com

PARAMOUNT TWIN CINEMA: 241 N. Main St., Barre, 479-9621, fgbtheaters.com

PLAYHOUSE MOVIE THEATRE: 11 S. Main St., Randolph, 728-4012, playhouseflicks.com

SAVOY THEATER: 26 Main St., Montpelier, 229-0598, savoytheater.com

STAR THEATRE: 17 Eastern Ave., St. Johnsbury, 748-9511, stjaytheatre.com

*STOWE CINEMA 3PLEX: 454 Mountain Rd., Stowe, 253-4678, stowecinema.com

WELDEN THEATRE: 104 N. Main St., St. Albans, 527-7888, weldentheatre.com

Note: These capsule descriptions are not intended as reviews. Star ratings come from Metacritic unless we reviewed the film (noted at the end of the description). Find reviews written by Seven Days critic Margot Harrison at sevendaysvt.com/onscreen-reviews.