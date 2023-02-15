Now Playing in Theaters: February 15-21 

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Niko Tavernise/sony Pictures

Tom Hanks in A Man Called Otto

new in theaters

2023 OSCAR NOMINATED SHORT FILMS: Three separate programs — Live Action, Animation and Documentary — offer everything from "My Year of Dicks" to "The Elephant Whisperers." Check online for run times, ratings and program dates. (Savoy)

ANT-MAN AND THE WASP: QUANTUMANIA: The lives of the titular Marvel superheroes (Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly) get complicated as they face off against Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) in the Quantum Realm. Peyton Reed directed. (125 min, PG-13. Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Marquis, Palace, Paramount, Star, Welden)

MARLOWE: Liam Neeson plays a private detective in this mystery based on Benjamin Black's The Black-Eyed Blonde: A Philip Marlowe Novel, starring Diane Kruger, Jessica Lange and Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje. Neil Jordan directed. (110 min, R. Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Palace)

currently playing

80 FOR BRADY ★★1/2 Sally Field, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno and Lily Tomlin play four friends determined to meet Tom Brady at the Super Bowl in this sports comedy. (98 min, PG-13. Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Palace, Roxy, Star, Welden)

ALL QUIET ON THE WESTERN FRONT ★★★★ Nine Oscar nominations went to this new adaptation of the classic German anti-war novel from director Edward Berger. (148 min, R. Savoy [ends Thu])

ALL THE BEAUTY AND THE BLOODSHED ★★★★1/2 Laura Poitras' acclaimed documentary profiles artist Nan Goldin, from her underground beginnings to her recent activism against major art donors the Sackler family. (122 min, NR. Savoy)

THE AMAZING MAURICE ★★1/2 A clever cat (voice of Hugh Laurie), a young piper (Himesh Patel) and a band of rats plot to scam an unsuspecting town in this animation. (93 min, PG. Majestic, Marquis, Star [ends Thu])

AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER ★★★1/2 Director James Cameron returns to Pandora for this sequel in which Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and his family face a new threat. (192 min, PG-13. Essex, Majestic, Stowe)

EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE ★★★★★ Michelle Yeoh plays a woman who travels the multiverse to save the world in this surreal adventure comedy. (139 min, R. Palace, Roxy; reviewed 4/13/22)

THE FABELMANS ★★★★ A teen in midcentury Arizona sets out to become a filmmaker in Steven Spielberg's acclaimed autobiographical drama, starring Michelle Williams and Gabriel LaBelle. (151 min, PG-13. Big Picture; reviewed 12/14/22)

INFINITY POOL ★★★1/2 A couple's seaside vacation turns into a surreal nightmare in the latest horror flick from Brandon Cronenberg, starring Alexander Skarsgård, Mia Goth and Cleopatra Coleman. (117 min, R. Roxy; reviewed 2/1)

KNOCK AT THE CABIN ★★★ M. Night Shyamalan directed this adaptation of Paul Tremblay's horror novel about a vacationing family who encounter an apocalypse cult. (100 min, R. Majestic, Marquis, Palace, Paramount, Roxy, Stowe, Welden)

LIVING ★★★★ Bill Nighy received an Oscar nomination for his performance as a civil servant in 1950s England who changes his life after receiving disturbing news. (102 min, PG-13. Catamount, Roxy)

MAGIC MIKE'S LAST DANCE ★★1/2 Channing Tatum reprises his role as a stripper in the final film of Steven Soderbergh's comedy-drama trilogy, with Salma Hayek as a socialite who brings Mike to London for a job. (112 min, R. Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Palace, Star)

A MAN CALLED OTTO ★★1/2 In the American adaptation of Fredrik Backman's bestseller, Tom Hanks plays a widower in need of a new lease on life. (126 min, PG-13. Essex, Majestic, Palace, Stowe, Welden)

M3GAN ★★★1/2 A robotics engineer (Allison Williams) makes the bad decision to introduce her young niece to her new life-like creation in this viral horror flick. (102 min, PG-13. Majestic, Star [ends Thu])

MISSING ★★★1/2 Storm Reid plays a girl who must use digital sleuthing to find her mom (Nia Long) in this thriller. (111 min, PG-13. Big Picture)

PATHAAN: An Indian spy (Shah Rukh Khan) defends his homeland in this action thriller from director Siddharth Anand. (146 min, NR. Majestic)

PUSS IN BOOTS: THE LAST WISH ★★★★ Antonio Banderas again voices the titular cool cat in this animated adventure in which Puss seeks to restore his nine lives. (100 min, PG. Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Palace, Paramount, Star [ends Thu])

WOMEN TALKING ★★★★ In Sarah Polley's Oscar-nominated adaptation of Miriam Toews' novel, a group of isolated Mennonite women decides how to react to a pattern of assaults. The stellar ensemble includes Claire Foy, Jessie Buckley and Rooney Mara. (104 min, PG-13. Roxy, Savoy; reviewed 2/8)

older films and special screenings

DEVOTION (Playhouse)

JESUS REVOLUTION (EARLY ACCESS) (Essex, Star, Wed 22 only)

RED TAILS (Catamount, Wed 15 only)

TITANIC 25TH ANNIVERSARY (3D) (Essex, Palace, Roxy, Star)

TRIANGLE OF SADNESS (Palace)

WHO IS DAYANI CRISTAL? (Catamount, Wed 22 only)

WINNIE-THE-POOH: BLOOD AND HONEY (Essex, Thu-Sun only)

open theaters

(* = upcoming schedule for theater was not available at press time)

*BIG PICTURE THEATER: 48 Carroll Rd., Waitsfield, 496-8994, bigpicturetheater.info

BIJOU CINEPLEX 4: 107 Portland St., Morrisville, 888-3293, bijou4.com

CAPITOL SHOWPLACE: 93 State St., Montpelier, 229-0343, fgbtheaters.com

CATAMOUNT ARTS: 115 Eastern Ave., St. Johnsbury, 748-2600, catamountarts.org

ESSEX CINEMAS & T-REX THEATER: 21 Essex Way, Suite 300, Essex, 879-6543, essexcinemas.com

*MAJESTIC 10: 190 Boxwood St., Williston, 878-2010, majestic10.com

MARQUIS THEATER: 65 Main St., Middlebury, 388-4841, middleburymarquis.com

*MERRILL'S ROXY CINEMAS: 222 College St., Burlington, 864-3456, merrilltheatres.net

*PALACE 9 CINEMAS: 10 Fayette Dr., South Burlington, 864-5610, palace9.com

PARAMOUNT TWIN CINEMA: 241 N. Main St., Barre, 479-9621, fgbtheaters.com

PLAYHOUSE MOVIE THEATRE: 11 S. Main St., Randolph, 728-4012, playhouseflicks.com

SAVOY THEATER: 26 Main St., Montpelier, 229-0598, savoytheater.com

STAR THEATRE: 17 Eastern Ave., St. Johnsbury, 748-9511, stjaytheatre.com

*STOWE CINEMA 3PLEX: 454 Mountain Rd., Stowe, 253-4678, stowecinema.com

WELDEN THEATRE: 104 N. Main St., St. Albans, 527-7888, weldentheatre.com

Note: These capsule descriptions are not intended as reviews. Star ratings come from Metacritic unless we reviewed the film (noted at the end of the description). Find reviews written by Seven Days critic Margot Harrison at sevendaysvt.com/onscreen-reviews.