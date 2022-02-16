Now Playing in Theaters: February 16-22 

click to enlarge
Courtesy of Columbia Pictures/Clay Enos
Antonio Banderas in Uncharted
new in theaters
DOG: Channing Tatum plays an Army Ranger whose road trip to the funeral of a fellow soldier is interrupted by the shenanigans of his companion — a Belgian Malinois — in this comedy directed by Channing and Reid Carolin. (90 min, PG-13. Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Marquis, Paramount, Roxy, Star, Welden)
UNCHARTED: A mismatched pair of treasure hunters (Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg) seek Ferdinand Magellan's fortune in this action adventure directed by Ruben Fleischer (Zombieland). (116 min, PG-13. Big Picture, Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Marquis, Paramount, Roxy, Star, Welden)
THE WORST PERSON IN THE WORLD ★★★★ Two Oscar nominations went to this brisk Norwegian comedy-drama about a thirtysomething (Renate Reinsve) who's still trying to figure out who she is. Joachim Trier (Thelma) directed. (128 min, R. Roxy, Savoy; reviewed 10/13)
currently playing
BELLE ★★★★ A shy high schooler (voiced by Kaho Nakamura) escapes into a virtual world where she is a star in this animated adventure from writer-director Mamoru Hosoda (Mirai). (121 min, PG. Savoy)
BLACKLIGHT ★1/2 Liam Neeson plays a U.S. operative who discovers a sinister plot in this spy thriller from director Mark Williams (Honest Thief). (108 min, PG-13. Essex, Majestic, Stowe)
DEATH ON THE NILE ★★1/2 Hercule Poirot (Kenneth Branagh, who also directed) must find an heiress' killer while on a sumptuous vacation in this new adaptation of Agatha Christie's whodunit. (127 min, PG-13. Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Playhouse)
FLEE ★★★★★ Animation depicts the harrowing story of a Danish immigrant from Afghanistan as he unveils his history in this documentary from Jonas Poher Rasmussen, the recipient of a slew of critics' awards. (89 min, PG-13. Roxy, Savoy; reviewed 2/9)
JACKASS FOREVER ★★★1/2 Johnny Knoxville and cast members from his erstwhile MTV show return with a fresh set of wacky and hazardous pranks and stunts. Jeff Tremaine directed. (96 min, R. Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Roxy, Star, Stowe, Welden)
LICORICE PIZZA ★★★★1/2 A teenager (Cooper Hoffman) pursues a woman (Alana Haim) 10 years his senior in this acclaimed coming-of-age comedy from Paul Thomas Anderson, set in 1973 Los Angeles. With Sean Penn and Tom Waits. (133 min, R. Big Picture, Essex, Roxy, Savoy; reviewed 1/12)
MARRY ME ★★1/2 Betrayed by her celebrity fiancé, a pop diva (Jennifer Lopez) makes a split-second decision to propose to a random guy (Owen Wilson) in this rom-com directed by Kat Coiro. (112 min, PG-13. Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Star, Stowe)
MOONFALL ★★ In the new disaster flick from Roland Emmerich (2012), the moon is on a collision course with the Earth, and only an astronaut played by Halle Berry can (maybe) stop it! (120 min, PG-13. Essex, Roxy)
PARALLEL MOTHERS ★★★★1/2 Two women (Penélope Cruz and Milena Smit) of different generations who are both single and giving birth meet and bond in the hospital in the latest acclaimed drama from writer-director Pedro Almodóvar. (123 min, R. Roxy, Savoy)
SING 2 ★★1/2 Show biz-loving critters return in this sequel to the animated hit, featuring the voices of Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon and Bono. Garth Jennings directed. (112 min, PG. Welden)
SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME ★★★1/2 Peter Parker (Tom Holland) seeks the help of Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) in the latest installment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Jon Watts returns as director. (148 min, PG-13. Essex, Majestic, Roxy)
SUNDOWN ★★★1/2 Tensions erupt among family members vacationing in Acapulco after they hear of a relative's death in this drama from director Michel Franco (New Order). Tim Roth and Charlotte Gainsbourg star. (83 min, R. Roxy)
THE TRAGEDY OF MACBETH ★★★★1/2 Joel Coen wrote and directed this Shakespeare adaptation starring Denzel Washington as the all-too-ambitious Scotsman and Frances McDormand as his wife. (105 min, R. Savoy)
THE VELVET QUEEN ★★★★ In this documentary, a photographer and a novelist explore the Tibetan Plateau in search of the elusive snow leopard. Marie Amiguet and Vincent Munier directed. (92 min, NR. Savoy)
WHO WE ARE: A CHRONICLE OF RACISM IN AMERICA ★★★★1/2 Jeffery Robinson of the ACLU presents the evidence for a tradition of anti-Black racism that continues today in this documentary directed by Emily and Sarah Kunstler. (117 min, PG-13. Roxy)
older films and special screenings
THE CURSED (Majestic)
THE POWER OF THE DOG ★★★★ (Roxy)
TCM BIG SCREEN CLASSICS PRESENTS: LADY SINGS THE BLUES 50TH ANNIVERSARY (Essex, Sun only)
open theaters
(* = upcoming schedule for theater was not available at press time)
- BIG PICTURE THEATER: 48 Carroll Rd., Waitsfield, 496-8994, bigpicturetheater.info
- BIJOU CINEPLEX 4: 107 Portland St., Morrisville, 888-3293, bijou4.com
- CAPITOL SHOWPLACE: 93 State St., Montpelier, 229-0343, fgbtheaters.com
- ESSEX CINEMAS & T-REX THEATER: 21 Essex Way, Suite 300, Essex, 879-6543, essexcinemas.com
- MAJESTIC 10: 190 Boxwood St., Williston, 878-2010, majestic10.com
- MARQUIS THEATER: 65 Main St., Middlebury, 388-4841, middleburymarquis.com
- *MERRILL'S ROXY CINEMAS: 222 College St., Burlington, 864-3456, merrilltheatres.net
- PARAMOUNT TWIN CINEMA: 241 N. Main St., Barre, 479-9621, fgbtheaters.com
- PLAYHOUSE MOVIE THEATRE: 11 S. Main St., Randolph, 728-4012, playhouseflicks.com
- SAVOY THEATER: 26 Main St., Montpelier, 229-0598, savoytheater.com
- STAR THEATRE: 17 Eastern Ave., St. Johnsbury, 748-9511, stjaytheatre.com
- *STOWE CINEMA 3PLEX: 454 Mountain Rd., Stowe, 253-4678, stowecinema.com
- WELDEN THEATRE: 104 North Main St., St. Albans, 527-7888, weldentheatre.com