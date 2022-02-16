Now Playing in Theaters: February 16-22 

click to enlarge Courtesy of Columbia Pictures/Clay Enos

Antonio Banderas in Uncharted

new in theaters

DOG: Channing Tatum plays an Army Ranger whose road trip to the funeral of a fellow soldier is interrupted by the shenanigans of his companion — a Belgian Malinois — in this comedy directed by Channing and Reid Carolin. (90 min, PG-13. Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Marquis, Paramount, Roxy, Star, Welden)

UNCHARTED: A mismatched pair of treasure hunters (Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg) seek Ferdinand Magellan's fortune in this action adventure directed by Ruben Fleischer (Zombieland). (116 min, PG-13. Big Picture, Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Marquis, Paramount, Roxy, Star, Welden)

THE WORST PERSON IN THE WORLD ★★★★ Two Oscar nominations went to this brisk Norwegian comedy-drama about a thirtysomething (Renate Reinsve) who's still trying to figure out who she is. Joachim Trier (Thelma) directed. (128 min, R. Roxy, Savoy; reviewed 10/13)

currently playing

BELLE ★★★★ A shy high schooler (voiced by Kaho Nakamura) escapes into a virtual world where she is a star in this animated adventure from writer-director Mamoru Hosoda (Mirai). (121 min, PG. Savoy)

BLACKLIGHT ★1/2 Liam Neeson plays a U.S. operative who discovers a sinister plot in this spy thriller from director Mark Williams (Honest Thief). (108 min, PG-13. Essex, Majestic, Stowe)

DEATH ON THE NILE ★★1/2 Hercule Poirot (Kenneth Branagh, who also directed) must find an heiress' killer while on a sumptuous vacation in this new adaptation of Agatha Christie's whodunit. (127 min, PG-13. Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Playhouse)

FLEE ★★★★★ Animation depicts the harrowing story of a Danish immigrant from Afghanistan as he unveils his history in this documentary from Jonas Poher Rasmussen, the recipient of a slew of critics' awards. (89 min, PG-13. Roxy, Savoy; reviewed 2/9)

JACKASS FOREVER ★★★1/2 Johnny Knoxville and cast members from his erstwhile MTV show return with a fresh set of wacky and hazardous pranks and stunts. Jeff Tremaine directed. (96 min, R. Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Roxy, Star, Stowe, Welden)

LICORICE PIZZA ★★★★1/2 A teenager (Cooper Hoffman) pursues a woman (Alana Haim) 10 years his senior in this acclaimed coming-of-age comedy from Paul Thomas Anderson, set in 1973 Los Angeles. With Sean Penn and Tom Waits. (133 min, R. Big Picture, Essex, Roxy, Savoy; reviewed 1/12)

MARRY ME ★★1/2 Betrayed by her celebrity fiancé, a pop diva (Jennifer Lopez) makes a split-second decision to propose to a random guy (Owen Wilson) in this rom-com directed by Kat Coiro. (112 min, PG-13. Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Star, Stowe)

MOONFALL ★★ In the new disaster flick from Roland Emmerich (2012), the moon is on a collision course with the Earth, and only an astronaut played by Halle Berry can (maybe) stop it! (120 min, PG-13. Essex, Roxy)

PARALLEL MOTHERS ★★★★1/2 Two women (Penélope Cruz and Milena Smit) of different generations who are both single and giving birth meet and bond in the hospital in the latest acclaimed drama from writer-director Pedro Almodóvar. (123 min, R. Roxy, Savoy)

SING 2 ★★1/2 Show biz-loving critters return in this sequel to the animated hit, featuring the voices of Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon and Bono. Garth Jennings directed. (112 min, PG. Welden)

SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME ★★★1/2 Peter Parker (Tom Holland) seeks the help of Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) in the latest installment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Jon Watts returns as director. (148 min, PG-13. Essex, Majestic, Roxy)

SUNDOWN ★★★1/2 Tensions erupt among family members vacationing in Acapulco after they hear of a relative's death in this drama from director Michel Franco (New Order). Tim Roth and Charlotte Gainsbourg star. (83 min, R. Roxy)

THE TRAGEDY OF MACBETH ★★★★1/2 Joel Coen wrote and directed this Shakespeare adaptation starring Denzel Washington as the all-too-ambitious Scotsman and Frances McDormand as his wife. (105 min, R. Savoy)

THE VELVET QUEEN ★★★★ In this documentary, a photographer and a novelist explore the Tibetan Plateau in search of the elusive snow leopard. Marie Amiguet and Vincent Munier directed. (92 min, NR. Savoy)

WHO WE ARE: A CHRONICLE OF RACISM IN AMERICA ★★★★1/2 Jeffery Robinson of the ACLU presents the evidence for a tradition of anti-Black racism that continues today in this documentary directed by Emily and Sarah Kunstler. (117 min, PG-13. Roxy)

older films and special screenings

THE CURSED (Majestic)

THE POWER OF THE DOG ★★★★ (Roxy)

TCM BIG SCREEN CLASSICS PRESENTS: LADY SINGS THE BLUES 50TH ANNIVERSARY (Essex, Sun only)

open theaters

