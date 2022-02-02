Now Playing in Theaters: February 2-8 

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Lionsgate/Reiner Bajo

new in theaters

FLEE: Animation depicts the harrowing story of a Danish immigrant from Afghanistan as he unveils his history to his fiancé in this documentary from Jonas Poher Rasmussen, the recipient of a slew of critics' awards. (89 min, PG-13. Savoy)

JACKASS FOREVER: Johnny Knoxville, cast members from his erstwhile MTV show and a few guest stars return with a fresh set of wacky and hazardous pranks and stunts. Jeff Tremaine directed. (96 min, R. Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Paramount, Roxy, Star)

MOONFALL: In the new disaster flick from Roland Emmerich (2012), the moon is on a collision course with the Earth, and only an astronaut played by Halle Berry can (maybe) stop it! Patrick Wilson and Donald Sutherland also star. (120 min, PG-13. Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Marquis, Paramount, Roxy, Star)

THE WOLF AND THE LION: Two cubs try to make their way back through the Canadian wilderness to the woman who adopted them in this family adventure, starring Molly Kunz and Graham Greene and directed by Gilles de Maistre. (99 min, PG. Essex)

currently playing

THE 355 ★★ Jessica Chastain, Penélope Cruz and Bingbing Fan are among the superspies fighting terrorists in this action flick directed by Simon Kinberg (Dark Phoenix). (122 min, PG-13. Big Picture, Capitol, Essex, Majestic)

BELFAST ★★★★ Kenneth Branagh wrote and directed this semi-autobiographical film about coming of age in the turbulent Northern Ireland of the 1960s. With Jude Hill, Caitriona Balfe and Judi Dench. (98 min, PG-13. Capitol)

BELLE ★★★★ A shy high schooler (voiced by Kaho Nakamura) escapes into a virtual world where she is a star in this animated adventure from writer-director Mamoru Hosoda (Mirai). (121 min, PG. Roxy, Savoy)

C'MON C'MON ★★★★ Joaquin Phoenix plays a traveling radio journalist who finds himself becoming his young nephew's guardian in this indie drama from writer-director Mike Mills (20th Century Women). (108 min, R. Playhouse)

DRIVE MY CAR ★★★★1/2 A widowed actor (Hidetoshi Nishijima) in the midst of a production of Uncle Vanya develops an unusual relationship with his young chauffeur in this Golden Globe-winning drama from director Ryusuke Hamaguchi. (179 min, NR. Savoy; reviewed 1/19)

THE KING'S MAN ★★ In this prequel to the Kingsman action-comedy series, Ralph Fiennes plays a spy who organizes a team to defeat an evil cabal. With Gemma Arterton and Rhys Ifans. Matthew Vaughn again directed. (131 min, R. Big Picture, Majestic)

LA LISTE: EVERYTHING OR NOTHING: Free-skier friends Jérémie Heitz and Sam Anthamatten descend the world's highest mountains in this 2021 documentary. (70 min, NR. Savoy [Sat only])

LICORICE PIZZA ★★★★1/2 A teenager (Cooper Hoffman) pursues a woman (Alana Haim) 10 years his senior in this acclaimed coming-of-age comedy from Paul Thomas Anderson, set in 1973 Los Angeles. With Sean Penn and Tom Waits. (133 min, R. Marquis, Playhouse, Roxy, Savoy; reviewed 1/12)

THE MATRIX RESURRECTIONS ★★★ The reality-bending action franchise gets a new entry, again starring Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss. Lana Wachowski directed. (148 min, R. Majestic)

PARALLEL MOTHERS ★★★★1/2 Two women (Penélope Cruz and Milena Smit) of different generations who are both single and giving birth meet and bond in the hospital in the latest acclaimed drama from writer-director Pedro Almodóvar. (123 min, R. Roxy, Savoy)

SCREAM ★★★ Rather than a remake, this is a fourth sequel to Wes Craven's slasher classic, set 25 years after the original and featuring returning stars such as Neve Campbell alongside newcomers such as Melissa Barrera. Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett (Ready or Not) directed. (114 min, R. Essex, Majestic, Roxy, Star, Stowe)

SING 2 ★★1/2 Show biz-loving critters return in this sequel to the animated hit, featuring the voices of Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon and Bono. (112 min, PG. Capitol, Essex, Majestic)

SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME ★★★1/2 Peter Parker (Tom Holland) seeks the help of Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) in the latest installment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. (148 min, PG-13. Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Roxy, Star, Stowe)

THE TRAGEDY OF MACBETH ★★★★1/2 Joel Coen wrote and directed this Shakespeare adaptation starring Denzel Washington as the all-too-ambitious Scotsman and Frances McDormand as his wife. (105 min, R. Roxy, Savoy)

WEST SIDE STORY ★★★★1/2 Steven Spielberg directed this new adaptation of the Leonard Bernstein musical in which two young people from opposite sides of a gang war fall in love. (156 min, PG-13. Majestic, Roxy)

older films and special screenings

DOUBLE FEATURE: STORM LAKE & THE ANTS AND THE GRASSHOPPER (Playhouse, Sun only)

NIGHTMARE ALLEY (2021, B&W) (Savoy)

SUMMER OF SOUL (...OR, WHEN THE REVOLUTION COULD NOT BE TELEVISED) (Roxy)

open theaters

(* = upcoming schedule for theater was not available at press time)