Now Playing in Theaters: February 22-28 

BUNKER: A supernatural entity preys on soldiers trapped in a bunker during World War I in this horror flick from director Adrian Langley. Roger Clark and Luke Baines star. (108 min, R. Essex)

CLOSE: In this Belgian Oscar nominee, two 13-year-old boys (Eden Dambrine and Gustav De Waele) feel the strain when classmates begin to question the nature of their close friendship. Lukas Dhont directed. (104 min, PG-13. Savoy)

COCAINE BEAR: Elizabeth Banks directed this comedy-thriller about a bear that terrorizes the countryside after going on a coke binge. Ray Liotta, Keri Russell and Margo Martindale star. (95 min, R. Essex, Marquis, Paramount, Star, Stowe)

EMILY: Jane Austen has had romanticized cinematic reimaginings of her life; now it's Emily Brontë's turn! Emma Mackey plays the Wuthering Heights author; Frances O'Connor directed. (130 min, R. Savoy)

JESUS REVOLUTION: Hippies in the 1970s spread the gospel in this inspirational period piece from the team behind I Can Only Imagine. With Jonathan Roumie and Kelsey Grammer. (120 min, PG-13. Essex, Star)

SAINT OMER ★★★★ In this Oscar submission from France, a writer (Kayije Kagame) attends the trial of a student from Senegal who has confessed to an unspeakable crime. Alice Diop directed. (122 min, PG-13. Catamount; reviewed 2/22)

currently playing

2023 OSCAR NOMINATED SHORT FILMS: Three separate programs — Live Action, Animation and Documentary — offer everything from "My Year of Dicks" to "The Elephant Whisperers." Check online for runtimes, ratings and program dates. (Roxy, Savoy)

80 FOR BRADY ★★1/2 Sally Field, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno and Lily Tomlin play four friends determined to meet Tom Brady. (98 min, PG-13. Big Picture, Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Palace, Star, Welden)

THE AMAZING MAURICE ★★1/2 A clever cat (voice of Hugh Laurie), a young piper (Himesh Patel) and a band of rats plot to scam an unsuspecting town in this animation. (93 min, PG. Capitol, Majestic, Welden)

ANT-MAN AND THE WASP: QUANTUMANIA ★★1/2 The lives of the titular Marvel superheroes (Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly) get complicated as they face off against Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) in the Quantum Realm. Peyton Reed directed. (125 min, PG-13. Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Marquis, Palace, Paramount, Roxy, Star, Stowe, Welden)

AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER ★★★1/2 Director James Cameron returns to Pandora for this sequel in which Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and his family face a new threat. (192 min, PG-13. Majestic)

EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE ★★★★★ Michelle Yeoh plays a woman who travels the multiverse to save the world in this surreal adventure comedy. (139 min, R. Palace, Roxy; reviewed 4/13/22)

KNOCK AT THE CABIN ★★★ M. Night Shyamalan directed this horror flick about a vacationing family who encounter an apocalypse cult. (100 min, R. Majestic, Palace, Roxy)

LIVING ★★★★ Bill Nighy received an Oscar nomination for his performance as a civil servant in 1950s England who changes his life after receiving disturbing news. (102 min, PG-13. Roxy)

MAGIC MIKE'S LAST DANCE ★★1/2 Channing Tatum reprises his role as a stripper in the final film of Steven Soderbergh's comedy-drama trilogy. (112 min, R. Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Palace, Welden)

A MAN CALLED OTTO ★★1/2 In the American adaptation of Fredrik Backman's best seller, Tom Hanks plays a widower in need of a new lease on life. (126 min, PG-13. Majestic, Palace, Welden)

MARLOWE ★★ Liam Neeson plays the classic private detective in this mystery, also starring Diane Kruger. Neil Jordan directed. (110 min, R. Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Palace)

MISSING ★★★1/2 Storm Reid plays a girl who must use digital sleuthing to find her mom (Nia Long) in this thriller. (111 min, PG-13. Big Picture)

OF AN AGE ★★★1/2 A young Australian ballroom dancer (Elias Anton) finds himself romantically attracted to his partner's brother in this drama from Goran Stolevski. (100 min, R. Roxy)

PUSS IN BOOTS: THE LAST WISH ★★★★ Antonio Banderas again voices the titular cool cat in this animated adventure. (100 min, PG. Bijou, Capitol, Majestic, Palace)

SHEHZADA: The switching of a rich and poor infant at birth has unintended consequences in Rohit Dhawan's Hindi-language action comedy. (142 min. Majestic)

WOMEN TALKING ★★★★ In Sarah Polley's Oscar-nominated adaptation of Miriam Toews' novel, a group of isolated Mennonite women decides how to react to a pattern of assaults. (104 min, PG-13. Savoy; reviewed 2/8)

older films and special screenings

THE BUTTERFLY QUEEN (Playhouse, Sun only)

ENCANTO (Catamount, Tue only)

TITANIC 25TH ANNIVERSARY (3D) (Essex, Palace, Roxy)

TRIANGLE OF SADNESS (Palace)

WHITNEY HOUSTON: I WANNA DANCE WITH SOMEBODY (Playhouse)

WHO IS DAYANI CRISTAL? (Catamount, Wed 22 only)

open theaters

BIG PICTURE THEATER: 48 Carroll Rd., Waitsfield, 496-8994, bigpicturetheater.info

*BIJOU CINEPLEX 4: 107 Portland St., Morrisville, 888-3293, bijou4.com

CAPITOL SHOWPLACE: 93 State St., Montpelier, 229-0343, fgbtheaters.com

CATAMOUNT ARTS: 115 Eastern Ave., St. Johnsbury, 748-2600, catamountarts.org

ESSEX CINEMAS & T-REX THEATER: 21 Essex Way, Suite 300, Essex, 879-6543, essexcinemas.com

*MAJESTIC 10: 190 Boxwood St., Williston, 878-2010, majestic10.com

MARQUIS THEATER: 65 Main St., Middlebury, 388-4841, middleburymarquis.com

*MERRILL'S ROXY CINEMAS: 222 College St., Burlington, 864-3456, merrilltheatres.net

*PALACE 9 CINEMAS: 10 Fayette Dr., South Burlington, 864-5610, palace9.com

PARAMOUNT TWIN CINEMA: 241 N. Main St., Barre, 479-9621, fgbtheaters.com

PLAYHOUSE MOVIE THEATRE: 11 S. Main St., Randolph, 728-4012, playhouseflicks.com

SAVOY THEATER: 26 Main St., Montpelier, 229-0598, savoytheater.com

STAR THEATRE: 17 Eastern Ave., St. Johnsbury, 748-9511, stjaytheatre.com

*STOWE CINEMA 3PLEX: 454 Mountain Rd., Stowe, 253-4678, stowecinema.com

WELDEN THEATRE: 104 N. Main St., St. Albans, 527-7888, weldentheatre.com

