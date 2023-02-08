Now Playing in Theaters: February 8-14 

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Scott Garfield/paramount Pictures

Sally Field and Guy Fieri in 80 For Brady

new in theaters

ALL QUIET ON THE WESTERN FRONT: Nine Oscar nominations went to this new adaptation of the classic German anti-war novel from director Edward Berger, starring Felix Kammerer and Albrecht Schuch. (148 min, R. Savoy)

MAGIC MIKE'S LAST DANCE: Channing Tatum reprises his role as a stripper in the final film of Steven Soderbergh's comedy-drama trilogy, with Salma Hayek as a socialite who brings Mike to London for a job. (112 min, R. Majestic)

THE SON: In cowriter-director Florian Zeller's sequel to The Father, Hugh Jackman plays a man trying to repair the wounds of his own childhood by bonding with his depressed teenage son. With Vanessa Kirby and Laura Dern. (123 min, PG-13. Savoy)

currently playing

80 FOR BRADY ★★1/2 Sally Field, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno and Lily Tomlin play four friends determined to meet Tom Brady at the Super Bowl in this sports comedy. (98 min, PG-13. Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Palace, Roxy, Welden)

ALL THE BEAUTY AND THE BLOODSHED ★★★★1/2 Laura Poitras' acclaimed documentary profiles artist Nan Goldin, from her underground beginnings to her recent activism against major art donors the Sackler family. (122 min, NR. Savoy)

THE AMAZING MAURICE ★★1/2 A clever cat (voice of Hugh Laurie), a young piper (Himesh Patel) and a band of rats plot to scam an unsuspecting town in this animation. (93 min, PG. Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Marquis, Palace, Star)

AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER ★★★1/2 Director James Cameron returns to Pandora for this sequel in which Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and his family face a new threat. (192 min, PG-13. Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Palace, Roxy, Stowe)

EO ★★★★1/2 This Oscar nominee from director Jerzy Skolimowski explores modern Europe from the point of view of a donkey. With Sandra Drzymalska and Isabelle Huppert. (86 min, NR. Savoy)

EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE ★★★★★ Michelle Yeoh plays a woman who travels the multiverse to save the world in this surreal adventure comedy. (139 min, R. Palace, Roxy; reviewed 4/13/22)

THE FABELMANS ★★★★ A teen in midcentury Arizona sets out to become a filmmaker in Steven Spielberg's acclaimed autobiographical drama, starring Michelle Williams and Gabriel LaBelle. (151 min, PG-13. Big Picture, Majestic, Palace, Savoy; reviewed 12/14/22)

INFINITY POOL ★★★1/2 A couple's seaside vacation turns into a surreal nightmare in the latest horror flick from Brandon Cronenberg, starring Alexander Skarsgård, Mia Goth and Cleopatra Coleman. (117 min, R. Majestic, Roxy; reviewed 2/1)

KNOCK AT THE CABIN ★★★ M. Night Shyamalan directed this adaptation of Paul Tremblay's horror novel about a vacationing family who encounter an apocalypse cult. (100 min, R. Bijou, Essex, Majestic, Marquis, Palace, Paramount, Roxy, Star, Welden)

LIVING ★★★★ Bill Nighy received an Oscar nomination for his performance as a civil servant in 1950s England who changes his life after receiving disturbing news. (102 min, PG-13. Catamount, Savoy)

A MAN CALLED OTTO ★★1/2 In the American adaptation of Fredrik Backman's bestseller, Tom Hanks plays a widower in need of a new lease on life. (126 min, PG-13. Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Palace, Stowe, Welden)

M3GAN ★★★1/2 A robotics engineer (Allison Williams) makes the bad decision to introduce her young niece to her new lifelike creation in this viral horror flick. (102 min, PG-13. Essex, Majestic, Star)

MISSING ★★★1/2 Storm Reid plays a girl who must use digital sleuthing to find her mom (Nia Long) in this thriller. (111 min, PG-13. Big Picture, Majestic, Palace, Stowe)

PATHAAN: An Indian spy (Shah Rukh Khan) defends his homeland in this action thriller from director Siddharth Anand. (146 min, NR. Majestic)

PLANE ★★★ Gerard Butler plays a pilot who makes a successful crash landing only to find more trouble on the ground in this action thriller from Jean-François Richet. (107 min, R. Bijou, Essex, Majestic)

PUSS IN BOOTS: THE LAST WISH ★★★★ Antonio Banderas again voices the titular cool cat in this animated adventure in which Puss seeks to restore his nine lives. (100 min, PG. Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Palace, Paramount, Star)

THE WHALE ★★★ Brendan Fraser plays an obese, shut-in English teacher at a critical life juncture in this drama directed by Darren Aronofksky. (117 min, R. Catamount [ends Thu], Roxy, Savoy; reviewed 1/18)

WOMEN TALKING ★★★★ In Sarah Polley's Oscar-nominated adaptation of Miriam Toews' novel, a group of isolated Mennonite women decides how to react to a pattern of assaults. The stellar ensemble includes Claire Foy, Jessie Buckley and Rooney Mara. (104 min, PG-13. Roxy; reviewed 2/8)

older films and special screenings

GASLIGHT (Catamount, Wed 8 only)

RED TAILS (Catamount, Wed 15 only)

TITANIC 25TH ANNIVERSARY (3D) (Essex, Star)

VERMONT IS FOR LOVERS (Catamount, Tue only)

THE WOMAN KING (Playhouse)

open theaters

(* = upcoming schedule for theater was not available at press time)

BIG PICTURE THEATER: 48 Carroll Rd., Waitsfield, 496-8994, bigpicturetheater.info

*BIJOU CINEPLEX 4: 107 Portland St., Morrisville, 888-3293, bijou4.com

CAPITOL SHOWPLACE: 93 State St., Montpelier, 229-0343, fgbtheaters.com

CATAMOUNT ARTS: 115 Eastern Ave., St. Johnsbury, 748-2600, catamountarts.org

ESSEX CINEMAS & T-REX THEATER:21 Essex Way, Suite 300, Essex, 879-6543, essexcinemas.com

*MAJESTIC 10: 190 Boxwood St., Williston, 878-2010, majestic10.com

MARQUIS THEATER: 65 Main St., Middlebury, 388-4841, middleburymarquis.com

*MERRILL'S ROXY CINEMAS: 222 College St., Burlington, 864-3456, merrilltheatres.net

*PALACE 9 CINEMAS: 10 Fayette Dr., South Burlington, 864-5610, palace9.com

PARAMOUNT TWIN CINEMA: 241 N. Main St., Barre, 479-9621, fgbtheaters.com

PLAYHOUSE MOVIE THEATRE: 11 S. Main St., Randolph, 728-4012, playhouseflicks.com

SAVOY THEATER: 26 Main St., Montpelier, 229-0598, savoytheater.com

STAR THEATRE: 17 Eastern Ave., St. Johnsbury, 748-9511, stjaytheatre.com

*STOWE CINEMA 3PLEX: 454 Mountain Rd., Stowe, 253-4678, stowecinema.com

WELDEN THEATRE: 104 N. Main St., St. Albans, 527-7888, weldentheatre.com

Note: These capsule descriptions are not intended as reviews. Star ratings come from Metacritic unless we reviewed the film (noted at the end of the description). Find reviews written by Seven Days critic Margot Harrison at sevendaysvt.com/onscreen-reviews.