Now Playing in Theaters: February 9-15 

Danger Ehren in Jackass Forever

new in theaters

BLACKLIGHT: Welp, Liam Neeson is back in action mode to help us fight the winter doldrums. He plays a U.S. operative who discovers a sinister plot in this spy thriller from director Mark Williams (Honest Thief). (108 min, PG-13. Essex, Majestic, Stowe)

DEATH ON THE NILE: Hercule Poirot (Kenneth Branagh, who also directed) must find an heiress' killer while on a sumptuous vacation in this new adaptation of Agatha Christie's whodunit, also starring Annette Bening and Gal Gadot. (127 min, PG-13. Capitol, Essex, Majestic)

JOCKEY: In this Sundance Film Festival honoree, a veteran jockey meets a challenger who claims to be his son. Clifton Collins Jr. and Moises Arias star. Clint Bentley directed. (94 min, R. Savoy)

MARRY ME: Betrayed by her celebrity fiancé, a pop diva (Jennifer Lopez) makes a split-second decision to propose to a random guy (Owen Wilson) in this rom-com directed by Kat Coiro. (112 min, PG-13. Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Star, Stowe)

THE VELVET QUEEN: In this documentary, a photographer and a novelist explore the Tibetan Plateau in search of the elusive snow leopard. Marie Amiguet and Vincent Munier directed. (92 min, NR. Savoy)

currently playing

BELFAST ★★★★ Kenneth Branagh wrote and directed this semi-autobiographical film about coming of age in the turbulent Northern Ireland of the 1960s. (98 min, PG-13. Capitol)

BELLE ★★★★ A shy high schooler (voiced by Kaho Nakamura) escapes into a virtual world where she is a star in this animated adventure from writer-director Mamoru Hosoda (Mirai). (121 min, PG. Savoy)

C'MON C'MON ★★★★ Joaquin Phoenix plays a traveling radio journalist who finds himself becoming his young nephew's guardian in this indie drama from writer-director Mike Mills (20th Century Women). (108 min, R. Playhouse)

FLEE ★★★★★ Animation depicts the harrowing story of a Danish immigrant from Afghanistan as he unveils his history in this documentary from Jonas Poher Rasmussen, the recipient of a slew of critics' awards. (89 min, PG-13. Savoy; reviewed 2/9)

JACKASS FOREVER ★★★1/2 Johnny Knoxville and cast members from his erstwhile MTV show return with a fresh set of wacky and hazardous pranks and stunts. Jeff Tremaine directed. (96 min, R. Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Paramount, Roxy, Star, Stowe)

THE KING'S MAN ★★ In this prequel to the Kingsman action-comedy series, Ralph Fiennes plays a spy who organizes a team to defeat an evil cabal. (131 min, R. Big Picture, Majestic)

LICORICE PIZZA ★★★★1/2 A teenager (Cooper Hoffman) pursues a woman (Alana Haim) 10 years his senior in this acclaimed coming-of-age comedy from Paul Thomas Anderson, set in 1973 Los Angeles. With Sean Penn and Tom Waits. (133 min, R. Big Picture, Essex, Marquis, Playhouse, Roxy, Savoy; reviewed 1/12)

MOONFALL ★★ In the new disaster flick from Roland Emmerich (2012), the moon is on a collision course with the Earth, and only an astronaut can (maybe) stop it! (120 min, PG-13. Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Marquis, Paramount, Roxy, Star)

PARALLEL MOTHERS ★★★★1/2 Two women (Penélope Cruz and Milena Smit) of different generations who are both single and giving birth meet and bond in the hospital in the latest acclaimed drama from writer-director Pedro Almodóvar. (123 min, R. Roxy, Savoy)

SCREAM ★★★ Rather than a remake, this is a fourth sequel to Wes Craven's slasher classic, set 25 years after the original and featuring returning stars such as Neve Campbell alongside newcomers such as Melissa Barrera. Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett (Ready or Not) directed. (114 min, R. Essex, Majestic)

SING 2 ★★1/2 Show biz-loving critters return in this sequel to the animated hit, featuring the voices of Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon and Bono. Garth Jennings directed. (112 min, PG. Bijou, Capitol, Majestic)

SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME ★★★1/2 Peter Parker (Tom Holland) seeks the help of Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) in the latest installment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Jon Watts returns as director. (148 min, PG-13. Essex, Majestic, Roxy, Star)

SUNDOWN ★★★1/2 Tensions erupt among family members vacationing in Acapulco after they hear of a relative's death in this drama from director Michel Franco (New Order). (83 min, R. Roxy)

THE TRAGEDY OF MACBETH ★★★★1/2 Joel Coen wrote and directed this Shakespeare adaptation starring Denzel Washington as the all-too-ambitious Scotsman and Frances McDormand as his wife. (105 min, R. Savoy)

WEST SIDE STORY ★★★★1/2 Steven Spielberg directed this new adaptation of the Leonard Bernstein musical in which two young people from opposite sides of a gang war fall in love. (156 min, PG-13. Majestic)

WHO WE ARE: A CHRONICLE OF RACISM IN AMERICA ★★★★1/2 Jeffery Robinson of the ACLU presents the evidence for a tradition of anti-Black racism that continues today in this documentary directed by Emily and Sarah Kunstler. (117 min, PG-13. Roxy)

THE WOLF AND THE LION: Two cubs try to make their way back to the woman who adopted them in this family adventure, starring Molly Kunz and Graham Greene. (99 min, PG. Essex)

older films and special screenings

NIGHTMARE ALLEY (2021, B&W) (Savoy)

open theaters

