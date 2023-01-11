Now Playing in Theaters: January 11-17 

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Robert M. Brandstaetter/fc Films

new in theaters

BROKER: In South Korea, two men take advantage of a church drop-off for unwanted babies to sell the children for adoption in this acclaimed drama from Hirokazu Koreeda. With Song Kang-ho and Dong-won Gang. (129 min, R. Catamount)

THE DEVIL CONSPIRACY: A biotech company has satanic plans for the shroud of Turin in this horror flick directed by Nathan Frankowski. With Alice Orr-Ewing and Joe Doyle. (111 min, R. Majestic, Palace)

EO: This Palme d'Or nominee from director Jerzy Skolimowski explores modern Europe from the point of view of a donkey. With Sandra Drzymalska and Isabelle Huppert. (86 min, NR. Savoy)

A MAN CALLED OTTO: In the American adaptation of Fredrik Backman's bestseller A Man Called Ove, Tom Hanks plays a widower in need of a new lease on life. Marc Forster directed. (126 min, PG-13. Big Picture, Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Palace, Roxy, Star)

PLANE: Gerard Butler plays a pilot who makes a successful crash landing only to find himself forced to save his passengers from a war zone in this action thriller from Jean-François Richet. (107 min, R. Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Palace)

SKINAMARINK: Two young children wake to find their parents gone and their home a prison in Kyle Edward Ball's low-budget horror film, which is already gathering a cult following. (100 min, R. Essex)

THE WHALE: Brendan Fraser plays an obese English teacher struggling with isolation and depression in this character study directed by Darren Aronofksky, based on Samuel D. Hunter's play. (117 min, R. Essex, Majestic, Savoy)

currently playing

ALL THE BEAUTY AND THE BLOODSHED ★★★★1/2 Laura Poitras' acclaimed documentary profiles artist Nan Goldin and her activism against the Sackler family. (122 min, NR. Catamount [ends Thu])

AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER ★★★1/2 Director James Cameron returns to Pandora for this sequel in which Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and his family face a new threat. (192 min, PG-13. Big Picture, Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Marquis, Palace, Paramount, Roxy, Star, Stowe, Welden)

BABYLON ★★★ Two young people set out to succeed in 1920s Hollywood in this ensemble epic from Damien Chazelle (La La Land), starring Diego Calva, Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt and Jean Smart. (188 min, R. Palace, Stowe)

BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER ★★★1/2 In Marvel Comics' fictional African kingdom, the Wakandans mourn King T'Challa and protect their nation from new threats. (161 min, PG-13. Majestic)

CORSAGE ★★★★ Vicky Krieps plays Empress Elisabeth of Austria in this irreverent period piece about the monarch's efforts to cling to her youth. Marie Kreutzer directed. (114 min, NR. Roxy, Savoy)

EMPIRE OF LIGHT ★★★ Olivia Colman plays the manager of a movie theater in the early '80s who finds romance with a young immigrant (Micheal Ward) in Sam Mendes' drama. (115 min, R. Savoy)

THE FABELMANS ★★★★ A teen in midcentury Arizona sets out to become a filmmaker in Steven Spielberg's acclaimed autobiographical drama, starring Michelle Williams and Gabriel LaBelle. (151 min, PG-13. Majestic, Palace; reviewed 12/14)

M3GAN ★★★1/2 A robotics engineer (Allison Williams) makes the bad decision to introduce her young niece to her new lifelike creation in this viral horror flick. (102 min, PG-13. Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Palace, Roxy, Star, Welden)

THE MENU ★★★1/2 A culinary adventure goes awry in Mark Mylod's horror comedy. Anya Taylor-Joy and Ralph Fiennes star. (106 min, R. Roxy)

PUSS IN BOOTS: THE LAST WISH ★★★★ Antonio Banderas again voices the titular cool cat in this animated adventure in which Puss seeks to restore his nine lives. (100 min, PG. Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Marquis, Palace, Paramount, Star, Stowe, Welden)

WHITNEY HOUSTON: I WANNA DANCE WITH SOMEBODY ★★1/2 This biopic from Kasi Lemmons (Eve's Bayou) traces the R&B singer's rise to mega-stardom in the 1980s. With Naomi Ackie as Houston, Stanley Tucci and Ashton Sanders. (146 min, PG-13. Majestic, Palace)

older films and special screenings

EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE (Playhouse)

METROPOLITAN OPERA: FEDORA (Essex)

MON ONCLE ANTOINE (Catamount, Wed 11 only)

MONSIEUR LAZHAR (Catamount, Wed 18 only)

SHIN ULTRAMAN (Essex, Wed & Thu only)

open theaters

(* = upcoming schedule for theater was not available at press time)