Now Playing in Theaters: January 12-18 

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Peter Mountain/Twentieth Century Fox

(From left) Ronja Haugholt, Rhys Ifans and Vår Haugholt in The King's Man

new in theaters

DRIVE MY CAR: A widowed actor (Hidetoshi Nishijima) in the midst of a production of Uncle Vanya develops an unusual relationship with his young chauffeur in this Golden Globe-winning drama from director Ryusuke Hamaguchi. (179 min, NR. Savoy)

SCREAM: Rather than a remake, this is a fourth sequel to Wes Craven's slasher classic, set 25 years after the original and featuring returning stars such as Neve Campbell alongside newcomers such as Melissa Barrera. Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett (Ready or Not) directed. (114 min, R. Essex, Majestic, Paramount, Star)

currently playing

THE 355 ★★ Jessica Chastain, Penélope Cruz and Bingbing Fan are among the superspies fighting terrorists in this action flick directed by Simon Kinberg (Dark Phoenix). (122 min, PG-13. Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Roxy, Star)

AMERICAN UNDERDOG ★★1/2 This sports biopic tells the story of NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner (Zachary Levi) with Anna Paquin. Andrew and Jon Erwin (I Can Only Imagine) directed. (112 min, PG. Big Picture, Capitol, Essex [Wed only], Majestic)

C'MON C'MON ★★★★ Joaquin Phoenix plays a traveling radio journalist who finds himself becoming his young nephew's guardian in this indie drama from writer-director Mike Mills (20th Century Women). (108 min, R. Big Picture)

ENCANTO ★★★★ A young girl living in a charmed Colombian enclave sets out to discover her own magical powers in the latest Disney animation, cowritten by Lin-Manuel Miranda. (99 min, PG. Majestic)

A HERO: In the latest from Iranian director Asghar Farhadi (A Separation), which won the Grand Prix at the Cannes Film Festival, a man (Amir Jadidi) imprisoned for debt has two days to reason with his creditor. (127 min, PG-13. Roxy)

THE KING'S MAN ★★ In this prequel to the Kingsman action-comedy series, Ralph Fiennes plays a spy who organizes a team to defeat an evil cabal. (131 min, R. Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Stowe)

LICORICE PIZZA ★★★★1/2 A teenager (Cooper Hoffman) pursues a woman (Alana Haim) 10 years his senior in this acclaimed coming-of-age comedy from Paul Thomas Anderson, set in 1973 Los Angeles. With Sean Penn and Tom Waits. (133 min, R. Roxy, Savoy; reviewed 1/12)

THE MATRIX RESURRECTIONS ★★★ The reality-bending action franchise gets a new entry, again starring Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss. Lana Wachowski directed; novelist David Mitchell coscripted. (148 min, R. Bijou, Essex, Majestic, Roxy)

RED ROCKET: A former porn star and current scammer (Simon Rex) returns to his small Texas hometown and starts making trouble in this acclaimed comedy-drama from director Sean Baker (The Florida Project). (130 min, R. Savoy)

SING 2 ★★1/2 Show biz-loving critters return in this sequel to the animated hit, featuring the voices of Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon and Bono. Garth Jennings directed. (112 min, PG. Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Star, Stowe)

SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME ★★★1/2 Peter Parker (Tom Holland) seeks the help of Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) in the latest installment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Jon Watts returns as director. (148 min, PG-13. Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Marquis, Paramount, Roxy, Star, Stowe)

THE TRAGEDY OF MACBETH ★★★★1/2 Joel Coen wrote and directed this Shakespeare adaptation starring Denzel Washington as the all-too-ambitious Scotsman and Frances McDormand as his wife. (105 min, R. Essex, Savoy)

WEST SIDE STORY ★★★★1/2 Steven Spielberg directed this new adaptation of the Leonard Bernstein musical in which two young people from opposite sides of a gang war fall in love. (156 min, PG-13. Essex, Majestic, Marquis, Playhouse, Roxy)

older films and special screenings

BETTY WHITE: A CELEBRATION (Essex, Mon only)

RUTH STONE'S VAST LIBRARY OF THE FEMALE MIND (Savoy, Thu only)

open theaters

(* = upcoming schedule for theater was not available at press time)