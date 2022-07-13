Now Playing in Theaters: July 13-19 

click to enlarge Courtesy Of 2022 Ctmg

Daisy Edgar-Jones in Where the Crawdads Sing

new in theaters

GABBY GIFFORDS WON'T BACK DOWN: This documentary from Julie Cohen and Betsy West (RBG) tells the story of the Arizona congresswoman who was disabled by an assassin's bullet in 2011 and her activism against gun violence. (95 min, PG-13. Savoy)

MRS. HARRIS GOES TO PARIS: In this new film adaptation of the 1958 comic novel, Lesley Manville plays a widowed cleaning lady obsessed with getting herself a Dior gown. Jason Isaacs and Isabelle Huppert costar. Anthony Fabian directed. (115 min, PG. Essex)

PAWS OF FURY: THE LEGEND OF HANK: Samuel L. Jackson voices a tuxedo cat who trains a bumbling dog (Michael Cera) to become a samurai in this animated comedy directed by Chris Bailey, Mark Koetsier and Rob Minkoff. (97 min, PG. Bethel, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Palace, Star)

SHARK BAIT: A jet-ski adventure doesn't go well for a group of friends in this thriller from director James Nunn, starring Holly Earl. (87 min, NR. Sunset)

WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING: A wild child (Daisy Edgar-Jones) raised in the marshes of North Carolina becomes a murder suspect in this adaptation of the best-selling novel, also starring Taylor John Smith and Harris Dickinson. Olivia Newman directed. (125 min, PG-13. Big Picture, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Playhouse, Star)

currently playing

THE BLACK PHONE ★★★ Locked in a basement by a serial killer (Ethan Hawke), a kid (Mason Thames) starts receiving phone calls from previous victims in this horror flick from Scott Derrickson (Sinister). (102 min, R. Majestic, Roxy, Savoy, Sunset, Welden)

ELVIS ★★★ Austin Butler plays the rock icon and Tom Hanks plays Colonel Tom Parker in Baz Luhrmann's biopic, also starring Olivia DeJonge. (159 min, PG-13. Majestic, Playhouse, Roxy, Stowe, Sunset)

THE FORGIVEN ★★★ Jessica Chastain and Ralph Fiennes star in this drama about the impact of an accident on locals and tourists in the mountains of Morocco. John Michael McDonagh directed. (117 min, R. Roxy)

JURASSIC WORLD: DOMINION ★★ Dinosaurs compete with humans for space on Earth in the latest installment of the action franchise, directed by Colin Trevorrow and starring Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard and Laura Dern. (146 min, PG-13. Essex, Majestic, Paramount, Sunset)

LIGHTYEAR ★★★ In this spin-off of the Toy Story series from Pixar Animation Studios, Chris Evans voices the original Buzz Lightyear, a Space Ranger fighting to return home. Angus MacLane directed. (100 min, PG. Sunset)

MINIONS: THE RISE OF GRU ★★★ Kyle Balda's animated comedy charts how 12-year-old Gru (Steve Carell) aimed to become the world's greatest supervillain. (87 min, PG. Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Marquis, Palace, Paramount, Roxy, Star, Stowe, Sunset, Welden)

OFFICIAL COMPETITION ★★★★ A wealthy businessman (José Luis Gómez) hires a famous filmmaker (Penélope Cruz) to help make a smash hit film with wildly different actors (Antonio Banderas and Oscar Martínez). Mariano Cohn and Gastón Duprat directed this Spanish-language film. (114 min, R. Roxy)

THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER ★★★ Taika Waititi returns as director of this Marvel sequel in which Thor's attempt at retirement is interrupted by a new threat. Chris Hemsworth, Christian Bale, Tessa Thompson and Natalie Portman star. (Big Picture, Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Marquis, Palace, Paramount, Roxy, Star, Stowe, Sunset, Welden)

TOP GUN: MAVERICK ★★★★ Thirty-six years after the original action hit, Tom Cruise's daredevil Navy pilot character is older but still flying test flights in this sequel directed by Joseph Kosinski (Oblivion). With Jennifer Connelly. (131 min, PG-13. Bethel, Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Palace, Roxy, Sunset, Welden)

older films and special screenings

TCM BIG SCREEN CLASSICS PRESENTS CABARET 50TH ANNIVERSARY (Essex, Sun & Wed 20 only)

WALK WITH ME: A young mother leaves her husband and finds herself starting a tentative romance with another woman in this drama. Writer-director Isabel de Rosal will host a discussion after the screening. (112 min, NR. Savoy, Fri, 7 p.m. only)

open theaters

(* = upcoming schedule for theater was not available at press time)