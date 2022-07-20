Now Playing in Theaters: July 20-26 

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Universal

new in theaters

BITTERBRUSH: Emelie Mahdavian's acclaimed deep-dive documentary follows two young women who are spending their last summer herding cattle in a remote part of Idaho. (90 min, NR. Savoy)

MARCEL THE SHELL WITH SHOES ON ★★★★1/2 A stop-motion-animated YouTube star comes to the big screen in this tragicomic mockumentary about a filmmaker (director Dean Fleischer-Camp) who befriends two tiny, non-human creatures living in an Airbnb. With the voices of Jenny Slate and Isabella Rossellini. (90 min, PG. Roxy; check site to confirm booking)

NOPE: Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer play siblings dealing with otherworldly occurrences on their remote California ranch in the latest sci-fi/horror film from writer-director Jordan Peele (Get Out). (135 min, R. Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Marquis, Palace, Roxy, Sunset, Welden)

TIGER 24: What should be the fate of a big cat with a homicidal track record? Warren Pereira's documentary explores that ethical question through the controversy over one Indian tiger. (90 min, NR. Savoy)

currently playing

THE BLACK PHONE ★★★ Locked in a basement by a serial killer (Ethan Hawke), a kid (Mason Thames) starts receiving phone calls from previous victims in this horror flick from Scott Derrickson (Sinister). (102 min, R. Majestic, Sunset, Welden)

ELVIS ★★★ Austin Butler plays the rock icon and Tom Hanks plays Colonel Tom Parker in Baz Luhrmann's biopic, also starring Olivia DeJonge. (159 min, PG-13. Majestic, Palace, Sunset)

JURASSIC WORLD: DOMINION ★★ Dinosaurs compete with humans for space on Earth in the latest installment of the action franchise, directed by Colin Trevorrow and starring Chris Pratt and Laura Dern. (146 min, PG-13. Essex, Majestic, Sunset)

MINIONS: THE RISE OF GRU ★★★ Kyle Balda's animated comedy charts how 12-year-old Gru (Steve Carell) aimed to become the world's greatest supervillain. (87 min, PG. Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Palace, Paramount, Roxy, Star, Stowe, Sunset, Welden)

MRS. HARRIS GOES TO PARIS ★★★1/2 In this new film adaptation of the 1958 comic novel, Lesley Manville plays a widowed cleaning lady obsessed with getting herself a Dior gown. Jason Isaacs and Isabelle Huppert costar. Anthony Fabian directed. (115 min, PG. Essex, Roxy, Savoy)

PAWS OF FURY: THE LEGEND OF HANK ★★1/2 Samuel L. Jackson voices a tuxedo cat who trains a bumbling dog (Michael Cera) to become a samurai in this animated comedy directed by Chris Bailey, Mark Koetsier and Rob Minkoff. (97 min, PG. Bethel, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Palace, Star)

SHARK BAIT: A jet-ski adventure doesn't go well for a group of friends in this thriller from director James Nunn, starring Holly Earl. (87 min, NR. Sunset)

THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER ★★★ Taika Waititi returns as director of this Marvel sequel in which Thor's attempt at retirement is interrupted by a new threat. Chris Hemsworth, Christian Bale, Tessa Thompson and Natalie Portman star. (Big Picture, Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Marquis, Palace, Paramount, Roxy, Star, Stowe, Sunset, Welden)

TOP GUN: MAVERICK ★★★★ Thirty-six years after the original action hit, Tom Cruise's daredevil Navy pilot character is older but still flying test flights in this sequel directed by Joseph Kosinski (Oblivion). With Jennifer Connelly. (131 min, PG-13. Bethel, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Palace, Roxy, Star, Sunset)

WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING ★★1/2 A wild child (Daisy Edgar-Jones) raised in the marshes of North Carolina becomes a murder suspect in this adaptation of the best-selling novel. Olivia Newman directed. (125 min, PG-13. Big Picture, Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Palace, Playhouse, Roxy, Star, Stowe; reviewed 7/20)

older films and special screenings

PEOPLE OF A FEATHER (Playhouse, Mon 7:30 p.m. only)

UNRAVELING (STOWE JEWISH FILM FESTIVAL) (Big Picture, Thu 7 p.m. only)

open theaters

(* = upcoming schedule for theater was not available at press time)