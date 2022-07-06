Now Playing in Theaters: July 6-12 

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Universal

Ethan Hawke in The Black Phone

new in theaters

THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER: Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok) returns as director of this Marvel sequel in which Thor's attempt at retirement after the events of Avengers: Endgame is interrupted by a new threat known as Gorr the God Butcher. Chris Hemsworth, Christian Bale, Tessa Thompson and Natalie Portman star. (Big Picture, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Marquis, Paramount, Roxy, Star, Stowe, Sunset, Welden)

currently playing

THE BLACK PHONE ★★★ Locked in a basement by a serial killer (Ethan Hawke), a kid (Mason Thames) starts receiving phone calls from previous victims in this horror flick from Scott Derrickson (Sinister). (102 min, R. Majestic, Roxy, Savoy)

ELVIS ★★★ Austin Butler plays the rock icon and Tom Hanks plays Colonel Tom Parker in Baz Luhrmann's biopic, also starring Olivia DeJonge. (159 min, PG-13. Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Playhouse, Roxy, Star, Sunset, Welden)

JURASSIC WORLD: DOMINION ★★ Dinosaurs compete with humans for space on Earth in the latest installment of the action franchise, directed by Colin Trevorrow and starring Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard and Laura Dern. (146 min, PG-13. Bethel, Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Paramount, Sunset, Welden)

LIGHTYEAR ★★★ In this spin-off of the Toy Story series from Pixar Animation Studios, Chris Evans voices the original Buzz Lightyear, a Space Ranger fighting to return home. Angus MacLane directed. (100 min, PG. Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Roxy, Sunset, Welden [Thu only])

THE LOST CITY ★★★ A reclusive romance novelist (Sandra Bullock) on a book tour with her cover model (Channing Tatum) gets swept up in a kidnapping attempt that lands them in a jungle adventure. Aaron Nee directed. (112 min, PG-13. Sunset)

MINIONS: THE RISE OF GRU ★★★ Kyle Balda's animated comedy charts how 12-year-old Gru (Steve Carell) aimed to become the world's greatest supervillain. (87 min, PG. Bethel, Big Picture, Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Marquis, Paramount, Roxy, Star, Stowe, Sunset, Welden)

MR. MALCOLM'S LIST ★★★1/2 A young woman (Freida Pinto) courts a mysterious wealthy suitor (Sope Dirisu) in 19th-century England in Emma Holly Jones' drama based on Suzanne Allain's book of the same name. (115 min, PG. Essex)

OFFICIAL COMPETITION ★★★★ A wealthy businessman (José Luis Gómez) hires a famous filmmaker (Penélope Cruz) to help make a smash hit film with wildly different actors (Antonio Banderas and Oscar Martínez). Mariano Cohn and Gastón Duprat directed this Spanish-language film. (114 min, R. Roxy, Savoy)

TOP GUN: MAVERICK ★★★★ Thirty-six years after the original action hit, Tom Cruise's daredevil Navy pilot character is older but still flying test flights in this sequel directed by Joseph Kosinski (Oblivion). With Jennifer Connelly. (131 min, PG-13. Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Roxy, Star, Sunset)

older films and special screenings

TRANSFORMERS 15TH ANNIVERSARY (Essex, Sun only)

open theaters

