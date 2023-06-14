Now Playing in Theaters: June 14-20 

click to enlarge Dana Hawley/lionsgate

Kathy Bates in Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret

new in theaters

ADIPURUSH: This epic mythological adventure, based on the Hindu Ramayana, is said to be one of the most expensive Indian films ever made. Prabhas and Kriti Sanon star; Om Raut directed. (179 min, NR. Majestic)

ELEMENTAL: Pixar's latest family animation takes place in a city where people embody different elements — and fire and water meet cute on the subway. With the voices of Leah Lewis and Mamoudou Athie. Peter Sohn (The Good Dinosaur) directed. (103 min, PG. Big Picture, Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Marquis, Palace, Paramount, Roxy, Star, Sunset)

THE FLASH: The superfast DC Comics hero (Ezra Miller) discovers that changing the past can have grave consequences in the latest superhero spectacular, directed by Andy Muschietti (It) and also starring Sasha Calle and Ben Affleck. (144 min, PG-13. Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Marquis, Palace, Paramount, Roxy, Star, Sunset, Welden)

currently playing

ABOUT MY FATHER ★★ It's culture-clash comedy time when a man introduces his salt-of-the-earth dad (Robert De Niro) to his WASP fiancée's parents. With Sebastian Maniscalco and Leslie Bibb. (89 min, PG-13. Big Picture, Majestic)

ARE YOU THERE, GOD? IT'S ME, MARGARET. ★★★1/2 Kelly Fremon Craig directed this adaptation of Judy Blume's classic. (105 min, PG-13. Palace; reviewed 5/3)

THE BOOGEYMAN ★★★ Bereaved sisters face a supernatural horror in this adaptation of Stephen King's short story, starring Sophie Thatcher and Chris Messina. (98 min, PG-13. Essex, Majestic, Roxy, Sunset)

THE EIGHT MOUNTAINS ★★★★ This Palme d'Or-nominated drama traces the decades-long friendship of two men (Luca Marinelli and Alessandro Borghi) who grew up together in the Italian Alps. (147 min, NR. Savoy)

FAST X ★★★ The son of a drug kingpin comes for revenge on everyone's favorite fast-driving "family." (141 min, PG-13. Essex, Palace, Sunset)

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 3 ★★★1/2 The intergalactic crew regroups after a crushing loss in yet another Marvel Cinematic Universe extravaganza. James Gunn wrote and directed. (150 min, PG-13. Essex, Majestic, Sunset)

IT AIN'T OVER ★★★★ Sean Mullin directed this documentary about New York Yankees legend Yogi Berra. (98 min, PG. Savoy)

THE LITTLE MERMAID ★★★ Halle Bailey is the sea princess who longs to walk the earth in Disney's latest live-action version of its own animated property. (135 min, PG. Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Palace, Roxy, Stowe, Sunset, Welden [ends Thu])

THE MACHINE ★★ Bert Kreischer plays a version of himself in this action-comedy adaptation of his standup routine about how a semester abroad came back to haunt him. Mark Hamill plays his dad. (112 min, R. Essex)

SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE ★★★★1/2 In this animated sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, young superhero Miles Morales (voice of Shameik Moore) explores a multiverse full of Spider-People like himself. (140 min, PG. Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Palace, Playhouse, Roxy, Star, Stowe, Sunset, Welden; reviewed 6/7)

THE SUPER MARIO BROS. MOVIE ★★1/2 Chris Pratt voices a Brooklyn plumber in the Mushroom Kingdom in this animated adaptation of the Nintendo game. (92 min, PG. Essex)

TRANSFORMERS: RISE OF THE BEASTS ★★ The toy-driven action series takes a jaunt back to the '90s to meet an Autobot ally faction called the Maximals. With Michelle Yeoh and Pete Davidson. (127 min, PG-13. Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Palace, Roxy, Star, Stowe, Sunset, Welden)

YOU HURT MY FEELINGS: Julia Louis-Dreyfus plays a novelist who's deeply wounded by her husband's reaction to her new book in the latest comedy-drama from Nicole Holofcener (Enough Said). (93 min, R. Roxy, Savoy; reviewed 5/31)

older films and special screenings

ZOOTOPIA (Catamount, Tue only)

open theaters

(* = upcoming schedule for theater was not available at press time)

BIG PICTURE THEATER: 48 Carroll Rd., Waitsfield, 496-8994, bigpicturetheater.info

BIJOU CINEPLEX 4: 107 Portland St., Morrisville, 888-3293, bijou4.com

CAPITOL SHOWPLACE: 93 State St., Montpelier, 229-0343, fgbtheaters.com

*CATAMOUNT ARTS: 115 Eastern Ave., St. Johnsbury, 748-2600, catamountarts.org

*ESSEX CINEMAS & T-REX THEATER: 21 Essex Way, Suite 300, Essex, 879-6543, essexcinemas.com

MAJESTIC 10: 190 Boxwood St., Williston, 878-2010, majestic10.com

MARQUIS THEATER: 65 Main St., Middlebury, 388-4841, middleburymarquis.com

*MERRILL'S ROXY CINEMAS: 222 College St., Burlington, 864-3456, merrilltheatres.net

PALACE 9 CINEMAS: 10 Fayette Dr., South Burlington, 864-5610, palace9.com

PARAMOUNT TWIN CINEMA: 241 N. Main St., Barre, 479-9621, fgbtheaters.com

PLAYHOUSE MOVIE THEATRE: 11 S. Main St., Randolph, 728-4012, playhouseflicks.com

SAVOY THEATER: 26 Main St., Montpelier, 229-0598, savoytheater.com

STAR THEATRE: 17 Eastern Ave., St. Johnsbury, 748-9511, stjaytheatre.com

*STOWE CINEMA 3PLEX: 454 Mountain Rd., Stowe, 253-4678, stowecinema.com

SUNSET DRIVE-IN: 155 Porters Point Rd., Colchester, 862-1800, sunsetdrivein.com

WELDEN THEATRE: 104 N. Main St., St. Albans, 527-7888, weldentheatre.com

Note: These capsule descriptions are not intended as reviews. Star ratings come from Metacritic unless we reviewed the film (noted at the end of the description). Find reviews written by Seven Days critic Margot Harrison at sevendaysvt.com/onscreen-reviews.