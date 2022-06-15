Now Playing in Theaters: June 15-21 

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Will Davie/Focus Features

David Earl in Brian and Charles

new in theaters

BRIAN AND CHARLES: In this comedy that premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival, a lonely inventor (David Earl) builds a robot (Chris Hayward) to keep him company. Jim Archer makes his directorial debut. (90 min, PG. Roxy)

JAZZ FEST: A NEW ORLEANS STORY: With plenty of local color, this doc from directors Frank Marshall and Ryan Suffern celebrates the Big Easy's annual jazz extravaganza. (95 min, PG-13. Savoy)

LIGHTYEAR: In this spin-off of the Toy Story series from Pixar Animation Studios, Chris Evans voices the original Buzz Lightyear, a Space Ranger fighting to return home. With Keke Palmer and Peter Sohn. Angus MacLane directed. (100 min, PG. Big Picture, Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Marquis, Paramount, Playhouse, Roxy, Star, Stowe, Sunset, Welden)

VORTEX: Italian horror auteur Dario Argento and Françoise Lebrun play an elderly Parisian couple struggling with dementia and other ailments in the latest dark drama from Gaspar Noé (Enter the Void). (142 min, NR. Savoy)

currently playing

THE BAD GUYS ★★★ A crew of animal outlaws tries to convince the world they've reformed in this animated comedy from director Pierre Perifel, featuring Sam Rockwell and Awkwafina. (100 min, PG. Bijou, Majestic)

BENEDICTION ★★★★ A decorated soldier and poet of World War I turns against the war in this drama about the turbulent life of Siegfried Sassoon (Jack Lowden and Peter Capaldi), directed by Terence Davies (A Quiet Passion). With Tom Blyth. (137 min, PG-13; Roxy, Savoy)

THE BOB'S BURGERS MOVIE ★★★★ The Belcher family faces an existential threat to its burger-joint livelihood in this big-screen adaptation of the Emmy Award-winning animated sitcom. Loren Bouchard and Bernard Derriman directed. (102 min, PG-13. Capitol [Wed only], Majestic, Sunset)

CRIMES OF THE FUTURE ★★★1/2 David Cronenberg returns with a new body horror film in which Viggo Mortensen and Léa Seydoux play performance artists who regale audiences with new mutations of the human body. With Kristen Stewart. (107 min, R. Roxy)

DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS ★★★ Benedict Cumberbatch returns as the magic-using Marvel hero, whose life gets a lot more complicated when he opens a doorway to alternate realities. Sam Raimi directed. (126 min, PG-13. Majestic)

DOWNTON ABBEY: A NEW ERA ★★★ In 1928, members of the Crawley family find themselves exploring a recently inherited villa in the south of France. Simon Curtis directed this sequel to the 2019 film based on the TV series. (125 min, PG. Bijou, Majestic, Savoy, Welden [Thu only])

EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE ★★★★★ Michelle Yeoh plays a woman who must travel the multiverse — including her own alternate lives — to save the world in a surreal adventure comedy from Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (Swiss Army Man). With Stephanie Hsu. (139 min, R. Roxy; reviewed 4/13)

JURASSIC WORLD: DOMINION ★★ Dinosaurs compete with humans for space on Earth in the latest installment of the action franchise, directed by Colin Trevorrow and starring Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard and Laura Dern. (146 min, PG-13. Big Picture, Bethel, Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Marquis, Paramount, Roxy, Star, Stowe, Sunset, Welden)

MONTANA STORY ★★★1/2 Haley Lu Richardson and Owen Teague play siblings who return to their family's ranch homestead to confront their legacy. Scott McGehee and David Siegel (What Maisie Knew) directed. (114 min, R. Savoy)

TOP GUN: MAVERICK ★★★★ Thirty-six years after the original action hit, Tom Cruise's daredevil Navy pilot character is older but still flying test flights in this sequel directed by Joseph Kosinski (Oblivion). With Jennifer Connelly, Miles Teller and Val Kilmer. (131 min, PG-13. Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Paramount [Wed only], Roxy, Star, Stowe, Sunset, Welden)

older films and special screenings

FIRESTARTER (Bethel, Sunset)

JOHN CARPENTER'S THE THING 40TH ANNIVERSARY (Essex, Sun & Wed 22 only)

JONATHAN AGASSI SAVED MY LIFE (Savoy, Tue only)

LAND OF THE LOST [2009] (Sunset)

THE LOST CITY (Sunset)

SIGN 'O' THE TIMES [1987] (Savoy)

THE UNBEARABLE WEIGHT OF MASSIVE TALENT (Savoy)

YOUNG FILMMAKER SHOWCASE: HOLOCENE (Big Picture, Sat only)

open theaters

(* = upcoming schedule for theater was not available at press time)