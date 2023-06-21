Now Playing in Theaters: June 21-27 

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Pop. 87 Productions/Focus Features

Bryan Cranston in Asteroid City

new in theaters

ASTEROID CITY: The latest from Wes Anderson takes place in a small desert town during a stargazer convention in 1955. Jason Schwartzman, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hanks, Jeffrey Wright and Tilda Swinton star. (104 min, PG-13. Essex, Majestic, Roxy, Savoy)

THE LAST RIDER: Alex Holmes' documentary chronicles cyclist Greg LeMond's path to the 1989 Tour de France. (98 min, PG-13. Palace)

NO HARD FEELINGS: A down-on-her-luck woman (Jennifer Lawrence) is hired by a 19-year-old's parents to bring him out of his shell before college in this comedy. Gene Stupnitsky ("SMILF") directed. (103 min, R. Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Palace, Sunset, Welden)

SQUARING THE CIRCLE (THE STORY OF HIPGNOSIS): Anton Corbijn's documentary explores the pair behind the design studio that produced some of the 20th century's most iconic album covers. (101 min, NR. Savoy)

currently playing

ABOUT MY FATHER ★★ It's culture-clash comedy time when a man introduces his salt-of-the-earth dad (Robert De Niro) to his WASP fiancée's parents. With Sebastian Maniscalco and Leslie Bibb. (89 min, PG-13. Big Picture, Majestic)

ADIPURUSH: This epic mythological adventure, based on the Hindu Ramayana, is said to be one of the most expensive Indian films ever made. (179 min, NR. Majestic)

ARE YOU THERE, GOD? IT'S ME, MARGARET. ★★★1/2 Kelly Fremon Craig directed this adaptation of Judy Blume's classic. (105 min, PG-13. Palace; reviewed 5/3)

THE BOOGEYMAN ★★★ Bereaved sisters face a supernatural horror in this adaptation of Stephen King's short story, starring Sophie Thatcher and Chris Messina. (98 min, PG-13. Majestic)

ELEMENTAL ★★★ Pixar's latest family animation takes place in a city where people embody different elements — and fire and water meet cute on the subway. With the voices of Leah Lewis and Mamoudou Athie. Peter Sohn directed. (103 min, PG. Big Picture, Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Marquis, Palace, Paramount, Roxy, Star, Sunset)

FAST X ★★★ The son of a drug kingpin comes for revenge on everyone's favorite fast-driving "family." (141 min, PG-13. Palace, Sunset)

THE FLASH ★★★ The superfast DC Comics hero (Ezra Miller) discovers that changing the past can have grave consequences in the latest superhero spectacular, directed by Andy Muschietti (It). (144 min, PG-13. Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Marquis, Palace, Paramount, Roxy, Star, Stowe, Sunset, Welden)

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 3 ★★★1/2 The intergalactic crew regroups after a crushing loss in yet another Marvel Cinematic Universe extravaganza. James Gunn wrote and directed. (150 min, PG-13. Essex, Majestic, Sunset)

IT AIN'T OVER ★★★★ Sean Mullin directed this documentary about New York Yankees legend Yogi Berra. (98 min, PG. Savoy)

THE LITTLE MERMAID ★★★ Halle Bailey is the sea princess who longs to walk the earth in Disney's latest live-action version of its own animated property. (135 min, PG. Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Palace, Roxy, Sunset)

SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE ★★★★1/2 In this animated sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, young superhero Miles Morales (voice of Shameik Moore) explores a multiverse full of Spider-People like himself. (140 min, PG. Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Palace, Playhouse, Roxy, Star, Stowe, Sunset, Welden; reviewed 6/7)

TRANSFORMERS: RISE OF THE BEASTS ★★ The toy-driven action series takes a jaunt back to the '90s to meet an Autobot ally faction called the Maximals. With Michelle Yeoh and Pete Davidson. (127 min, PG-13. Bijou, Essex, Majestic, Palace, Roxy, Star, Stowe, Welden)

YOU HURT MY FEELINGS ★★★ Julia Louis-Dreyfus plays a novelist who's deeply wounded by her husband's reaction to her new book in the latest comedy-drama from Nicole Holofcener (Enough Said). (93 min, R. Roxy; reviewed 5/31)

older films and special screenings

EVIL DEAD RISE (Sunset)

GRATEFUL DEAD MEET-UP AT THE MOVIES 2023 (Palace, Thu & Sat only)

open theaters

(* = upcoming schedule for theater was not available at press time)

*BIG PICTURE THEATER: 48 Carroll Rd., Waitsfield, 496-8994, bigpicturetheater.info

BIJOU CINEPLEX 4: 107 Portland St., Morrisville, 888-3293, bijou4.com

CAPITOL SHOWPLACE: 93 State St., Montpelier, 229-0343, fgbtheaters.com

*CATAMOUNT ARTS: 115 Eastern Ave., St. Johnsbury, 748-2600, catamountarts.org

ESSEX CINEMAS & T-REX THEATER: 21 Essex Way, Suite 300, Essex, 879-6543, essexcinemas.com

MAJESTIC 10: 190 Boxwood St., Williston, 878-2010, majestic10.com

MARQUIS THEATER: 65 Main St., Middlebury, 388-4841, middleburymarquis.com

MERRILL'S ROXY CINEMAS: 222 College St., Burlington, 864-3456, merrilltheatres.net

PALACE 9 CINEMAS: 10 Fayette Dr., South Burlington, 864-5610, palace9.com

PARAMOUNT TWIN CINEMA: 241 N. Main St., Barre, 479-9621, fgbtheaters.com

PLAYHOUSE MOVIE THEATRE: 11 S. Main St., Randolph, 728-4012, playhouseflicks.com

SAVOY THEATER: 26 Main St., Montpelier, 229-0598, savoytheater.com

STAR THEATRE: 17 Eastern Ave., St. Johnsbury, 748-9511, stjaytheatre.com

*STOWE CINEMA 3PLEX: 454 Mountain Rd., Stowe, 253-4678, stowecinema.com

SUNSET DRIVE-IN: 155 Porters Point Rd., Colchester, 862-1800, sunsetdrivein.com

WELDEN THEATRE: 104 N. Main St., St. Albans, 527-7888, weldentheatre.com

Note: These capsule descriptions are not intended as reviews. Star ratings come from Metacritic unless we reviewed the film (noted at the end of the description). Find reviews written by Seven Days critic Margot Harrison at sevendaysvt.com/onscreen-reviews.