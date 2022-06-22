Now Playing in Theaters: June 22-18 

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Alon Amir/Warner Brothers Pictures

new in theaters

THE BLACK PHONE: Locked in a basement by a serial killer (Ethan Hawke), a kid (Mason Thames) starts receiving phone calls from previous victims in this horror flick from Scott Derrickson (Sinister). (102 min, R. Essex, Majestic, Roxy)

ELVIS: Austin Butler plays the rock icon and Tom Hanks plays Colonel Tom Parker in Baz Luhrmann's biopic, also starring Olivia DeJonge. (159 min, PG-13. Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Roxy, Star, Sunset, Welden)

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPEN: Craig Roberts' sports comedy tells the true story of how an amateur golfer (Mark Rylance) with more optimism than skill entered a tournament and became a folk hero. With Ian Porter and Sally Hawkins. (106 min, PG-13. Savoy)

WATCHER: An American (Maika Monroe) in Bucharest starts to fear someone is watching her in this thriller from director Chloe Okuno. (91 min, R. Sunset)

currently playing

BENEDICTION ★★★★ A decorated soldier and poet of World War I turns against the war in this drama about the turbulent life of Siegfried Sassoon (Jack Lowden and Peter Capaldi), directed by Terence Davies. (137 min, PG-13; Roxy)

THE BOB'S BURGERS MOVIE ★★★★ The Belcher family faces an existential threat to its burger-joint livelihood in this big-screen adaptation of the Emmy Award-winning animated sitcom. Loren Bouchard and Bernard Derriman directed. (102 min, PG-13. Sunset)

BRIAN AND CHARLES ★★★ In this comedy that premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival, a lonely inventor (David Earl) builds a robot (Chris Hayward) to keep him company. Jim Archer makes his directorial debut. (90 min, PG. Roxy, Savoy)

CRIMES OF THE FUTURE ★★★1/2 David Cronenberg returns with a new body horror film in which Viggo Mortensen and Léa Seydoux play performance artists who regale audiences with new mutations of the human body. With Kristen Stewart. (107 min, R. Roxy)

DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS ★★★ Benedict Cumberbatch returns as the magic-using Marvel hero, whose life gets a lot more complicated when he opens a doorway to alternate realities. Sam Raimi directed. (126 min, PG-13. Majestic)

DOWNTON ABBEY: A NEW ERA ★★★ In 1928, members of the Crawley family find themselves exploring a recently inherited villa in the south of France. Simon Curtis directed this sequel to the 2019 film based on the TV series. (125 min, PG. Savoy)

EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE ★★★★★ Michelle Yeoh must travel the multiverse to save the world in a surreal adventure comedy from Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (Swiss Army Man). With Stephanie Hsu. (139 min, R. Roxy; reviewed 4/13)

JAZZ FEST: A NEW ORLEANS STORY ★★★★ With plenty of local color, this doc from directors Frank Marshall and Ryan Suffern celebrates the Big Easy's annual jazz extravaganza. (95 min, PG-13. Savoy)

JURASSIC WORLD: DOMINION ★★ Dinosaurs compete with humans for space on Earth in the latest installment of the action franchise, directed by Colin Trevorrow and starring Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard and Laura Dern. (146 min, PG-13. Big Picture, Bethel, Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Marquis, Paramount, Roxy, Star, Stowe, Sunset, Welden)

LIGHTYEAR ★★★ In this spin-off of the Toy Story series from Pixar Animation Studios, Chris Evans voices the original Buzz Lightyear, a Space Ranger fighting to return home. Angus MacLane directed. (100 min, PG. Big Picture, Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Marquis, Paramount, Playhouse, Roxy, Star, Stowe, Sunset, Welden)

MONTANA STORY ★★★1/2 Haley Lu Richardson and Owen Teague play siblings who return to their family's ranch homestead to confront their legacy. Scott McGehee and David Siegel (What Maisie Knew) directed. (114 min, R. Savoy)

NIKAMMA: A man and his sister-in-law must get along to face a common threat in this Hindi-language action comedy directed by Sabir Khan. (152 min, PG-13. Majestic)

TOP GUN: MAVERICK ★★★★ Thirty-six years after the original action hit, Tom Cruise's daredevil Navy pilot character is older but still flying test flights in this sequel directed by Joseph Kosinski (Oblivion). With Jennifer Connelly. (131 min, PG-13. Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Roxy, Star, Stowe, Sunset, Welden)

older films and special screenings

AMBULANCE (Bethel)

FANTASTIC BEASTS: THE SECRETS OF DUMBLEDORE (Sunset)

THE FIFTH ELEMENT 25TH ANNIVERSARY (Essex, Wed 29 only)

GKIDS PRESENTS STUDIO GHIBLI FEST 2022: THE CAT RETURNS 20TH ANNIVERSARY (Essex, Sun only)

THE LOST CITY (Sunset)

open theaters

(* = upcoming schedule for theater was not available at press time)