Now Playing in Theaters: June 29-July 5 

new in theaters

THE BAD GUYS: In Pierre Perifel's animated caper starring the voices of Sam Rockwell, Marc Maron, Craig Robinson and Awkwafina, several reformed yet misunderstood criminal animals attempt to become good — with some disastrous results. (100 min, PG. Bethel)

THE LOST CITY: A reclusive romance novelist (Sandra Bullock) on a book tour with her cover model (Channing Tatum) gets swept up in a kidnapping attempt that lands them in a jungle adventure. Aaron Nee directed. (112 min, PG-13. Sunset)

MINIONS: THE RISE OF GRU: Kyle Balda's animated comedy charts how 12-year-old Gru (Steve Carell) aimed to become the world's greatest supervillain. (87 min, PG. Bethel, Big Picture, Bijou, Essex, Capitol, Marquis, Paramount, Roxy, Star, Sunset)

MR. MALCOM'S LIST: A young woman (Freida Pinto) courts a mysterious wealthy suitor (Sope Dirisu) in 19th-century England in Emma Holly Jones' drama based on Suzanne Allain's book of the same name. (115 min, PG. Essex)

OFFICIAL COMPETITION: A wealthy businessman (José Luis Gómez) hires a famous filmmaker (Penélope Cruz) to help make a smash hit film with wildly different actors (Antonio Banderas and Oscar Martínez). Mariano Cohn and Gastón Duprat directed this Spanish-language film. (114 min, R. Savoy)

currently playing

THE BLACK PHONE ★★★ Locked in a basement by a serial killer (Ethan Hawke), a kid (Mason Thames) starts receiving phone calls from previous victims in this horror flick from Scott Derrickson (Sinister). (102 min, R. Essex, Majestic)

THE BOB'S BURGERS MOVIE ★★★★ The Belcher family faces an existential threat to its burger-joint livelihood in this big-screen adaptation of the Emmy Award-winning animated sitcom. Loren Bouchard and Bernard Derriman directed. (102 min, PG-13. Sunset)

BRIAN AND CHARLES ★★★ In this comedy that premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival, a lonely inventor (David Earl) builds a robot (Chris Hayward) to keep him company. Jim Archer makes his directorial debut. (90 min, PG. Savoy)

DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS ★★★ Benedict Cumberbatch returns as the magic-using Marvel hero, whose life gets a lot more complicated when he opens a doorway to alternate realities. Sam Raimi directed. (126 min, PG-13. Majestic)

ELVIS ★★★ Austin Butler plays the rock icon and Tom Hanks plays Colonel Tom Parker in Baz Luhrmann's biopic, also starring Olivia DeJonge. (159 min, PG-13. Big Picture, Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Star, Stowe, Sunset, Welden)

JAZZ FEST: A NEW ORLEANS STORY ★★★★ With plenty of local color, this doc from directors Frank Marshall and Ryan Suffern celebrates the Big Easy's annual jazz extravaganza. (95 min, PG-13. Savoy)

JURASSIC WORLD: DOMINION ★★ Dinosaurs compete with humans for space on Earth in the latest installment of the action franchise, directed by Colin Trevorrow and starring Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard and Laura Dern. (146 min, PG-13. Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Paramount, Stowe, Sunset, Welden)

LIGHTYEAR ★★★ In this spin-off of the Toy Story series from Pixar Animation Studios, Chris Evans voices the original Buzz Lightyear, a Space Ranger fighting to return home. Angus MacLane directed. (100 min, PG. Big Picture, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Marquis, Playhouse, Star, Stowe, Sunset, Welden)

NIKAMMA A man and his sister-in-law must get along to face a common threat in this Hindi-language action comedy directed by Sabir Khan. (152 min, PG-13. Majestic)

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPEN ★★★ Craig Roberts' sports comedy tells the true story of how an amateur golfer (Mark Rylance) with more optimism than skill entered a tournament and became a folk hero. With Ian Porter and Sally Hawkins. (106 min, PG-13. Savoy)

TOP GUN: MAVERICK ★★★★ Thirty-six years after the original action hit, Tom Cruise's daredevil Navy pilot character is older but still flying test flights in this sequel directed by Joseph Kosinski (Oblivion). With Jennifer Connelly. (131 min, PG-13. Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Star, Stowe, Sunset, Welden)

older films and special screenings

MINIONS (Majestic)

THING 40TH ANNIVERSARY (Essex, Wed 6 only)

open theaters

(* = upcoming schedule for theater was not available at press time)