Now Playing in Theaters: June 7-13 

new in theaters

THE EIGHT MOUNTAINS: This Palme d'Or-nominated drama traces the decades-long friendship of two men (Luca Marinelli and Alessandro Borghi) who grew up together in the Italian Alps. (147 min, NR. Savoy)

TRANSFORMERS: RISE OF THE BEASTS: The toy-driven action series takes a jaunt back to the '90s to meet an Autobot ally faction called the Maximals. With Michelle Yeoh, Pete Davidson and Luna Lauren Velez. Steven Caple Jr. directed. (127 min, PG-13. Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Palace, Star, Stowe, Sunset, Welden)

currently playing

ABOUT MY FATHER ★★ It's culture clash comedy time when a man introduces his salt-of-the-earth dad (Robert De Niro) to his WASP fiancée's parents. With Sebastian Maniscalco and Leslie Bibb. (89 min, PG-13. Majestic)

ARE YOU THERE, GOD? IT'S ME, MARGARET. ★★★1/2 Kelly Fremon Craig directed this adaptation of Judy Blume's classic. (105 min, PG-13. Palace; reviewed 5/3)

THE BOOGEYMAN ★★★ Bereaved sisters face a supernatural horror in this adaptation of Stephen King's short story, starring Sophie Thatcher and Chris Messina. (98 min, PG-13. Essex, Majestic, Palace, Roxy, Star, Sunset)

BOOK CLUB: THE NEXT CHAPTER ★★1/2 Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen, Mary Steenburgen and Diane Keaton play four friends who bring their book club to Italy in this comedy sequel. (107 min, PG-13. Big Picture)

FAST X ★★★ The son of a drug kingpin comes for revenge on everyone's favorite fast-driving "family." (141 min, PG-13. Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Palace, Sunset)

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 3 ★★★1/2 The intergalactic crew regroups after a crushing loss in yet another Marvel Cinematic Universe extravaganza. James Gunn wrote and directed. (150 min, PG-13. Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Palace, Roxy, Sunset, Welden [ends Thu])

HILMA ★★★ Tora Hallström and Lena Olin play Hilma af Klint, the pioneering abstract artist and mystic, in this Swedish biopic from director Lasse Hallström. (120 min, NR. Savoy)

JOYLAND ★★★★ Traditional Pakistani values clash with a young man's new job in a Bollywood-style burlesque show in this award-winning drama from Saim Sadiq. (126 min, NR. Catamount)

THE LITTLE MERMAID ★★★ Halle Bailey is the sea princess who longs to walk the earth in Disney's latest live-action version of its own animated property. (135 min, PG. Big Picture, Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Marquis, Palace, Paramount, Playhouse, Roxy, Star, Stowe, Sunset, Welden)

THE MACHINE ★★ Bert Kreischer plays a version of himself in this action-comedy adaptation of his standup routine about how a semester abroad came back to haunt him. Mark Hamill plays his dad. (112 min, R. Essex, Majestic, Palace)

MASTER GARDENER ★★★ A horticulturalist (Joel Edgerton) hides dark secrets from his wealthy employer (Sigourney Weaver) in this thriller from Paul Schrader (First Reformed). (111 min, R. Savoy)

SANCTUARY ★★★1/2 A dominatrix (Margaret Qualley) and her wealthy client (Christopher Abbott) argue about his decision to end their relationship in this drama from director Zachary Wigon. (96 min, R. Roxy)

SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE ★★★★1/2 In this animated sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, young superhero Miles Morales (voice of Shameik Moore) explores a multiverse full of Spider-People like himself. (140 min, PG. Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Marquis, Palace, Paramount, Roxy, Star, Stowe, Sunset, Welden; reviewed 6/7)

THE SUPER MARIO BROS. MOVIE ★★1/2 Chris Pratt voices a Brooklyn plumber in the Mushroom Kingdom in this animated adaptation of the Nintendo game. (92 min, PG. Essex, Sunset)

YOU HURT MY FEELINGS ★★★ Julia Louis-Dreyfus plays a novelist who's deeply wounded by her husband's reaction to her new book in the latest comedy-drama from Nicole Holofcener (Enough Said). (93 min, R. Roxy, Savoy; reviewed 5/31)

older films and special screenings

GKIDS PRESENTS STUDIO GHIBLI FEST 2023: KIKI'S DELIVERY SERVICE (Essex, Sun-Tues only)

PARIAH (Catamount, Wed 7 only)

PINBALL: THE MAN WHO SAVED THE GAME (Savoy, Wed 14 only)

RAIDERS OF THE LOST ARK (Essex, Wed 7 only)

THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW (Savoy, Fri only)

SCREAM VI (Sunset)

