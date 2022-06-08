Now Playing in Theaters: June 8-14 

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Universal

Ty Simpkins in Jurassic World: Dominion

new in theaters

BENEDICTION: A decorated soldier and poet of World War I turns against the war in this drama about the turbulent life of Siegfried Sassoon (Jack Lowden and Peter Capaldi), directed by Terence Davies (A Quiet Passion). With Tom Blyth. (137 min, PG-13; Savoy)

JURASSIC WORLD: DOMINION: No longer contained, dinosaurs compete with humans for space on Earth in the latest installment of the action franchise, directed by Colin Trevorrow and starring Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard and Laura Dern. (146 min, PG-13. Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Marquis, Paramount, Roxy, Star, Stowe, Sunset, Welden)

MONTANA STORY: Haley Lu Richardson and Owen Teague play siblings who return to their family's ranch homestead to confront their legacy. Scott McGehee and David Siegel (What Maisie Knew) directed. (114 min, R. Savoy)

currently playing

THE BAD GUYS ★★★ A crew of animal outlaws tries to convince the world they've reformed in this animated comedy from director Pierre Perifel, featuring Sam Rockwell and Awkwafina. (100 min, PG. Bijou, Essex, Majestic)

THE BOB'S BURGERS MOVIE ★★★★ The Belcher family faces an existential threat to its burger-joint livelihood in this big-screen adaptation of the Emmy Award-winning animated sitcom. Loren Bouchard and Bernard Derriman directed. (102 min, PG-13. Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Sunset)

CRIMES OF THE FUTURE ★★★1/2 David Cronenberg returns with a new body horror film in which Viggo Mortensen and Léa Seydoux play performance artists who regale audiences with new mutations of the human body. (107 min, R. Roxy, Savoy)

DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS ★★★ Benedict Cumberbatch returns as the magic-using Marvel hero, whose life gets a lot more complicated when he opens a doorway to alternate realities. Sam Raimi directed. (126 min, PG-13. Capitol [Wed 8 only], Essex, Majestic, Roxy, Sunset)

DOWNTON ABBEY: A NEW ERA ★★★ In 1928, members of the Crawley family find themselves exploring a recently inherited villa in the south of France. Simon Curtis directed this sequel to the 2019 film based on the TV series. (125 min, PG. Big Picture, Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Roxy, Savoy, Stowe, Welden)

EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE ★★★★★ Michelle Yeoh plays a woman who must travel the multiverse — including her own alternate lives — to save the world in a surreal adventure comedy from Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (Swiss Army Man). (139 min, R. Marquis [ends Thu], Paramount [Wed 8 only], Roxy; reviewed 4/13)

MEN ★★★★ Jessie Buckley plays a young widow who gets more than she bargained for when she rents a vacation getaway in the English countryside in this folk-horror flick written and directed by Alex Garland (Ex Machina). With Rory Kinnear and Paapa Essiedu. (100 min, R. Majestic, Savoy; reviewed 5/25)

TOP GUN: MAVERICK ★★★★ Thirty-six years after the original action hit, Tom Cruise's daredevil Navy pilot character is older but still flying test flights in this sequel directed by Joseph Kosinski (Oblivion). (131 min, PG-13. Big Picture, Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Marquis, Paramount, Playhouse, Roxy, Star, Stowe, Sunset, Welden)

older films and special screenings

FIRESTARTER (Sunset)

THE LOST CITY (Sunset)

TCM BIG SCREEN CLASSICS PRESENTS: WHATEVER HAPPENED TO BABY JANE 60TH ANNIVERSARY (Essex, Sun only)

THE UNBEARABLE WEIGHT OF MASSIVE TALENT (Savoy)

open theaters

(* = upcoming schedule for theater was not available at press time)