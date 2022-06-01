Now Playing in Theaters: June1-7 

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Scott Garfield/Paramount Pictures

new in theaters

CRIMES OF THE FUTURE: David Cronenberg returns with a new body horror film in which Viggo Mortensen and Léa Seydoux play performance artists who regale audiences with new mutations of the human body. With Kristen Stewart. (107 min, R. Roxy, Savoy)

FREAKSCENE: THE STORY OF DINOSAUR JR.: Philipp Virus directed this documentary about the East Coast grunge band. (82 min, NR. Essex)

currently playing

ANEK: Ayushmann Khurrana plays an undercover cop in this Hindi-language political action thriller from India, directed by Anubhav Sinha. (147 min, NR. Majestic)

THE BAD GUYS ★★★ A crew of animal outlaws tries to convince the world they've reformed in this animated comedy from director Pierre Perifel, featuring Sam Rockwell and Awkwafina. (100 min, PG. Essex, Majestic)

THE BOB'S BURGERS MOVIE ★★★★ The Belcher family faces an existential threat to its burger-joint livelihood in this big-screen adaptation of the Emmy Award-winning animated sitcom. Loren Bouchard and Bernard Derriman directed. (102 min, PG-13. Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Sunset)

DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS ★★★ Benedict Cumberbatch returns as the magic-using Marvel hero, whose life gets a lot more complicated when he opens a doorway to alternate realities. Sam Raimi directed. (126 min, PG-13. Bijou, Essex, Majestic, Roxy, Star, Stowe, Sunset, Welden)

DOWNTON ABBEY: A NEW ERA ★★★ In 1928, members of the Crawley family find themselves exploring a recently inherited villa in the south of France. Simon Curtis directed this sequel to the 2019 film based on the TV series. (125 min, PG. Big Picture, Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Playhouse, Roxy, Savoy, Star, Welden)

EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE ★★★★★ Michelle Yeoh plays a woman who must travel the multiverse — including her own alternate lives — to save the world in a surreal adventure comedy from Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (Swiss Army Man). With Stephanie Hsu. (139 min, R. Majestic, Marquis, Roxy, Stowe; reviewed 4/13)

MEN ★★★★ Jessie Buckley plays a young widow who gets more than she bargained for when she rents a vacation getaway in the English countryside in this folk-horror flick written and directed by Alex Garland (Ex Machina). With Rory Kinnear and Paapa Essiedu. (100 min, R. Majestic, Roxy, Savoy; reviewed 5/25)

THE TALE OF KING CRAB ★★★1/2 This art-house adventure from Alessio Rigo de Righi and Matteo Zoppis follows the legendary figure of a 19th-century exile from Italy (Gabriele Silli) who seeks a mythical treasure in Argentina. (105 min, NR. Savoy)

TOP GUN: MAVERICK ★★★★ Thirty-six years after the original action hit, Tom Cruise's daredevil Navy pilot character is older but still flying test flights in this sequel directed by Joseph Kosinski (Oblivion). With Jennifer Connelly, Miles Teller and Val Kilmer. (131 min, PG-13. Big Picture, Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Marquis, Paramount, Roxy, Star, Stowe, Sunset, Welden)

older films and special screenings

BUT I'M A CHEERLEADER (Savoy, Sun only)

FOREVER GOLDEN! A CELEBRATION OF THE GOLDEN GIRLS (Essex, Tue only)

THE LOST CITY (Sunset)

MA VIE EN ROSE (Savoy, Sun only)

MOONLIGHT (Savoy, Sun only)

WBCN AND THE AMERICAN REVOLUTION (Playhouse, Sun only)

WIZARD OF OZ: JUDY GARLAND 100 YEARS OVER THE RAINBOW (Essex, Sun only)

open theaters

(* = upcoming schedule for theater was not available at press time)