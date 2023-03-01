Now Playing in Theaters: March 1-7 

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Dan Smith/Lionsgate

Aubrey Plaza and Josh Hartnett in Operation Fortune

new in theaters

CREED III: In this sequel directed by star Michael B. Jordan, boxing champion Adonis "Donnie" Creed faces a new rival who was his childhood friend. Tessa Thompson and Jonathan Majors also star. (116 min, PG-13. Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Palace, Star, Welden)

DEMON SLAYER: KIMETSU NO YAIBA — TO THE SWORDSMITH VILLAGE: The film saga of the popular fantasy adventure anime continues. Haruo Sotozaki directed. (110 min, R. Essex)

OPERATION FORTUNE: RUSE DE GUERRE: Director Guy Ritchie and star Jason Statham reteam for this comedy action thriller in which secret agents recruit a movie star. With Aubrey Plaza and Cary Elwes. (114 min, R. Essex, Majestic, Palace)

SELFIEE: In this Hindi-language comedy-drama, a motor vehicle inspector makes big trouble for a movie star who needs a new driver's license. Raj Mehta directed. (148 min, NR. Majestic)

TO LESLIE: Andrea Riseborough received a controversial Oscar nomination for her performance as a struggling Texas single mom in this indie drama directed by Michael Morris. (119 min, R. Savoy)

currently playing

2023 OSCAR NOMINATED SHORT FILMS: Three separate programs — Live Action, Animation and Documentary — offer everything from "My Year of Dicks" to "The Elephant Whisperers." Check online for runtimes, ratings and program dates. (Palace, Roxy, Savoy)

80 FOR BRADY ★★1/2 Sally Field, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno and Lily Tomlin play four friends determined to meet Tom Brady. (98 min, PG-13. Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Palace)

THE AMAZING MAURICE ★★1/2 A clever cat (voice of Hugh Laurie), a young piper (Himesh Patel) and a band of rats plot to scam an unsuspecting town in this animation. (93 min, PG. Capitol, Majestic, Palace)

ANT-MAN AND THE WASP: QUANTUMANIA ★★1/2 The lives of the titular Marvel superheroes (Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly) get complicated in the Quantum Realm. Peyton Reed directed. (125 min, PG-13. Big Picture, Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Marquis, Palace, Paramount, Roxy, Star, Stowe, Welden)

AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER ★★★1/2 Director James Cameron returns to Pandora for this sequel in which Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and his family face a new threat. (192 min, PG-13. Majestic)

CLOSE ★★★★ In this Belgian Oscar nominee, two 13-year-old boys feel the strain when classmates begin to question the nature of their close friendship. Lukas Dhont directed. (104 min, PG-13. Roxy, Savoy)

COCAINE BEAR ★★1/2 Elizabeth Banks directed this comedy-thriller about a bear that terrorizes the countryside after going on a coke binge. Ray Liotta, Keri Russell and Margo Martindale star. (95 min, R. Bijou, Essex, Majestic, Marquis, Palace, Paramount, Roxy, Star, Stowe, Welden)

EMILY ★★★★ Emma Mackey plays the Wuthering Heights author in this drama imagining her life; Frances O'Connor directed. (130 min, R. Savoy)

JESUS REVOLUTION ★★1/2 Hippies in the 1970s spread the gospel in this inspirational period piece from the team behind I Can Only Imagine. With Jonathan Roumie and Kelsey Grammer. (120 min, PG-13. Capitol, Essex, Star)

KNOCK AT THE CABIN ★★★ M. Night Shyamalan directed this horror flick about a vacationing family who encounter an apocalypse cult. (100 min, R. Majestic, Palace)

MAGIC MIKE'S LAST DANCE ★★1/2 Channing Tatum reprises his role as a stripper in the final film of Steven Soderbergh's comedy-drama trilogy. (112 min, R. Majestic, Stowe)

A MAN CALLED OTTO ★★1/2 In the American adaptation of Fredrik Backman's best seller, Tom Hanks plays a widower in need of a new lease on life. (126 min, PG-13. Essex, Majestic, Palace)

MARLOWE ★★ Liam Neeson plays the classic private detective in this mystery, also starring Diane Kruger. Neil Jordan directed. (110 min, R. Palace)

MY HAPPY ENDING: Andie MacDowell plays a Hollywood star who draws strength from other women as she faces a cancer diagnosis in this comedy-drama. (89 min, R. Roxy)

OF AN AGE ★★★1/2 A young Australian ballroom dancer (Elias Anton) finds himself romantically attracted to his partner's brother in this drama from Goran Stolevski. (100 min, R. Roxy)

PUSS IN BOOTS: THE LAST WISH ★★★★ Antonio Banderas again voices the titular cool cat in this animated adventure. (100 min, PG. Bijou, Capitol, Majestic, Palace, Roxy)

SAINT OMER ★★★★ In this Oscar submission from France, a writer (Kayije Kagame) attends the trial of a student from Senegal who has confessed to an unspeakable crime. Alice Diop directed. (122 min, PG-13. Catamount; reviewed 2/22)

WOMEN TALKING ★★★★ In Sarah Polley's Oscar-nominated adaptation of Miriam Toews' novel, a group of isolated Mennonite women decides how to react to a pattern of assaults. (104 min, PG-13. Savoy; reviewed 2/8)

older films and special screenings

THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN (Big Picture)

THE BUTTERFLY QUEEN (Catamount, Fri & Sat only)

EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE ★★★★★ (Palace, Roxy)

FATHOM'S BIG SCREEN CLASSICS: CASABLANCA (Essex, Sun & Wed 8 only)

INCREDIBLES 2 (Catamount, Fri only)

ONWARD (Catamount, Thu only)

THE QUARRY PROJECT (Catamount, Sun only)

RRR (Majestic)

THE THORN (Essex, Mon only)

VICTORIA & ABDUL (Catamount, Wed 1 only)

open theaters

(* = upcoming schedule for theater was not available at press time)

BIG PICTURE THEATER: 48 Carroll Rd., Waitsfield, 496-8994, bigpicturetheater.info

BIJOU CINEPLEX 4: 107 Portland St., Morrisville, 888-3293, bijou4.com

CAPITOL SHOWPLACE: 93 State St., Montpelier, 229-0343, fgbtheaters.com

CATAMOUNT ARTS: 115 Eastern Ave., St. Johnsbury, 748-2600, catamountarts.org

ESSEX CINEMAS & T-REX THEATER: 21 Essex Way, Suite 300, Essex, 879-6543, essexcinemas.com

MAJESTIC 10: 190 Boxwood St., Williston, 878-2010, majestic10.com

MARQUIS THEATER: 65 Main St., Middlebury, 388-4841, middleburymarquis.com

*MERRILL'S ROXY CINEMAS: 222 College St., Burlington, 864-3456, merrilltheatres.net

PALACE 9 CINEMAS: 10 Fayette Dr., South Burlington, 864-5610, palace9.com

PARAMOUNT TWIN CINEMA: 241 N. Main St., Barre, 479-9621, fgbtheaters.com

*PLAYHOUSE MOVIE THEATRE: 11 S. Main St., Randolph, 728-4012, playhouseflicks.com

SAVOY THEATER: 26 Main St., Montpelier, 229-0598, savoytheater.com

STAR THEATRE: 17 Eastern Ave., St. Johnsbury, 748-9511, stjaytheatre.com

*STOWE CINEMA 3PLEX: 454 Mountain Rd., Stowe, 253-4678, stowecinema.com

WELDEN THEATRE: 104 North Main St., St. Albans, 527-7888, weldentheatre.com

Note: These capsule descriptions are not intended as reviews. Star ratings come from Metacritic unless we reviewed the film (noted at the end of the description). Find reviews written by Seven Days critic Margot Harrison at sevendaysvt.com/onscreen-reviews.