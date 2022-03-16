Now Playing in Theaters: March 15-21 

click to enlarge Courtesy Of A2/Christopher Moss

new in theaters

THE GUIDE: Oles Sanin's 2014 drama takes place in 1930s Soviet Ukraine, where an American boy is on the run after acquiring explosive evidence of political repression. Proceeds from screenings go toward Ukraine relief efforts. (122 min, NR. Essex)

JUJUTSU KAISEN 0: THE MOVIE: In this spin-off of the anime series, a boy with dangerous powers enrolls in a sorceror-controlled high school. Seong-Hu Park directed. (105 min, PG-13. Essex [dubbed and subtitled], Roxy)

THE OUTFIT: A master tailor (Mark Rylance) who caters to Chicago gangsters finds himself caught in two killers' dangerous game in this crime drama from director Graham Moore, also starring Zoey Deutch. (105 min, R. Roxy, Savoy)

X: In this horror flick from director Ti West (The House of the Devil), set in 1979, young filmmakers get more than they bargained for when they decide to shoot their adult movie on a remote Texas farmstead. Mia Goth and Jenny Ortega star. (105 min, R. Capitol, Essex, Paramount, Roxy, Savoy, Welden)

currently playing

2022 OSCAR SHORTS: See the short films nominated this year in the Animated, Live Action or Documentary categories. Each category is a separate program; check with theaters for more info. (Run time varies, NR. Roxy)

THE BATMAN ★★★1/2 Robert Pattinson plays yet another version of the Caped Crusader in this adventure that establishes a new Gotham City continuity, with Paul Dano as the murderous Riddler and Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman. Matt Reeves (Let Me In) directed. (175 min, PG-13. Big Picture, Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Marquis, Paramount, Playhouse, Roxy, Star, Stowe, Welden)

CYRANO ★★★1/2 Peter Dinklage stars in a musical version of Edmond Rostand's classic play about a courtship by proxy. (124 min, PG-13. Roxy)

DEATH ON THE NILE ★★1/2 Hercule Poirot (Kenneth Branagh, who also directed) must find an heiress' killer while on a sumptuous vacation in this new adaptation of Agatha Christie's whodunit. (127 min, PG-13. Big Picture, Majestic)

DOG ★★★ Channing Tatum plays an Army Ranger whose road trip to the funeral of a fellow soldier is interrupted by the shenanigans of his canine companion in this comedy. (90 min, PG-13. Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Stowe)

HOTEL TRANSYLVANIA 4: TRANSFORMANIA ★★1/2 Monsters and humans switch places in the latest installment of the animated series, directed by Derek Drymon and Jennifer Kluska. (87 min, PG. Majestic, Star)

JACKASS FOREVER ★★★1/2 Johnny Knoxville and cast members from his erstwhile MTV show return with a fresh set of wacky and hazardous pranks and stunts. Jeff Tremaine directed. (96 min, R. Majestic)

LICORICE PIZZA ★★★★1/2 A teenager (Cooper Hoffman) pursues a woman (Alana Haim) 10 years his senior in this coming-of-age comedy from Paul Thomas Anderson, set in 1973 Los Angeles. (133 min, R. Capitol; reviewed 1/12)

SING 2 ★★1/2 Show biz-loving critters return in this sequel to the animated hit, featuring the voices of Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon and Bono. (112 min, PG. Capitol, Majestic, Welden)

SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME ★★★1/2 Peter Parker (Tom Holland) seeks the help of Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) in the latest installment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Jon Watts returns as director. (148 min, PG-13. Bijou, Essex, Majestic)

UNCHARTED ★★1/2 Mismatched treasure hunters (Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg) seek Ferdinand Magellan's fortune in this action adventure. (116 min, PG-13. Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Roxy, Star, Stowe, Welden)

THE WORST PERSON IN THE WORLD ★★★★ Two Oscar nominations went to this brisk Norwegian comedy-drama about a thirtysomething (Renate Reinsve) who's still trying to figure out who she is. (128 min, R. Roxy; reviewed 10/13)

older films and special screenings

BELFAST (Marquis, Roxy)

DUNE (Roxy)

THE GODFATHER 50 YEARS (Star)

KING RICHARD (Roxy)

open theaters

