Now Playing in Theaters: March 15-21 

click to enlarge Courtesy of Glen Wilson/Roadside Attractions

Jane Fonda in Moving On

new in theaters

MOVING ON: Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin play estranged friends who team up to get revenge on the man who wronged them (Malcolm McDowell) in this comedy from Paul Weitz (Grandma). (85 min, R. Essex, Majestic, Palace, Savoy)

SHAZAM! FURY OF THE GODS: Foster kid Billy Batson must assume his superhero alter-ego (Zachary Levi) to foil a trio of rogue gods as the DC Comics saga continues. With Grace Caroline Currey and Helen Mirren. David F. Sandberg directed. (130 min, PG-13. Essex, Majestic, Marquis, Palace, Paramount, Star, Welden)

currently playing

2023 OSCAR NOMINATED SHORT FILMS: Three separate programs: Live Action, Animation and Documentary. (Savoy)

65 ★★ An astronaut (Adam Driver) crash lands on a strangely familiar planet full of prehistoric monsters in this action adventure directed by Scott Beck and Bryan Woods. (93 min, PG-13. Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Palace, Roxy)

80 FOR BRADY ★★1/2 Sally Field, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno and Lily Tomlin play four friends determined to meet Tom Brady. (98 min, PG-13. Majestic, Playhouse)

ANT-MAN AND THE WASP: QUANTUMANIA ★★1/2 The titular Marvel superheroes (Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly) get tangled up in the Quantum Realm. (125 min, PG-13. Essex, Majestic, Palace)

CHAMPIONS ★★1/2 Woody Harrelson plays a washed-up basketball coach who is court ordered to manage a team of players with intellectual disabilities in this comedy from Bobby Farrelly, featuring Vermonter Casey Metcalfe. (123 min, PG-13, Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Palace, Star)

CLOSE ★★★★ In this Belgian Oscar nominee, two 13-year-old boys feel the strain when classmates begin to question the nature of their close friendship. (104 min, PG-13. Roxy)

COCAINE BEAR ★★1/2 Elizabeth Banks directed this comedy-thriller about a bear that terrorizes the countryside after going on a coke binge. (95 min, R. Big Picture, Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Palace, Roxy, Stowe, Welden; reviewed 3/8)

CREED III ★★★1/2 In this sequel directed by star Michael B. Jordan, the boxing champion faces a new rival. Tessa Thompson and Jonathan Majors also star. (116 min, PG-13. Big Picture, Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Palace, Roxy, Star, Stowe, Welden)

JESUS REVOLUTION ★★1/2 Hippies in the 1970s spread the gospel in this inspirational period piece from the team behind I Can Only Imagine. (120 min, PG-13. Capitol)

ONE FINE MORNING ★★★★1/2 A single mom (Léa Seydoux) juggles an aging dad and a new affair in the latest award-winning drama from Mia Hansen-Løve. (112 min, R. Savoy)

THE QUIET GIRL ★★★★1/2 A shy 9-year-old (Catherine Clinch) blossoms when she's sent to spend the summer with relatives in Colm Bairéad's Oscar-nominated drama. (95 min, PG-13. Catamount, Roxy, Savoy; reviewed 2/15)

SCREAM VI ★★★ Can a move to New York save the survivors of the Ghostface killings in this horror sequel? Melissa Barrera, Courteney Cox and Jenna Ortega star. (123 min, R. Bijou, Essex, Majestic, Marquis, Palace, Paramount, Roxy, Star, Stowe, Welden)

TO LESLIE ★★★★ Andrea Riseborough received a controversial Oscar nomination for her performance as a struggling Texas single mom. (119 min, R. Savoy)

TU JHOOTHI MAIN MAKKAAR: A player meets his match in this Hindi romantic comedy starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor. (150 min, NR. Majestic)

older films and special screenings

AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER (Majestic)

THE BUTTERFLY QUEEN (Savoy, Sat only)

EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE ★★★★★ (Majestic, Roxy, Savoy)

METROPOLITAN OPERA: LOHENGRIN (Essex, Sat only)

MY NEIGHBOR TOTORO (Catamount, Wed 15 only)

PUSS IN BOOTS: THE LAST WISH (Capitol, Majestic, Palace)

open theaters

(* = upcoming schedule for theater was not available at press time)

BIG PICTURE THEATER: 48 Carroll Rd., Waitsfield, 496-8994, bigpicturetheater.info

*BIJOU CINEPLEX 4: 107 Portland St., Morrisville, 888-3293, bijou4.com

CAPITOL SHOWPLACE: 93 State St., Montpelier, 229-0343, fgbtheaters.com

CATAMOUNT ARTS: 115 Eastern Ave., St. Johnsbury, 748-2600, catamountarts.org

ESSEX CINEMAS & T-REX THEATER: 21 Essex Way, Suite 300, Essex, 879-6543, essexcinemas.com

MAJESTIC 10: 190 Boxwood St., Williston, 878-2010, majestic10.com

MARQUIS THEATER: 65 Main St., Middlebury, 388-4841, middleburymarquis.com

*MERRILL'S ROXY CINEMAS: 222 College St., Burlington, 864-3456, merrilltheatres.net

PALACE 9 CINEMAS: 10 Fayette Dr., South Burlington, 864-5610, palace9.com

PARAMOUNT TWIN CINEMA: 241 N. Main St., Barre, 479-9621, fgbtheaters.com

*PLAYHOUSE MOVIE THEATRE: 11 S. Main St., Randolph, 728-4012, playhouseflicks.com

*SAVOY THEATER: 26 Main St., Montpelier, 229-0598, savoytheater.com

STAR THEATRE: 17 Eastern Ave., St. Johnsbury, 748-9511, stjaytheatre.com

*STOWE CINEMA 3PLEX: 454 Mountain Rd., Stowe, 253-4678, stowecinema.com

WELDEN THEATRE: 104 N. Main St., St. Albans, 527-7888, weldentheatre.com

Note: These capsule descriptions are not intended as reviews. Star ratings come from Metacritic unless we reviewed the film (noted at the end of the description). Find reviews written by Seven Days critic Margot Harrison at sevendaysvt.com/onscreen-reviews.