Now Playing in Theaters: March 22-28 

click to enlarge Courtesy of Eli Ade/Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures

Michael B. Jordan in 'Creed III'

new in theaters

THE BLUE CAFTAN: In this Moroccan nominee for the Queer Palm at the Cannes Film Festival, the arrival of a new apprentice alters the relationship between a shopkeeping couple. Maryam Touzani directed. (122 min, NR. Savoy)

JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 4: Keanu Reeves once again plays a hit man battling a global organization with Byzantine rules in Chad Stahelski's stylized action flick. With Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgård and Laurence Fishburne. (169 min, R. Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Marquis, Star, Welden)

RETURN TO SEOUL: A French woman (Park Ji-min) travels to her native South Korea hoping to find her biological parents in this award-winning drama from Davy Chou. (115 min, R. Savoy)

currently playing

65 ★★ An astronaut (Adam Driver) crash lands on a strangely familiar planet full of prehistoric monsters in this action adventure directed by Scott Beck and Bryan Woods. (93 min, PG-13. Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Palace, Roxy)

ANT-MAN AND THE WASP: QUANTUMANIA ★★1/2 The titular Marvel superheroes (Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly) get tangled up in the Quantum Realm. (125 min, PG-13. Essex, Majestic, Palace)

CHAMPIONS ★★1/2 Woody Harrelson plays a washed-up basketball coach who is court ordered to manage a team of players with intellectual disabilities in this comedy from Bobby Farrelly, featuring Vermonter Casey Metcalfe. (123 min, PG-13. Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Palace, Star, Welden)

COCAINE BEAR ★★1/2 Elizabeth Banks directed this comedy-thriller about a bear that terrorizes the countryside after going on a coke binge. (95 min, R. Big Picture, Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Palace, Roxy, Stowe; reviewed 3/8)

CREED III ★★★1/2 In this sequel directed by star Michael B. Jordan, the boxing champion faces a new rival. Tessa Thompson and Jonathan Majors also star. (116 min, PG-13. Big Picture, Essex, Majestic, Palace)

INSIDE ★★1/2 Willem Dafoe plays a thief who finds himself trapped in a penthouse with priceless artworks after his heist goes awry in this thriller from Vasilis Katsoupis. (105 min, R. Roxy)

JESUS REVOLUTION ★★1/2 Hippies in the 1970s spread the gospel in this inspirational period piece from the team behind I Can Only Imagine. (120 min, PG-13. Capitol)

MOVING ON ★★★ Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin play estranged friends who team up to get revenge on the man who wronged them (Malcolm McDowell) in this comedy. (85 min, R. Essex, Majestic, Palace, Savoy)

ONE FINE MORNING ★★★★1/2 A single mom (Léa Seydoux) juggles an aging dad and a new affair in the latest award-winning drama from Mia Hansen-Løve. (112 min, R. Catamount)

THE QUIET GIRL ★★★★1/2 A shy 9-year-old (Catherine Clinch) blossoms when she's sent to spend the summer with relatives in Colm Bairéad's Oscar-nominated drama. (95 min, PG-13. Roxy, Savoy; reviewed 2/15)

SCREAM VI ★★★ Can a move to New York save the survivors of the Ghostface killings in this horror sequel? Melissa Barrera, Courteney Cox and Jenna Ortega star. (123 min, R. Bijou, Essex, Majestic, Palace, Paramount, Roxy, Star, Stowe, Welden)

SHAZAM! FURY OF THE GODS ★★1/2 Foster kid Billy Batson must assume his superhero alter-ego (Zachary Levi) to foil a trio of rogue gods as the DC Comics saga continues. (130 min, PG-13. Bijou, Essex, Majestic, Marquis, Palace, Paramount, Roxy, Star, Stowe, Welden)

older films and special screenings

THE AUTOMAT (Catamount, Sun only; Playhouse, Sat only)

AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER (Majestic)

EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE ★★★★★ (Majestic, Roxy, Savoy)

GKIDS PRESENTS STUDIO GHIBLI FEST 2023: MY NEIGHBOR TOTORO 35TH ANNIVERSARY (Essex, Sat through Wed 29 only)

PUSS IN BOOTS: THE LAST WISH (Capitol, Majestic, Palace)

RUTH STONE'S VAST LIBRARY OF THE FEMALE MIND (Catamount, Playhouse, Sat only)

TEA WITH THE DAMES (Catamount, Wed 22 only)

open theaters

(* = upcoming schedule for theater was not available at press time)

*BIG PICTURE THEATER: 48 Carroll Rd., Waitsfield, 496-8994, bigpicturetheater.info

*BIJOU CINEPLEX 4: 107 Portland St., Morrisville, 888-3293, bijou4.com

CAPITOL SHOWPLACE: 93 State St., Montpelier, 229-0343, fgbtheaters.com

CATAMOUNT ARTS: 115 Eastern Ave., St. Johnsbury, 748-2600, catamountarts.org

ESSEX CINEMAS & T-REX THEATER: 21 Essex Way, Suite 300, Essex, 879-6543, essexcinemas.com

*MAJESTIC 10: 190 Boxwood St., Williston, 878-2010, majestic10.com

MARQUIS THEATER: 65 Main St., Middlebury, 388-4841, middleburymarquis.com

*MERRILL'S ROXY CINEMAS: 222 College St., Burlington, 864-3456, merrilltheatres.net

*PALACE 9 CINEMAS: 10 Fayette Dr., South Burlington, 864-5610, palace9.com

PARAMOUNT TWIN CINEMA: 241 N. Main St., Barre, 479-9621, fgbtheaters.com

*PLAYHOUSE MOVIE THEATRE: 11 S. Main St., Randolph, 728-4012, playhouseflicks.com

SAVOY THEATER: 26 Main St., Montpelier, 229-0598, savoytheater.com

STAR THEATRE: 17 Eastern Ave., St. Johnsbury, 748-9511, stjaytheatre.com

*STOWE CINEMA 3PLEX: 454 Mountain Rd., Stowe, 253-4678, stowecinema.com

WELDEN THEATRE: 104 N. Main St., St. Albans, 527-7888, weldentheatre.com

Note: These capsule descriptions are not intended as reviews. Star ratings come from Metacritic unless we reviewed the film (noted at the end of the description). Find reviews written by Seven Days critic Margot Harrison at sevendaysvt.com/onscreen-reviews.