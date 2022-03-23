Now Playing in Theaters: March 23-29 

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Focus Features

Mark Rylance in The Outfit

new in theaters

INFINITE STORM: Two climbers meet on a mountain and must work together to survive a blizzard in this fact-based drama from director Malgorzata Szumowska (The Other Lamb). Naomi Watts, Billy Howle and Denis O'Hare star. (95 min, R. Essex, Majestic, Roxy, Savoy, Star)

THE LOST CITY: A best-selling romance novelist (Sandra Bullock) and her cover model (Channing Tatum) get pulled into a real-life jungle adventure in this action comedy from Aaron and Adam Nee, also starring Brad Pitt and Daniel Radcliffe. (112 min, PG-13. Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Marquis, Paramount, Star, Welden)

currently playing

THE BATMAN ★★★1/2 Robert Pattinson plays yet another version of the Caped Crusader in this adventure that establishes a new Gotham City continuity, with Paul Dano as the murderous Riddler and Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman. Matt Reeves (Let Me In) directed. (175 min, PG-13. Big Picture, Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Marquis, Paramount, Roxy, Star, Stowe, Welden)

DEATH ON THE NILE ★★1/2 Hercule Poirot (Kenneth Branagh, who also directed) must find an heiress' killer while on a sumptuous vacation in this new adaptation of Agatha Christie's whodunit, also starring Annette Bening. (127 min, PG-13. Majestic)

DOG ★★★ Channing Tatum plays an Army Ranger whose road trip to the funeral of a fellow soldier is interrupted by the shenanigans of his canine companion in this comedy. (90 min, PG-13. Big Picture, Capitol, Majestic, Stowe)

THE GUIDE: Oles Sanin's 2014 drama takes place in 1930s Soviet Ukraine, where an American boy is on the run after acquiring explosive evidence of political repression. Proceeds from screenings support Ukraine relief efforts. (122 min, NR. Majestic, Roxy, Welden)

JUJUTSU KAISEN 0: THE MOVIE ★★★1/2 In this spin-off of the anime series, a boy with dangerous powers enrolls in a sorceror-controlled high school. Seong-Hu Park directed. (105 min, PG-13. Essex [dubbed and subtitled], Majestic [subtitled], Roxy [dubbed and subtitled])

THE OUTFIT ★★★1/2 A master tailor (Mark Rylance) who caters to Chicago gangsters finds himself caught in two killers' dangerous game in this crime drama from director Graham Moore, also starring Zoey Deutch. (105 min, R. Roxy, Savoy)

SING 2 ★★1/2 Show biz-loving critters return in this sequel to the animated hit, featuring the voices of Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon and Bono. Garth Jennings directed. (112 min, PG. Bijou [sing-along version], Capitol, Essex [sing-along version], Majestic [sing-along version])

SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME ★★★1/2 Peter Parker (Tom Holland) seeks the help of Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) in the latest installment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Jon Watts returns as director. (148 min, PG-13. Bijou, Majestic)

UNCHARTED ★★1/2 Mismatched treasure hunters (Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg) seek Ferdinand Magellan's fortune in this action adventure. (116 min, PG-13. Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Star, Stowe, Welden)

THE WORST PERSON IN THE WORLD ★★★★ Two Oscar nominations went to this brisk Norwegian comedy-drama about a thirtysomething (Renate Reinsve) who's still trying to figure out who she is. Joachim Trier (Thelma) directed. (128 min, R. Playhouse, Roxy; reviewed 10/13)

X ★★★★ In this horror flick from director Ti West, set in 1979, young filmmakers get more than they bargained for when they decide to shoot their adult movie on a remote Texas farmstead. Mia Goth and Jenny Ortega star. (105 min, R. Essex, Majestic, Paramount, Roxy, Savoy, Welden)

older films and special screenings

BELFAST (Roxy)

THE GODFATHER 50 YEARS (Roxy, Star [ends Thu])

LUNANA: A YAK IN THE CLASSROOM (Savoy, Sun only)

open theaters

(* = upcoming schedule for theater was not available at press time)