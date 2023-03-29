Now Playing in Theaters: March 29-April 4 

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Aaron Ricketts/focus Features

Teyana Taylor in A Thousand and One

new in theaters

DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: HONOR AMONG THIEVES: Chris Pine and Michelle Rodriguez play adventurers seeking a relic in this action flick set in the world of the fantasy role-playing game. John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein directed. (134 min, PG-13. Big Picture, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Marquis, Palace, Paramount, Playhouse, Star, Stowe, Welden)

HIS ONLY SON: God tests the faith of Abraham (Nicolas Mouawad) in this biblical drama from director David Helling. (106 min, PG-13. Essex, Palace)

A THOUSAND AND ONE: In 1990s New York, a previously incarcerated mom (Teyana Taylor) kidnaps her son from the foster care system in this drama from A.V. Rockwell, which won the Sundance Film Festival's Grand Jury Prize. (117 min, R. Savoy)

currently playing

65 ★★ An astronaut (Adam Driver) crash-lands on a strangely familiar planet full of prehistoric monsters in this action adventure directed by Scott Beck and Bryan Woods. (93 min, PG-13. Capitol, Essex, Majestic)

ANT-MAN AND THE WASP: QUANTUMANIA ★★1/2 The titular Marvel superheroes (Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly) get tangled up in the Quantum Realm. (125 min, PG-13. Majestic)

THE BLUE CAFTAN ★★★★1/2 In this Moroccan nominee for the Queer Palm at the Cannes Film Festival, the arrival of a new apprentice alters the relationship between a shopkeeping couple. Maryam Touzani directed. (122 min, NR. Savoy)

CHAMPIONS ★★1/2 Woody Harrelson plays a washed-up basketball coach who is court ordered to manage a team of players with intellectual disabilities in this comedy from Bobby Farrelly, featuring Vermonter Casey Metcalfe. (123 min, PG-13. Big Picture, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Palace, Star)

COCAINE BEAR ★★1/2 Elizabeth Banks directed this comedy-thriller about a bear that terrorizes the countryside after going on a coke binge. (95 min, R. Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Palace, Roxy; reviewed 3/8)

CREED III ★★★1/2 In this sequel directed by star Michael B. Jordan, the boxing champion faces a new rival. Tessa Thompson and Jonathan Majors also star. (116 min, PG-13. Essex, Majestic, Palace)

A GOOD PERSON ★★1/2 A grieving father (Morgan Freeman) and the young woman (Florence Pugh) responsible for his loss find solace in friendship in this drama written and directed by Zach Braff. (128 min, R. Roxy)

JESUS REVOLUTION ★★1/2 Hippies in the 1970s spread the gospel in this inspirational period piece from the team behind I Can Only Imagine. (120 min, PG-13. Capitol)

JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 4 ★★★★ Keanu Reeves once again plays a hitman battling a global organization with Byzantine rules in Chad Stahelski's stylized action flick. With Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgård and Laurence Fishburne. (169 min, R. Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Marquis, Palace, Roxy, Star, Stowe, Welden)

MOVING ON ★★★ Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin play estranged friends who team up to get revenge on the man who wronged them (Malcolm McDowell) in this comedy. (85 min, R. Majestic, Palace)

ONE FINE MORNING ★★★★1/2 A single mom (Léa Seydoux) juggles an aging dad and a new affair in the latest award-winning drama from Mia Hansen-Løve. (112 min, R. Catamount)

THE QUIET GIRL ★★★★1/2 A shy 9-year-old (Catherine Clinch) blossoms when she's sent to spend the summer with relatives in Colm Bairéad's Oscar-nominated drama. (95 min, PG-13. Savoy; reviewed 2/15)

REFUGE: A Kurdish refugee reaches out to a white nationalist, hoping to understand his motives, in this 2021 documentary directed by Erin Levin Bernhardt and Din Blankenship. (78 min, NR. Roxy)

RETURN TO SEOUL ★★★★1/2 A French woman (Park Ji-min) travels to her native South Korea hoping to find her biological parents in this award-winning drama from Davy Chou. (115 min, R. Roxy, Savoy)

SCHOOL OF MAGICAL ANIMALS: A girl encounters enchantment at her new school in this family adventure directed by Gregor Schnitzler. (93 min, PG. Palace)

SCREAM VI ★★★ Can a move to New York save the survivors of the Ghostface killings in this horror sequel? Melissa Barrera, Courteney Cox and Jenna Ortega star. (123 min, R. Bijou, Essex, Majestic, Welden)

SHAZAM! FURY OF THE GODS ★★1/2 Foster kid Billy Batson must assume his superhero alter ego (Zachary Levi) to foil a trio of rogue gods as the DC Comics saga continues. (130 min, PG-13. Bijou, Essex, Majestic, Palace, Paramount, Roxy, Star, Stowe, Welden)

older films and special screenings

AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER (Majestic)

EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE ★★★★★ (Roxy, Savoy)

GKIDS PRESENTS STUDIO GHIBLI FEST 2023: MY NEIGHBOR TOTORO 35TH ANNIVERSARY (Essex, Wed 29 only)

THE JOURNEY: A MUSIC SPECIAL FROM ANDREA BOCELLI (Essex, Sun only)

LIFE AFTER YOU (Marquis, Wed 29 only)

METROPOLITAN OPERA: FALSTAFF (Essex, Sat only)

THE PRINCESS BRIDE (Catamount, Wed 29 only)

PUSS IN BOOTS: THE LAST WISH (Capitol, Majestic, Palace)

open theaters

(* = upcoming schedule for theater was not available at press time)

BIG PICTURE THEATER: 48 Carroll Rd., Waitsfield, 496-8994, bigpicturetheater.info

*BIJOU CINEPLEX 4: 107 Portland St., Morrisville, 888-3293, bijou4.com

CAPITOL SHOWPLACE: 93 State St., Montpelier, 229-0343, fgbtheaters.com

CATAMOUNT ARTS: 115 Eastern Ave., St. Johnsbury, 748-2600, catamountarts.org

ESSEX CINEMAS & T-REX THEATER: 21 Essex Way, Suite 300, Essex, 879-6543, essexcinemas.com

*MAJESTIC 10: 190 Boxwood St., Williston, 878-2010, majestic10.com

MARQUIS THEATER: 65 Main St., Middlebury, 388-4841, middleburymarquis.com

*MERRILL'S ROXY CINEMAS: 222 College St., Burlington, 864-3456, merrilltheatres.net

PALACE 9 CINEMAS: 10 Fayette Dr., South Burlington, 864-5610, palace9.com

PARAMOUNT TWIN CINEMA: 241 N. Main St., Barre, 479-9621, fgbtheaters.com

PLAYHOUSE MOVIE THEATRE: 11 S. Main St., Randolph, 728-4012, playhouseflicks.com

SAVOY THEATER: 26 Main St., Montpelier, 229-0598, savoytheater.com

STAR THEATRE: 17 Eastern Ave., St. Johnsbury, 748-9511, stjaytheatre.com

STOWE CINEMA 3PLEX: 454 Mountain Rd., Stowe, 253-4678, stowecinema.com

WELDEN THEATRE: 104 N. Main St., St. Albans, 527-7888, weldentheatre.com

Note: These capsule descriptions are not intended as reviews. Star ratings come from Metacritic unless we reviewed the film (noted at the end of the description). Find reviews written by Seven Days critic Margot Harrison at sevendaysvt.com/onscreen-reviews.