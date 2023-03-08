Now Playing in Theaters: March 8-14 

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Patti Perret/Sony

Ariana Greenblatt in 65

new in theaters

65: An astronaut (Adam Driver) crash-lands on a strangely familiar planet full of prehistoric monsters in this action adventure directed by Scott Beck and Bryan Woods. (93 min, PG-13. Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Palace)

CHAMPIONS: Woody Harrelson plays a washed-up basketball coach who is court ordered to manage a team of players with intellectual disabilities in this comedy from Bobby Farrelly, featuring Vermonter Casey Metcalfe. (123 min, PG-13, Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Palace, Star)

ONE FINE MORNING: A single mom (Léa Seydoux) juggles an aging dad and a new affair in the latest award-winning drama from Mia Hansen-Løve. (112 min, R. Savoy)

THE QUIET GIRL ★★★★1/2 A shy 9-year-old (Catherine Clinch) blossoms when she's sent away from her troubled family to spend the summer with relatives in Colm Bairéad's Oscar-nominated drama. (95 min, PG-13. Catamount, Savoy; reviewed 2/15)

SCREAM VI: Can a move to New York save the survivors of the Ghostface killings in this horror sequel? Melissa Barrera, Courteney Cox and Jenna Ortega star. (123 min, R. Bijou, Essex, Majestic, Marquis, Palace, Paramount, Star, Welden)

TU JHOOTHI MAIN MAKKAAR: A player meets his match in this Hindi romantic comedy starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor. (150 min, NR. Majestic)

currently playing

2023 OSCAR NOMINATED SHORT FILMS: Three separate programs: Live Action, Animation and Documentary. (Roxy, Savoy)

80 FOR BRADY ★★1/2 Sally Field, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno and Lily Tomlin play four friends determined to meet Tom Brady. (98 min, PG-13. Majestic, Playhouse)

THE AMAZING MAURICE ★★1/2 A clever cat (voice of Hugh Laurie), a young piper (Himesh Patel) and a band of rats plot to scam an unsuspecting town in this animation. (93 min, PG. Majestic, Palace)

ANT-MAN AND THE WASP: QUANTUMANIA ★★1/2 The titular Marvel superheroes (Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly) get tangled up in the Quantum Realm. (125 min, PG-13. Big Picture, Essex, Majestic, Palace, Roxy, Stowe)

CLOSE ★★★★ In this Belgian Oscar nominee, two 13-year-old boys feel the strain when classmates begin to question the nature of their close friendship. (104 min, PG-13. Roxy)

COCAINE BEAR ★★1/2 Elizabeth Banks directed this comedy-thriller about a bear that terrorizes the countryside after going on a coke binge. (95 min, R. Bijou, Essex, Majestic, Marquis, Palace, Paramount, Roxy, Star, Stowe, Welden; reviewed 3/8)

CREED III ★★★1/2 In this sequel directed by star Michael B. Jordan, the boxing champion faces a new rival. (116 min, PG-13. Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Palace, Roxy, Star, Stowe, Welden)

DEMON SLAYER: KIMETSU NO YAIBA — TO THE SWORDSMITH VILLAGE: The film saga of the popular fantasy adventure anime continues. Haruo Sotozaki directed. (110 min, R. Essex)

JESUS REVOLUTION ★★1/2 Hippies in the 1970s spread the gospel in this inspirational period piece from the team behind I Can Only Imagine. (120 min, PG-13. Capitol, Essex)

KNOCK AT THE CABIN ★★★ M. Night Shyamalan directed this horror flick about a vacationing family who encounter an apocalypse cult. (100 min, R. Palace)

MAGIC MIKE'S LAST DANCE ★★1/2 Channing Tatum reprises his role as a stripper in the final film of Steven Soderbergh's comedy-drama trilogy. (112 min, R. Majestic)

A MAN CALLED OTTO ★★1/2 In the American adaptation of Fredrik Backman's best seller, Tom Hanks plays a widower in need of a new lease on life. (126 min, PG-13. Palace)

MY HAPPY ENDING: Andie MacDowell plays a Hollywood star who draws strength from other women as she faces a cancer diagnosis in this comedy-drama. (89 min, R. Roxy)

OPERATION FORTUNE: RUSE DE GUERRE ★★1/2 Director Guy Ritchie and star Jason Statham reteam for this comedy action thriller in which secret agents recruit a movie star. (114 min, R. Essex, Majestic, Palace)

TO LESLIE ★★★★ Andrea Riseborough received a controversial Oscar nomination for her performance as a struggling Texas single mom. (119 min, R. Savoy)

older films and special screenings

AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER (Majestic)

THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN (Big Picture)

BLITHE SPIRIT (Catamount, Wed 8 only)

EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE ★★★★★ (Roxy, Savoy)

FATHOM'S BIG SCREEN CLASSICS: CASABLANCA (Essex, Wed 8 only)

PUSS IN BOOTS: THE LAST WISH (Capitol, Majestic, Palace, Roxy)

open theaters

*BIG PICTURE THEATER: 48 Carroll Rd., Waitsfield, 496-8994, bigpicturetheater.info

BIJOU CINEPLEX 4: 107 Portland St., Morrisville, 888-3293, bijou4.com

CAPITOL SHOWPLACE: 93 State St., Montpelier, 229-0343, fgbtheaters.com

CATAMOUNT ARTS: 115 Eastern Ave., St. Johnsbury, 748-2600, catamountarts.org

ESSEX CINEMAS & T-REX THEATER: 21 Essex Way, Suite 300, Essex, 879-6543, essexcinemas.com

MAJESTIC 10: 190 Boxwood St., Williston, 878-2010, majestic10.com

MARQUIS THEATER: 65 Main St., Middlebury, 388-4841, middleburymarquis.com

*MERRILL'S ROXY CINEMAS: 222 College St., Burlington, 864-3456, merrilltheatres.net

PALACE 9 CINEMAS: 10 Fayette Dr., South Burlington, 864-5610, palace9.com

PARAMOUNT TWIN CINEMA: 241 N. Main St., Barre, 479-9621, fgbtheaters.com

PLAYHOUSE MOVIE THEATRE: 11 S. Main St., Randolph, 728-4012, playhouseflicks.com

SAVOY THEATER: 26 Main St., Montpelier, 229-0598, savoytheater.com

STAR THEATRE: 17 Eastern Ave., St. Johnsbury, 748-9511, stjaytheatre.com

*STOWE CINEMA 3PLEX: 454 Mountain Rd., Stowe, 253-4678, stowecinema.com

WELDEN THEATRE: 104 N. Main St., St. Albans, 527-7888, weldentheatre.com

Note: These capsule descriptions are not intended as reviews. Star ratings come from Metacritic unless we reviewed the film (noted at the end of the description). Find reviews written by Seven Days critic Margot Harrison at sevendaysvt.com/onscreen-reviews.