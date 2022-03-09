Now Playing in Theaters: March 9-15 

Courtesy Of Jamie Hawkesworth/© DC Comics/W.B. Media

Colin Farrell in The Batman

currently playing

2022 OSCAR SHORTS: See the short films nominated this year in the Animated, Live Action or Documentary categories. Each category is a separate program; check with theaters for more info. (Run time varies, NR. Marquis, Roxy, Savoy)

THE BATMAN ★★★1/2 Robert Pattinson plays yet another version of the Caped Crusader in this adventure that establishes a new Gotham City continuity, with Paul Dano as the murderous Riddler and Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman. Matt Reeves (Let Me In) directed. (175 min, PG-13. Big Picture, Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Marquis, Paramount, Playhouse, Roxy, Star, Stowe, Welden)

CYRANO ★★★1/2 Peter Dinklage stars in a musical version of Edmond Rostand's classic play about a courtship by proxy, directed by Joe Wright. (124 min, PG-13. Roxy)

DEATH ON THE NILE ★★1/2 Hercule Poirot (Kenneth Branagh, who also directed) must find an heiress' killer while on a sumptuous vacation in this new adaptation of Agatha Christie's whodunit, also starring Annette Bening and Gal Gadot. (127 min, PG-13. Big Picture, Essex, Majestic)

DOG ★★★ Channing Tatum plays an Army Ranger whose road trip to the funeral of a fellow soldier is interrupted by the shenanigans of his canine companion in this comedy. (90 min, PG-13. Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Roxy, Star, Stowe, Welden)

HOTEL TRANSYLVANIA 4: TRANSFORMANIA ★★1/2 Monsters and humans switch places in the latest installment of the animated series, directed by Derek Drymon and Jennifer Kluska. With the voices of Andy Samberg and Selena Gomez. (87 min, PG. Essex, Majestic, Star)

JACKASS FOREVER ★★★1/2 Johnny Knoxville and cast members from his erstwhile MTV show return with a fresh set of wacky and hazardous pranks and stunts. Jeff Tremaine directed. (96 min, R. Essex, Majestic, Roxy)

LICORICE PIZZA ★★★★1/2 A teenager (Cooper Hoffman) pursues a woman (Alana Haim) 10 years his senior in this coming-of-age comedy from Paul Thomas Anderson, set in 1973 Los Angeles. With Sean Penn and Tom Waits. (133 min, R. Capitol; reviewed 1/12)

LUNANA: A YAK IN THE CLASSROOM ★★★★ In this Oscar-nominated family drama from Bhutan, an aspiring singer (Sherab Dorji) is sent to teach the children of a hardscrabble Himalayan village. Pawo Choyning Dorji wrote and directed. (110 min, NR. Savoy)

SING 2 ★★1/2 Show biz-loving critters return in this sequel to the animated hit, featuring the voices of Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon and Bono. Garth Jennings directed. (112 min, PG. Capitol, Majestic, Welden)

SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME ★★★1/2 Peter Parker (Tom Holland) seeks the help of Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) in the latest installment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Jon Watts returns as director. (148 min, PG-13. Essex, Majestic, Paramount)

STRAWBERRY MANSION ★★★★ The government can tax people for their dreams in this quirky drama directed by and starring Kentucker Audley and Albert Birney. (91 min, NR. Savoy)

UNCHARTED ★★1/2 Mismatched treasure hunters (Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg) seek Ferdinand Magellan's fortune in this action adventure. (116 min, PG-13. Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Roxy, Star, Stowe, Welden)

THE VELVET QUEEN ★★★★ In this documentary, a photographer and a novelist explore the Tibetan Plateau in search of the elusive snow leopard. Marie Amiguet and Vincent Munier directed. (92 min, NR. Savoy)

THE WORST PERSON IN THE WORLD ★★★★ Two Oscar nominations went to this brisk Norwegian comedy-drama about a thirtysomething (Renate Reinsve) who's still trying to figure out who she is. Joachim Trier (Thelma) directed. (128 min, R. Roxy, Savoy; reviewed 10/13)

older films and special screenings

TCM BIG SCREEN CLASSICS PRESENTS THE QUIET MAN 70TH ANNIVERSARY (Essex, Sun only)

open theaters

(* = upcoming schedule for theater was not available at press time)