Now Playing in Theaters: May 10-16 

BOOK CLUB: THE NEXT CHAPTER: Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen, Mary Steenburgen and Diane Keaton play four friends who bring their book club to Italy in this comedy sequel, directed by Bill Holderman. (107 min, PG-13. Capitol, Majestic, Palace, Star, Welden)

FOOL'S PARADISE: Charlie Day plays a shady publicist in this Hollywood satire that he also directed. (97 min, R. Palace, Stowe)

HYPNOTIC: Ben Affleck plays a detective searching for his own daughter in this science fiction thriller directed by Robert Rodriguez. (92 min, R. Majestic, Palace)

RALLY ROAD RACERS: A rookie competes in a long-distance road race in this animated comedy from Ross Venokur. (93 min, PG. Majestic, Palace)

SISU: A Finnish treasure hunter faces off against Nazis in this World War II action film directed by Jalmari Helander. (91 min, R. Stowe)

ARE YOU THERE, GOD? IT'S ME, MARGARET. ★★★1/2 Kelly Fremon Craig directed this adaptation of Judy Blume's classic. (105 min, PG-13. Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Palace, Playhouse, Roxy; reviewed 5/3)

BEAU IS AFRAID ★★★ Joaquin Phoenix plays a troubled man processing his mother's death in an unclassifiable epic that has divided audiences. Ari Aster (Midsommar) directed. (179 min, R. Roxy, Savoy)

BIG GEORGE FOREMAN: THE MIRACULOUS STORY OF THE ONCE AND FUTURE HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPION OF THE WORLD ★★1/2 Khris Davis plays the boxer in this inspirational biopic from director George Tillman Jr. (The Hate U Give) (129 min, PG-13. Capitol, Essex)

CHEVALIER ★★★1/2 Kelvin Harrison Jr. plays 18th-century Black French composer Joseph Bologne, Chevalier de Saint-George, in this biopic from director Stephen Williams. (107 min, PG-13. Roxy, Savoy)

COCAINE BEAR ★★1/2 Elizabeth Banks directed this comedy-thriller about a bear that terrorizes the countryside after going on a coke binge. (95 min, R. Sunset; reviewed 3/8)

DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: HONOR AMONG THIEVES ★★★1/2 Chris Pine and Michelle Rodriguez play adventurers in the world of the fantasy role-playing game. (134 min, PG-13. Majestic, Roxy)

EVIL DEAD RISE ★★★1/2 In the horror series' fifth installment, two estranged sisters (Lily Sullivan and Alyssa Sutherland) learn the true meaning of family by fighting off demons. (97 min, R. Essex, Majestic, Palace, Sunset)

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 3 ★★★1/2 The intergalactic crew regroups after a crushing loss in yet another Marvel Cinematic Universe extravaganza. James Gunn wrote and directed. (150 min, PG-13. Big Picture, Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Marquis, Palace, Paramount, Roxy, Star, Stowe, Sunset, Welden)

JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 4 ★★★★ Keanu Reeves once again plays a hit man battling a global organization in Chad Stahelski's stylized action flick. (169 min, R. Majestic, Sunset)

LOVE AGAIN ★1/2 What if your dead fiancé's phone number were reassigned ... to someone really attractive? Jim Strouse directed this rom-com. (104 min, PG-13. Big Picture, Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Palace)

POLITE SOCIETY ★★★★ A martial artist in training (Priya Kansara) plans a "wedding heist" to save her younger sister from the wrong marriage in this action-comedy. (103 min, PG-13. Savoy)

R.M.N. ★★★★ This drama from acclaimed Romanian director Cristian Mungiu examines the workings of anti-immigrant prejudice in a small Transylvanian town. (125 min, NR. Catamount)

SHOWING UP ★★★★ Michelle Williams plays a sculptor juggling daily dramas in the latest from Kelly Reichardt (First Cow). (107 min, R. Roxy, Savoy)

THE SUPER MARIO BROS. MOVIE ★★1/2 Chris Pratt voices a Brooklyn plumber in the Mushroom Kingdom in this animated adaptation of the Nintendo game. (92 min, PG. Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Marquis, Palace, Paramount, Roxy, Star, Sunset, Welden)

SUZUME ★★★★1/2 In this animated adventure, two young people try to close mysterious doors that are unleashing disasters on Japan. (122 min, PG. Savoy; reviewed 4/19)

WHAT'S LOVE GOT TO DO WITH IT? ★★★ A friend's arranged marriage prompts a young filmmaker (Lily James) to examine her own attitude toward romance in this rom-com. (108 min, PG-13. Catamount, Savoy)

ANT-MAN AND THE WASP: QUANTUMANIA (Sunset)

THE CRIMSON WING: MYSTERY OF THE FLAMINGOS (Catamount, Fri only)

THE FARM BOY (Catamount, Sat only; Playhouse, Mon only)

GKIDS PRESENTS STUDIO GHIBLI FEST 2023: PONYO 15TH ANNIVERSARY (Essex, Wed 10 only)

NORMA RAE (Catamount, Wed 10 only)

ROSHNI (Catamount, Sun only)

THE POPE'S EXORCIST (Sunset)

BIG PICTURE THEATER: 48 Carroll Rd., Waitsfield, 496-8994, bigpicturetheater.info

*BIJOU CINEPLEX 4: 107 Portland St., Morrisville, 888-3293, bijou4.com

CAPITOL SHOWPLACE: 93 State St., Montpelier, 229-0343, fgbtheaters.com

CATAMOUNT ARTS: 115 Eastern Ave., St. Johnsbury, 748-2600, catamountarts.org

*ESSEX CINEMAS & T-REX THEATER: 21 Essex Way, Suite 300, Essex, 879-6543, essexcinemas.com

MAJESTIC 10: 190 Boxwood St., Williston, 878-2010, majestic10.com

MARQUIS THEATER: 65 Main St., Middlebury, 388-4841, middleburymarquis.com

*MERRILL'S ROXY CINEMAS: 222 College St., Burlington, 864-3456, merrilltheatres.net

PALACE 9 CINEMAS: 10 Fayette Dr., South Burlington, 864-5610, palace9.com

PARAMOUNT TWIN CINEMA: 241 N. Main St., Barre, 479-9621, fgbtheaters.com

PLAYHOUSE MOVIE THEATRE: 11 S. Main St., Randolph, 728-4012, playhouseflicks.com

SAVOY THEATER: 26 Main St., Montpelier, 229-0598, savoytheater.com

STAR THEATRE: 17 Eastern Ave., St. Johnsbury, 748-9511, stjaytheatre.com

STOWE CINEMA 3PLEX: 454 Mountain Rd., Stowe, 253-4678, stowecinema.com

SUNSET DRIVE-IN: 155 Porters Point Rd., Colchester, 862-1800, sunsetdrivein.com

*WELDEN THEATRE: 104 N. Main St., St. Albans, 527-7888, weldentheatre.com

