Now Playing in Theaters: May 18-24 

DOWNTON ABBEY: A NEW ERA: In 1928, members of the Crawley family find themselves exploring a recently inherited villa in the south of France. Simon Curtis directed this sequel to the 2019 film based on the TV series. Hugh Bonneville, Elizabeth McGovern and Maggie Smith star. (125 min, PG. Big Picture, Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Marquis, Savoy, Star, Sunset, Welden)

MEN: Jessie Buckley plays a young widow who gets more than she bargained for when she rents a vacation getaway in the English countryside in this folk-horror flick written and directed by Alex Garland (Ex Machina). With Rory Kinnear and Paapa Essiedu. (100 min, R. Essex, Roxy, Savoy)

THE BAD GUYS ★★★ A crew of animal outlaws tries to convince the world they've reformed in this animated comedy from director Pierre Perifel, featuring Sam Rockwell and Awkwafina. (100 min, PG. Bijou, Essex, Majestic, Paramount, Stowe, Sunset, Welden)

DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS ★★★ Benedict Cumberbatch returns as the magic-using Marvel hero, whose life gets a lot more complicated when he opens a doorway to alternate realities. Sam Raimi directed. (126 min, PG-13. Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Marquis, Paramount, Playhouse, Roxy, Star, Stowe, Sunset, Welden)

THE DUKE ★★★1/2 Jim Broadbent plays a taxi driver who steals a priceless painting and holds it for ransom, demanding better state care for the elderly, in this fact-inspired comedy from director Roger Michell (Notting Hill), also starring Helen Mirren. (95 min, R. Roxy)

EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE ★★★★★ Michelle Yeoh plays a woman who must travel the multiverse — including her own alternate lives — to save the world in a surreal adventure comedy from Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (Swiss Army Man). With Stephanie Hsu. (139 min, R. Majestic, Roxy, Stowe; reviewed 4/13)

FANTASTIC BEASTS: SECRETS OF DUMBLEDORE ★★1/2 The Harry Potter prequel saga continues as Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) sends Newt (Eddie Redmayne) on a mission. David Yates directed. (142 min, PG-13. Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Sunset)

FIRESTARTER ★1/2 On the run from the feds, a young girl (Ryan Kiera Armstrong) tries to control her psychic power to set things aflame in this new adaptation of Stephen King's horror novel, also starring Zac Efron as her dad. Keith Thomas directed. (94 min, R. Essex, Majestic, Star, Sunset)

HAPPENING ★★★★1/2 In this César Award-winning adaptation of Annie Ernaux's book, Anamaria Vartolomei plays a young woman who goes on a harrowing quest for an abortion in France in the 1960s, when the procedure was illegal. Audrey Diwan directed. (100 min, R. Roxy)

THE LOST CITY ★★★ A best-selling romance novelist (Sandra Bullock) and her cover model (Channing Tatum) get pulled into a real-life jungle adventure in this action comedy, also starring Brad Pitt and Daniel Radcliffe. (112 min, PG-13. Majestic)

THE NORTHMAN ★★★★ A Viking prince (Alexander Skarsgård) sets out to rescue his mother (Nicole Kidman) and avenge his father in a historical epic from Robert Eggers (The Witch). (136 min, R. Big Picture, Majestic, Roxy, Star, Sunset, Welden; reviewed 4/27)

PETITE MAMAN ★★★★1/2 A child (Joséphine Sanz) who has just lost her grandmother forms an unusual friendship with a girl she encounters in the woods in this award-winning French drama from Céline Sciamma (Portrait of a Lady on Fire). (72 min, PG. Roxy; reviewed 5/11)

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 2 ★★1/2 The villainous Dr. Robotnik returns to challenge the title character in this sequel to the animated family hit. With Ben Schwartz, Idris Elba and Jim Carrey. (122 min, PG. Bijou, Capitol, Majestic, Sunset)

THE UNBEARABLE WEIGHT OF MASSIVE TALENT ★★★1/2 Nicolas Cage goofs on his own image in this action comedy about a cash-poor actor doing a paid appearance at a fan's party. With Tiffany Haddish. Tom Gormican directed. (107 min, R. Essex)

