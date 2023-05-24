Now Playing in Theaters: May 24-30 

click to enlarge Courtesy Of IFC Films

Patricia Clarkson in Monica

ABOUT MY FATHER: It's culture-clash comedy time when a man introduces his salt-of-the-earth dad (Robert De Niro) to his WASP fiancée's parents. With Sebastian Maniscalco and Leslie Bibb. (89 min, PG-13. Capitol, Essex, Majestic)

IT AIN'T OVER: Sean Mullin directed this documentary about New York Yankees legend Yogi Berra. (98 min, PG. Palace)

KANDAHAR: Gerard Butler plays an undercover CIA agent trying to escape from enemy territory in Afghanistan in this action thriller directed by Ric Roman Waugh. (120 min, R. Essex, Majestic, Palace)

THE LITTLE MERMAID: Halle Bailey is the sea princess who longs to walk the earth in Disney's latest live-action version of its own animated property. With Melissa McCarthy as Ursula; Rob Marshall directed. (135 min, PG. Big Picture, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Marquis, Palace, Paramount, Roxy, Star, Stowe, Sunset, Welden)

THE MACHINE: Bert Kreischer plays a version of himself in this action-comedy adaptation of his standup routine about how a semester abroad came back to haunt him. Mark Hamill plays his dad. (112 min, R. Essex, Majestic, Palace, Sunset)

MASTER GARDENER: A horticulturalist (Joel Edgerton) hides dark secrets from his wealthy employer (Sigourney Weaver) in this thriller from Paul Schrader (First Reformed). (111 min, R. Savoy)

NRI WIVES: This Bollywood film shot in the U.S. explores the Indian diaspora. (145 min, NR. Majestic)

YOU HURT MY FEELINGS: Julia Louis-Dreyfus plays a novelist who's deeply wounded by her husband's reaction to her new book in the latest comedy-drama from Nicole Holofcener (Enough Said). (93 min, R. Savoy)

ARE YOU THERE, GOD? IT'S ME, MARGARET. ★★★1/2 Kelly Fremon Craig directed this adaptation of Judy Blume's classic. (105 min, PG-13. Palace, Roxy; reviewed 5/3)

BLACKBERRY ★★★★ Remember the first smartphone? This biopic of sorts from Matt Johnson (The Dirties) explores what happened to it. With Jay Baruchel and Glenn Howerton. (120 min, R. Roxy, Savoy)

BOOK CLUB: THE NEXT CHAPTER ★★1/2 Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen, Mary Steenburgen and Diane Keaton play four friends who bring their book club to Italy in this comedy sequel. (107 min, PG-13. Bijou, Majestic, Palace, Welden [Wed only])

CARMEN ★★★ Choreographer Benjamin Millepied offers a "reimagining" of Georges Bizet's opera with a new plot and score, starring Melissa Barrera and Paul Mescal. (116 min, R. Savoy)

COCAINE BEAR ★★1/2 Elizabeth Banks directed this comedy-thriller about a bear that terrorizes the countryside after going on a coke binge. (95 min, R. Sunset; reviewed 3/8)

FAST X ★★★ The son of a drug kingpin comes for revenge on everyone's favorite fast-driving "family." (141 min, PG-13. Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Marquis, Palace, Paramount, Roxy, Star, Stowe, Sunset, Welden)

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 3 ★★★1/2 The intergalactic crew regroups after a crushing loss in yet another Marvel Cinematic Universe extravaganza. James Gunn wrote and directed. (150 min, PG-13. Big Picture, Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Palace, Roxy, Star, Stowe, Sunset, Welden)

LOVE AGAIN ★1/2 What if your dead fiancé's phone number were reassigned ... to someone really attractive? Jim Strouse directed this rom-com. (104 min, PG-13. Big Picture)

MONICA ★★★1/2 A woman (Trace Lysette) returns home to care for the ailing mother (Patricia Clarkson) from whom she's estranged in director Andrea Pallaoro's drama. (106 min, R. Catamount)

NEFARIOUS: A serial killer claims he will transfer his inner demon to the psychiatrist examining him in this horror flick from the writers of God's Not Dead. (97 min, R. Roxy)

THE SUPER MARIO BROS. MOVIE ★★1/2 Chris Pratt voices a Brooklyn plumber in the Mushroom Kingdom in this animated adaptation of the Nintendo game. (92 min, PG. Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Palace, Sunset)

9 TO 5 (Catamount, Wed 24 only)

65 (Sunset)

AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER (Sunset)

(* = upcoming schedule for theater was not available at press time)

*BIG PICTURE THEATER: 48 Carroll Rd., Waitsfield, 496-8994, bigpicturetheater.info

*BIJOU CINEPLEX 4: 107 Portland St., Morrisville, 888-3293, bijou4.com

CAPITOL SHOWPLACE: 93 State St., Montpelier, 229-0343, fgbtheaters.com

CATAMOUNT ARTS: 115 Eastern Ave., St. Johnsbury, 748-2600, catamountarts.org

ESSEX CINEMAS & T-REX THEATER: 21 Essex Way, Suite 300, Essex, 879-6543, essexcinemas.com

MAJESTIC 10: 190 Boxwood St., Williston, 878-2010, majestic10.com

MARQUIS THEATER: 65 Main St., Middlebury, 388-4841, middleburymarquis.com

*MERRILL'S ROXY CINEMAS: 222 College St., Burlington, 864-3456, merrilltheatres.net

PALACE 9 CINEMAS: 10 Fayette Dr., South Burlington, 864-5610, palace9.com

PARAMOUNT TWIN CINEMA: 241 N. Main St., Barre, 479-9621, fgbtheaters.com

*PLAYHOUSE MOVIE THEATRE: 11 S. Main St., Randolph, 728-4012, playhouseflicks.com

SAVOY THEATER: 26 Main St., Montpelier, 229-0598, savoytheater.com

STAR THEATRE: 17 Eastern Ave., St. Johnsbury, 748-9511, stjaytheatre.com

STOWE CINEMA 3PLEX: 454 Mountain Rd., Stowe, 253-4678, stowecinema.com

SUNSET DRIVE-IN: 155 Porters Point Rd., Colchester, 862-1800, sunsetdrivein.com

WELDEN THEATRE: 104 N. Main St., St. Albans, 527-7888, weldentheatre.com

Note: These capsule descriptions are not intended as reviews. Star ratings come from Metacritic unless we reviewed the film (noted at the end of the description). Find reviews written by Seven Days critic Margot Harrison at sevendaysvt.com/onscreen-reviews.