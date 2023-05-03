Now Playing in Theaters: May 3-9 

click to enlarge Courtesy Of A24 Films

Joaquin Phoenix in Beau Is Afraid

new in theaters

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 3: The intergalactic crew regroups after a crushing loss in yet another Marvel Cinematic Universe extravaganza. Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana and Dave Bautista star. James Gunn wrote and directed. (150 min, PG-13. Big Picture, Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Marquis, Palace, Paramount, Roxy, Star, Sunset, Welden)

LOVE AGAIN: Have you ever thought about sending texts to a beloved dead person? What if that phone number were reassigned ... to someone really attractive? Jim Strouse directed this rom-com starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sam Heughan. (104 min, PG-13. Essex)

R.M.N.: This drama from acclaimed Romanian director Cristian Mungiu examines the workings of anti-immigrant prejudice in a small Transylvanian town. (125 min, NR. Catamount)

WHAT'S LOVE GOT TO DO WITH IT? A friend's arranged marriage prompts a young filmmaker (Lily James) to examine her own attitude toward romance in this rom-com from director Shekhar Kapur. (108 min, PG-13. Catamount, Savoy)

currently playing

AIR ★★★1/2 Matt Damon plays the salesman who convinced then-rookie Michael Jordan to wear Nikes in this drama directed by Ben Affleck. (112 min, R. Majestic, Palace, Stowe, Welden)

ARE YOU THERE, GOD? IT'S ME, MARGARET. ★★★1/2 Kelly Fremon Craig directed this adaptation of Judy Blume's classic about a tween (Abby Ryder Fortson) puzzling over the mysteries of spirituality and puberty. (105 min, PG-13. Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Palace, Roxy, Star; reviewed 5/3)

BEAU IS AFRAID ★★★ Joaquin Phoenix plays a troubled man processing his mother's death in an unclassifiable epic that has divided audiences. Ari Aster (Midsommar) directed. (179 min, R. Essex, Roxy, Savoy)

BIG GEORGE FOREMAN: THE MIRACULOUS STORY OF THE ONCE AND FUTURE HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPION OF THE WORLD ★★1/2 Khris Davis plays the boxer in this inspirational biopic from director George Tillman Jr. (The Hate U Give) (129 min, PG-13. Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Palace)

CHEVALIER ★★★1/2 Kelvin Harrison Jr. plays 18th-century Black French composer Joseph Bologne, Chevalier de Saint-George, in this biopic from director Stephen Williams. (107 min, PG-13. Roxy)

COCAINE BEAR ★★1/2 Elizabeth Banks directed this comedy-thriller about a bear that terrorizes the countryside after going on a coke binge. (95 min, R. Sunset; reviewed 3/8)

DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: HONOR AMONG THIEVES ★★★1/2 Chris Pine and Michelle Rodriguez play adventurers in the world of the fantasy role-playing game. (134 min, PG-13. Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Palace, Roxy)

EVIL DEAD RISE ★★★1/2 In the horror series' fifth installment, two estranged sisters (Lily Sullivan and Alyssa Sutherland) learn the true meaning of family by fighting off demons. (97 min, R. Bijou, Essex, Majestic, Palace, Sunset, Welden)

GUY RITCHIE'S THE COVENANT ★★★ An Afghan interpreter (Dar Salim) helps an injured American sergeant (Jake Gyllenhaal) survive a trek in this war thriller directed by Ritchie. (123 min, R. Essex, Majestic, Palace)

HOW TO BLOW UP A PIPELINE ★★★★ Environmental activists plot to disrupt the flow of oil in this thriller from Daniel Goldhaber (Cam). (103 min, R. Roxy)

JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 4 ★★★★ Keanu Reeves once again plays a hit man battling a global organization in Chad Stahelski's action flick. (169 min, R. Majestic)

POLITE SOCIETY ★★★★ A martial artist in training (Priya Kansara) plans a "wedding heist" to save her younger sister from the wrong marriage in this action-comedy. (103 min, PG-13. Majestic, Savoy)

THE POPE'S EXORCIST ★★ Russell Crowe plays the Vatican's chief exorcist in this horror flick inspired by real case files. (103 min, R. Palace)

RENFIELD ★★1/2 Dracula's henchman (Nicholas Hoult) tries to get out from under the thumb of his master (Nicolas Cage) in this horror comedy. (93 min, R. Majestic, Palace, Stowe)

SHOWING UP ★★★★ Michelle Williams plays a sculptor juggling daily dramas in the latest from Kelly Reichardt (First Cow). (107 min, R. Roxy)

SOMEWHERE IN QUEENS ★★★ Ray Romano directed this comedy in which he plays the overbearing dad of a high school basketball star. (106 min, R. Essex, Palace)

THE SUPER MARIO BROS. MOVIE ★★1/2 Chris Pratt voices a Brooklyn plumber in the Mushroom Kingdom in this animated adaptation of the Nintendo game. (92 min, PG. Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Marquis, Palace, Paramount, Playhouse, Roxy, Star, Stowe, Sunset, Welden)

SUZUME ★★★★1/2 In this animated adventure from Makoto Shinkai (Your Name.), two young people try to close mysterious doors that are unleashing disasters on Japan. (122 min, PG. Palace, Savoy; reviewed 4/19)

older films and special screenings

ANT-MAN AND THE WASP: QUANTUMANIA (Sunset)

ELEMENTAL: REIMAGINE WILDFIRE (Savoy, Wed only)

GKIDS PRESENTS STUDIO GHIBLI FEST 2023: PONYO 15TH ANNIVERSARY (Essex, Sun only)

THE MANCHURIAN CANDIDATE (Catamount, Wed 3 only)

SHAZAM! FURY OF THE GODS (Sunset)

open theaters

(* = upcoming schedule for theater was not available at press time)

BIG PICTURE THEATER: 48 Carroll Rd., Waitsfield, 496-8994, bigpicturetheater.info

BIJOU CINEPLEX 4: 107 Portland St., Morrisville, 888-3293, bijou4.com

CAPITOL SHOWPLACE: 93 State St., Montpelier, 229-0343, fgbtheaters.com

CATAMOUNT ARTS: 115 Eastern Ave., St. Johnsbury, 748-2600, catamountarts.org

*ESSEX CINEMAS & T-REX THEATER: 21 Essex Way, Suite 300, Essex, 879-6543, essexcinemas.com

*MAJESTIC 10: 190 Boxwood St., Williston, 878-2010, majestic10.com

MARQUIS THEATER: 65 Main St., Middlebury, 388-4841, middleburymarquis.com

*MERRILL'S ROXY CINEMAS: 222 College St., Burlington, 864-3456, merrilltheatres.net

*PALACE 9 CINEMAS: 10 Fayette Dr., South Burlington, 864-5610, palace9.com

PARAMOUNT TWIN CINEMA: 241 N. Main St., Barre, 479-9621, fgbtheaters.com

PLAYHOUSE MOVIE THEATRE: 11 S. Main St., Randolph, 728-4012, playhouseflicks.com

SAVOY THEATER: 26 Main St., Montpelier, 229-0598, savoytheater.com

STAR THEATRE: 17 Eastern Ave., St. Johnsbury, 748-9511, stjaytheatre.com

*STOWE CINEMA 3PLEX: 454 Mountain Rd., Stowe, 253-4678, stowecinema.com

SUNSET DRIVE-IN: 155 Porters Point Rd., Colchester, 862-1800, sunsetdrivein.com

WELDEN THEATRE: 104 N. Main St., St. Albans, 527-7888, weldentheatre.com

Note: These capsule descriptions are not intended as reviews. Star ratings come from Metacritic unless we reviewed the film (noted at the end of the description). Find reviews written by Seven Days critic Margot Harrison at sevendaysvt.com/onscreen-reviews.