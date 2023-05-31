Now Playing in Theaters: May 31-June 6 

click to enlarge Dan Anderson/Lionsgate

Sebastian Maniscalco and Robert De Niro in About My Father

new in theaters

THE BOOGEYMAN: Bereaved sisters face a supernatural horror in this adaptation of Stephen King's short story, starring Sophie Thatcher and Chris Messina and directed by Rob Savage (Host). (98 min, PG-13. Essex, Majestic, Star, Sunset)

HILMA: Tora Hallström and Lena Olin play Hilma af Klint, the pioneering abstract artist and mystic, in this Swedish biopic from director Lasse Hallström. (120 min, NR. Savoy)

JOYLAND: Traditional Pakistani values clash with a young man's new job in a Bollywood-style burlesque show in this award-winning drama from Saim Sadiq. (126 min, NR. Catamount)

SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE: In this animated sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, young superhero Miles Morales (voice of Shameik Moore) explores a multiverse full of Spider-People like himself. Hailee Steinfeld and Oscar Isaac also star. (140 min, PG. Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Marquis, Paramount, Roxy, Star, Sunset, Welden)

currently playing

ABOUT MY FATHER ★★ It's culture clash comedy time when a man introduces his salt-of-the-earth dad (Robert De Niro) to his WASP fiancée's parents. With Sebastian Maniscalco and Leslie Bibb. (89 min, PG-13. Capitol, Essex, Majestic)

ARE YOU THERE, GOD? IT'S ME, MARGARET. ★★★1/2 Kelly Fremon Craig directed this adaptation of Judy Blume's classic. (105 min, PG-13. Palace; reviewed 5/3)

BOOK CLUB: THE NEXT CHAPTER ★★1/2 Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen, Mary Steenburgen and Diane Keaton play four friends who bring their book club to Italy in this comedy sequel. (107 min, PG-13. Big Picture, Majestic, Palace)

COCAINE BEAR ★★1/2 Elizabeth Banks directed this comedy-thriller about a bear that terrorizes the countryside after going on a coke binge. (95 min, R. Sunset; reviewed 3/8)

FAST X ★★★ The son of a drug kingpin comes for revenge on everyone's favorite fast-driving "family." (141 min, PG-13. Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Palace, Paramount, Roxy, Stowe, Sunset, Welden [ends Thu])

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 3 ★★★1/2 The intergalactic crew regroups after a crushing loss in yet another Marvel Cinematic Universe extravaganza. James Gunn wrote and directed. (150 min, PG-13. Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Palace, Roxy, Star, Stowe, Sunset, Welden)

IT AIN'T OVER ★★★★ Sean Mullin directed this documentary about New York Yankees legend Yogi Berra. (98 min, PG. Palace)

KANDAHAR ★★1/2 Gerard Butler plays an undercover CIA agent trying to escape from enemy territory in Afghanistan in this action thriller directed by Ric Roman Waugh. (120 min, R. Majestic, Palace)

THE LITTLE MERMAID ★★★ Halle Bailey is the sea princess who longs to walk the earth in Disney's latest live-action version of its own animated property. (135 min, PG. Big Picture, Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Marquis, Palace, Paramount, Playhouse, Roxy, Star, Stowe, Sunset, Welden)

THE MACHINE ★★ Bert Kreischer plays a version of himself in this action-comedy adaptation of his standup routine about how a semester abroad came back to haunt him. Mark Hamill plays his dad. (112 min, R. Essex, Majestic, Palace, Sunset)

MASTER GARDENER ★★★ A horticulturalist (Joel Edgerton) hides dark secrets from his wealthy employer (Sigourney Weaver) in this thriller from Paul Schrader (First Reformed). (111 min, R. Savoy)

MONICA ★★★1/2 A woman (Trace Lysette) returns home to care for the ailing mother (Patricia Clarkson) from whom she's estranged in director Andrea Pallaoro's drama. (106 min, R. Catamount [ends Thu])

NEFARIOUS: A serial killer claims he will transfer his inner demon to the psychiatrist examining him in this horror flick from the writers of God's Not Dead. (97 min, R. Roxy)

NRI WIVES: This Bollywood film shot in the U.S. explores the Indian diaspora. (145 min, NR. Majestic)

THE STARLING GIRL ★★★★ A fundamentalist Christian teen (Eliza Scanlen) struggles with a crush on her youth pastor in this drama from writer-director Laurel Parmet. (117 min, R. Roxy)

THE SUPER MARIO BROS. MOVIE ★★1/2 Chris Pratt voices a Brooklyn plumber in the Mushroom Kingdom in this animated adaptation of the Nintendo game. (92 min, PG. Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Palace, Sunset)

YOU HURT MY FEELINGS: Julia Louis-Dreyfus plays a novelist who's deeply wounded by her husband's reaction to her new book in the latest comedy-drama from Nicole Holofcener (Enough Said). (93 min, R. Roxy, Savoy; reviewed 5/31)

older films and special screenings

DESERT HEARTS (Savoy, Sun only)

IF I COULD RIDE (Essex, Tue only)

LIZ AND THE BLUE BIRD (Savoy, Sun only)

THE MATRIX (Savoy, Fri only)

METROPOLITAN OPERA: DIE ZAUBERFLOTE (Essex, Sat only)

PARIS IS BURNING (Savoy, Sun only)

PRIDE (Catamount, Wed 31 only)

RAIDERS OF THE LOST ARK (Essex, Sun & Wed 7 only)

SHIN KAMEN RIDER (Essex, Wed 31 & Mon only)

WE'RE ALL GOING TO THE WORLD'S FAIR (Savoy, Sun only)

open theaters

(* = upcoming schedule for theater was not available at press time)

*BIG PICTURE THEATER: 48 Carroll Rd., Waitsfield, 496-8994, bigpicturetheater.info

*BIJOU CINEPLEX 4: 107 Portland St., Morrisville, 888-3293, bijou4.com

*CAPITOL SHOWPLACE: 93 State St., Montpelier, 229-0343, fgbtheaters.com

CATAMOUNT ARTS: 115 Eastern Ave., St. Johnsbury, 748-2600, catamountarts.org

ESSEX CINEMAS & T-REX THEATER: 21 Essex Way, Suite 300, Essex, 879-6543, essexcinemas.com

*MAJESTIC 10: 190 Boxwood St., Williston, 878-2010, majestic10.com

*MARQUIS THEATER: 65 Main St., Middlebury, 388-4841, middleburymarquis.com

*MERRILL'S ROXY CINEMAS: 222 College St., Burlington, 864-3456, merrilltheatres.net

*PALACE 9 CINEMAS: 10 Fayette Dr., South Burlington, 864-5610, palace9.com

*PARAMOUNT TWIN CINEMA: 241 N. Main St., Barre, 479-9621, fgbtheaters.com

PLAYHOUSE MOVIE THEATRE: 11 S. Main St., Randolph, 728-4012, playhouseflicks.com

SAVOY THEATER: 26 Main St., Montpelier, 229-0598, savoytheater.com

STAR THEATRE: 17 Eastern Ave., St. Johnsbury, 748-9511, stjaytheatre.com

*STOWE CINEMA 3PLEX: 454 Mountain Rd., Stowe, 253-4678, stowecinema.com

SUNSET DRIVE-IN: 155 Porters Point Rd., Colchester, 862-1800, sunsetdrivein.com

WELDEN THEATRE: 104 N. Main St., St. Albans, 527-7888, weldentheatre.com

Note: These capsule descriptions are not intended as reviews. Star ratings come from Metacritic unless we reviewed the film (noted at the end of the description). Find reviews written by Seven Days critic Margot Harrison at sevendaysvt.com/onscreen-reviews.